81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help.

According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah’s Morgan County near Durst Mountain.

“The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service to call 911,” the post read.

Around 2 p.m., Fire Chief Brian Brendel said the man was flying a Rutan Long-EZ and managed to put the aircraft down in a fairly open area. He then hiked for over two hours to find cell service.

“It’s amazing,” Brendel said.

According to Brendel, the pilot called his son who then called 911. When authorities arrived, Brendel said the pilot refused all service and wanted to go back to his plane to gather some remaining items.

They took him back to the site after securing the plane, Brendel said, and then transported him back down the mountain. To Brendel, it appeared this was clearly not the pilot’s first rodeo.

“Heck no,” Brendel laughed.

The pilot had been flying from the Morgan County Airport, Brendel said, and the precise cause of the crash is unknown.

Jeremy Jaques, a detective with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, said the pilot was visiting from his residence in Idaho. The man requested his identity remain confidential, Jaques said.

In circumstances like these, Brendel said the volunteer responders are often exposed to sights that can’t be unseen. A positive outcome for this potentially terrible accident was a welcome gift for responders, Brendel said.