We remember the beloved designer, DJ, artistic director, and entrepreneur today on the anniversary of his passing as one of the greatest creative minds of our generation. On November 28, 2021, the world stopped for a moment when it was announced that the Off-White designer and Artistic Director responsible for bringing Louis Vuitton menswear to the top of its game, Virgil Abloh, had passed. Abloh has had one of the most successful careers in fashion and even outside of fashion, permeating his talents into djing, art direction, and product design. He was the first Black designer to head an LVMH house in such a position, and he did so very well. His debut show with Louis Vuitton in 2018 was such a success that it brought him to tears; there are surreal moments experienced as an artist, and surely that was one of them for Abloh.

