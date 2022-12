James Liao, MD, has been named chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, effective Jan. 16, 2023. Dr. Liao joins the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson from the University of Chicago, where he is chief of the Section of Cardiology, the Harold Hines Jr. professor of medicine, and director of the UChicago Medicine Cardiovascular Research Program and Physician Scientist Development Program. He also helped launch and formerly served as medical director of the university’s Heart and Vascular Center.

