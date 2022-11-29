Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The brothers giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel
To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
Bottega Veneta Chairs and an A$AP Rocky Cactus! What to See at This Year’s Design Miami
Every year, Design Miami—the decorative arts and furniture sister fair to the blue-chip art behemoth Art Basel—draws a spectacular array of high-profile talent to Mid-Beach. In 2022, that includes some of the biggest names in fashion, from Bottega Veneta to Fendi, as well as avant-garde artist Harry Nuriev and self-proclaimed “village potter” Roberto Lugo.
The Best Street Style at Art Basel Miami 2022
Art Basel Miami is always one of the city’s buzziest events but this year it’s supercharged. Dolce & Gabbana presented an Alta Moda show at the exclusive Surf Club, Saint Laurent is staging a beachfront takeover with Madonna, and Bottega Veneta and Gaetano Pesce are making waves with an in-store installation. All of these events draw a stylish crowd of art collectors, fashion types, and party people, resulting in a mix of couture and casual looks accessorized with Birkin and Luar bags. Follow along all week long as Darrel Hunter documents the goings on.
Maxwell Pearce Unveils His First Collection At Art Basel In Miami Beach
His inaugural exhibition, “The Art of an Athlete,” showcases how athletes have used their platforms and celebrity to raise awareness. The post Maxwell Pearce Unveils His First Collection At Art Basel In Miami Beach appeared first on NewsOne.
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
Virgil Abloh’s Biggest Creative Moments
We remember the beloved designer, DJ, artistic director, and entrepreneur today on the anniversary of his passing as one of the greatest creative minds of our generation. On November 28, 2021, the world stopped for a moment when it was announced that the Off-White designer and Artistic Director responsible for bringing Louis Vuitton menswear to the top of its game, Virgil Abloh, had passed. Abloh has had one of the most successful careers in fashion and even outside of fashion, permeating his talents into djing, art direction, and product design. He was the first Black designer to head an LVMH house in such a position, and he did so very well. His debut show with Louis Vuitton in 2018 was such a success that it brought him to tears; there are surreal moments experienced as an artist, and surely that was one of them for Abloh.
Palm Angels Recruits Naomi Campbell—and Remixes Tod’s—for Its Latest Moncler Genius Collection
“Post-preppy with a vintage sports attitude.” That’s how Palm Angels’s founder and creative director Francesco Ragazzi defines the house’s latest collaborative Moncler Genius collection, dropping today in a campaign starring Naomi Campbell. Palm Angels and Moncler are amongst the few fashion brands absent from an Art Basel-swollen Miami this week. To make up for that understandable absence—he’s just finished launching a pop-up in LA and an Formula 1 partnership in Abu Dhabi—Ragazzi shot this new collection’s campaign on the city’s golden shoreline.
Virgil Abloh Celebrated One Year After Tragic Passing: 'Miss You Every Day'
Abloh's collaborators and contemporaries came together to remember the late designer.
Bottega Veneta’s Gaetano Pesce Runway Chairs Are Now For Sale
At a fashion show, it’s usually the clothes that get all the attention. But at Bottega Veneta’s spring 2023 outing in Milan, the spotlight was shared by the runway itself: designed by renowned artist and architect Gaetano Pesce, models streamed through what appeared to be a pastel river of melted crayons, lined with color-blocked, Rothko-on-acid resin chairs. “The idea was ‘the world in a small room.’ We went full on,” Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy told Vogue’s Nicole Phelps of the commission at the time. “The idea was to represent different characters and put them in the landscape of Gaetano.”
Harry Nuriev Debuts a "Trash Bag Sofa" at Design Miami/
Paris- and New York-based artist and Crosby Studios‘ creative director Harry Nuriev has unveiled his latest artwork at Design Miami/ — “The Trash Bag Sofa.”. As suggested by its name, the installation piece is a couch-shaped cluster of fabric pouches there resemble black trash bags. 15 drawstring bags are stitched together to complete the piece, which Nuriev uses to deliver a message on contemporary consumer culture — asking viewers whether it’s really worth making your next purchase on something that could end up in the trash. Stuffed with plush foam, the bags unexpectedly give a leathery feel, as opposed to the expected crinkly texture of an actual trash bag.
Louis Vuitton Reunites With Yayoi Kusama for New Collaboration
Is reuniting with Yayoi Kusama for a new collaboration. At the age of 93, the renowned Japanese artist continues to make headlines not just in the art world but in fashion as the latest endeavor sees the second collaboration between the two entities. Coming behind the first Louis Vuitton x...
NYC’s Fifth Avenue Is the World’s Most Expensive Shopping Area
New York City has earned many titles over the years. Now its hallmark luxury shopping strip, Fifth Avenue, has given the city yet another superlative: the world’s most expensive shopping area. A new report from Cushman & Wakefield ranked the most expensive shopping streets around the globe by rent. Spaces on Manhattan’s Upper Fifth Avenue strip between 49th through 60th streets topped the list, with prices starting at $2,000 per square foot. Rents for stores stayed resilient despite a 14 percent increase in rent from pre-pandemic levels. Across the US, rents have seen record highs, with retailers paying an average of...
