Police: Handcuffed suspect shot officer while being removed from car at Denver jail

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A suspect being removed from a police car at the downtown Denver jail Monday night shot an officer in the neck, the Denver Police Department said, before at least one other officer shot the suspect multiple times.

Police believe the suspect, arrested earlier in the evening, had a concealed weapon on him while handcuffed inside the back of the police car.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to DPD. The department did not have details on the suspect’s injuries.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, but his injuries are not life-threatening, according to Denver police.

The suspect was initially arrested Monday night after police said they pursued an alleged stolen vehicle in southwest Denver, ending near Iowa Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Denver police said officers searched the suspect and found a handgun and what officers believed to be narcotics.

Police took the suspect to the jail located at West Colfax Avenue and Delaware Street at around 11 p.m.

It was inside the parking structure at the jail, also known as the Detention Center, when the suspect shot one of the two officers who was transporting him, according to police.

Multiple officers were in the area, and the Denver Police Department said the suspect was shot multiple times by at least one other officer.

The shooting will now be investigated under the city’s officer-involved shooting protocol with results turned over to the district attorney’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.