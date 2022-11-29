Huber Heights to hold annual Christmas concert this weekend

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights will hold its annual Christmas Concert and a tree lighting this weekend.

Both the tree lighting and concert will be held on Saturday, December 3, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., according to a press release from the city.

The free concert will be at the Eichelberger Amphitheater on Brandt Pike.

In the release, the city says there will be free hot chocolate and goodies for attendees.

Santa and friends will be available for a photo opportunity.

Schedule of events:

5:00 p.m. Mayor Gore welcome and tree lighting

5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Dayton Scottish Dancers

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Rushmore Elementary School

6:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. First Christian Church Preschool

6:45 p.m. – Night before Christmas reading

