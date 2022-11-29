Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla shows off the Design Of A Hyperloop Pod That Can Travel 700 mph It Has Been Working On
At Tesla's showing at the Peterson Automotive Museum, among other items, the EV maker has also brought a scaled-down version of a Hyperloop pod that the company has been working on. A Hyperloop is a new form of transportation Elon Musk has invented and is expected to travel at speeds as high as 700 mph.
insideevs.com
Quicksilver Tesla Model Y Seen Outside Berlin Gigafactory With White Interior
During a recent drone flyover of the Tesla Berlin Gigafactory, the camera noticed several brand new Model Ys that looked like they were finished in a new lighter shade of silver that was developed on-site, at much talked-about new paint shop. Most of the vehicles that wore this new color had black interiors, and one featured a white interior.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 Update: Project Highland Promises to Reinvigorate the Iconic Electric Vehicle
Under the name of Project Highland, Tesla is developing the second generation of the Model 3, a renewed version that will reduce production costs and recover the attractiveness - somehow lost - during the five years it has been on the market. The Tesla Model 3 will receive a major...
Tesla is working on a redesign of the Model 3
Tesla is working on revamping the cost and appeal of the most affordable car in its lineup. As reported by Reuters, the company is working on a project called “Highland.” According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, project “Highland” seeks to reduce the cost and increase the appeal of the Model 3 in order to boost sales of the electric car.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s IR Head says the Semi may be his favorite Tesla product
Tesla’s investor relations head, Martin Viecha, shared that the Tesla Semi may be his favorite Tesla product. “Most people in the investment community (including large holders) that I speak to didn’t believe it’s possible to make a 500-mile, fully loaded Class 8 truck,” he said on Twitter.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Just Completed 500-Mile Drive
Many wonder whether the upcoming Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi will really have a range of 500 miles (804 km), specifically when fully loaded. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October that the range of the Tesla Semi was calculated with cargo - "Just to be clear, 500 miles with the cargo on level ground."
electrek.co
Tesla starts selling its chargers at Best Buy amid move to make its connector standard
Tesla has started selling its charging stations at Best Buy in the US amid trying to make its charge connector the new standard in North America. Earlier this month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
Exclusive: Tesla to bring Dolby Atmos to over 1 million cars
One of Tesla’s upcoming software updates should give the sound systems in its current and new vehicles a considerable upgrade. According to our source, Tesla has been working with major record labels for months to bring Dolby Atmos to Tesla cars. Once the software update rolls out, over 1 million Teslas that are currently on the road will support Dolby Atmos, including all newly manufactured vehicles.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 Gets an Overhaul in 2023
It has been reported from multiple sources that the Tesla Model 3 is reported to be undergoing major changes for 2023 and by Q3, 2023, we should see those changes in action. We have some news that the Tesla Model 3 will undergo some major changes for 2023, most of which will be to reduce the cost of the car. This will likely lead to changes in the interior with lese expensive materials and changes on the outside as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Losing Marketshare Over Price
Tesla is losing chunks of its EV marketshare because it doesn’t have any cheaper offerings, Stellantis wants to make its own EV rollout a bit easier for dealerships to handle, and California seems to have helped get the first Tesla Semi delivery over the finish line. All those stories and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
electrek.co
Polestar to launch its own electric bike as more car companies explore e-bikes
Swedish electric automaker Polestar has toyed around with two-wheelers before, but the company looks set to embark on its most ambitious bike project yet with a new electric bicycle model. The company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath recently announced that Polestar will expand an ongoing partnership with Allebike to create a new...
electrek.co
150,000th Mustang Mach-E rolls off the line as Ford strives to make 2M EVs annually by 2026
Ford’s Mustang Mach-E continues winning customers over as the automaker announced today it had produced its 150,000th fully electric SUV. The Mach-E is now available in 37 global markets as Ford accelerates EV production to reach its goal of 2 million by 2026. The Mustang Mach-E was officially revealed...
First Drive: Wiesmann’s Project Thunderball Is an All-Electric Tour De Force
It’s ironic that Tesla started out with an electric sports car—the 2008 Roadster—because nobody has seemed to offer one as a production model since. Yes, we’ve seen a few electric hypercars with seven-figure price tags, and one-off restomods, but nothing as far a production sports car that can double as a daily-driver. There are good reasons for this. EVs are invariably heavy, which doesn’t suit a sports car. Their drivetrains can also be short on drama, with no gears to shift and totally linear response. And the whirr of electric motors doesn’t assail your ears like the cacophony of combustion. German marque...
