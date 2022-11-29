PLEASE NOTE: We will update this mid-morning, but, here is what the NWS says now. Find your Close To Home Watches, Warnings, and LIVE Weather Radar :

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after midnight. Low around 46. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

The post WEATHER 11-29-2022 Severe Weather Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source .