Samuel Ross to Present Solo Art Show at White Cube Bermondsey
With a focus on sculpture and painting. A-COLD-WALL* founder and designer Samuel Ross has announced that he will be presenting a solo show at White Cube Bermondsey in southeast London. The forthcoming exhibition looks to explore the collapsed landscapes and forced optimism that the black diaspora, specifically the Windrush generation (people that arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1971 from the Caribbean), has experienced in postmodern Britain — placing an emphasis on sculpture and painting with additional elements of sound design, furniture, drawing, and fashion. Informed by his studies concerning the class system in Britain, Ross addresses the uncertainties of black Londoners through “abstraction, reduction, industrial process, and the motif of the supine body.”
LVMH’s Archive Sale, Katie Grand’s Prize, Sandra Choi’s Claridge’s Vision
OUT OF THE ARCHIVES: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces. The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion Awards2019 British Fashion Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos “Heristoria reflects our passion for beautiful stories. Only a group like LVMH has the capacity to bring such a diversity of iconic heritage items under one umbrella; objects that are the ongoing expression of our maisons’...
Hammer Museum Preps Expansion Unveiling, Sydney Modern Opens with Gender Parity, and More: Morning Links for November 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A DISPATCH FROM DOWN UNDER. On December 3, the Art Gallery of New South Wales will open to the public a vast new wing, dubbed Sydney Modern, which doubles its exhibition space. One notable feature of the opening at the SANAA–designed venue, which was built for some AU$344 million (US$231 million), is that just over half of the art it is displaying (53 percent) was made by women, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. The museum will host nine days of free programs, including performances and panel discussions, ArtAsiaPacific reports. And Designboom has a photo-rich feature on the building, which is the first public Australian...
Floyd Mayweather Spends $1.7 Million At Miami Art Show On Warhol, Calder, & Robert Indiana
6:05 PM PT -- Floyd Mayweather isn't just figuratively burning cash (he's got it) at Art Basel in Miami ... the 50-0 fighter, after dropping over $3 million Tuesday night, just spent another $1.7 million on art at the famed festival, including taking home 4 Andy Warhol pieces and a large sculpture of burned money, sources tell TMZ Sports.
Samuel Ross’s Latest LVMH Collaboration Is With Acqua di Parma
Hot on the heels of his limited edition, fiery orange iteration of the Big Bang Tourbillon for LVMH watch brand Hublot—which sold out in under 24 hours—the cerebral British designer Samuel Ross of A Cold Wall is returning for a second collaboration with the luxury group. This time...
Dior Lights Up Shanghai With Christmas Pop-up at Zhangyuan
SHANGHAI — For the holiday season, Dior has transformed a courtyard garden in Shanghai’s newly opened retail shopping mall Zhangyuan into a delightful dreamlike garden. A giant illuminated compass rose sculpture, inspired by the Rêve d’Infini motif created by artist Pietro Ruffo for the Dior cruise 2023 collection, lights up the courtyard garden.More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party Eight Chinese celebrities, including Dior China ambassadors Chen Feiyu and Victor Ma; Dior Prestige ambassador Likun Wang; “friend of the brand” Yihan Sun, and film stars Huang Xiaoming, Chun Wu and Maggie Jiang...
Richard Avedon’s Work to Be Focus of Gagosian Show
“How many photographers is Richard Avedon?” That was the conundrum for the executive director of the lensman’s foundation James Martin in laying the groundwork for “Avedon 100,” an exhibition that will bow at one of Gagosian’s Chelsea galleries in Manhattan in May. “Avedon was so prolific in his career that a lot of people have segmented ideas about his work, [thinking], ‘Oh, he’s a fashion photographer’ or ‘He takes these severe portraits’ or ‘This is his documentation of working people in the West,’” Martin said.More from WWDA Look at the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibition in BerlinInside the Fairchild Museum: A Pop-Up Exhibition...
Sotheby’s Pays Tribute to 50 Years of Nike, Tapping a Burgeoning Market for Sneakers on the Auction Block
Earlier today, Sotheby’s kicked off a two-week online auction of over 100 choice Nike products, including shoes, accessories, and the sneakerhead’s Holy Grail: prototypes. Dubbed “fifty,” the sale is pegged to the powerhouse sneaker brand’s 50th anniversary. There are two batches of highlights, one chosen by Sotheby’s and the second selected by one-time Nike collaborator and Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz. A collector himself, Cruz is the proud owner of over 300 pairs of shoes adorned with the famous swoosh. “Sneakers are culturally relevant pieces of art and timestamps that bring us back to different moments and memories in our lives,” Cruz said in a...
