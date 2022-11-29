VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce assay results from four (4) resource infill and expansion drill holes completed at the Company’s 1.05 Moz indicated at 9.4 g/t gold equivalent (“ AuEq ”) JT Deposit (3.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade) on the Johnson Tract project (“ Johnson Tract ”, “ JT ” or the “ Project ”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. Drilling at the JT Deposit focused on gaps between inferred resource domains and step-outs at depth. The Company also completed one drill hole (JT22-152) oriented perpendicular to the existing drilling pattern and parallel to the long axis of the JT Deposit, to test for vein orientations that may have been under-represented in previous drilling, and to also test for a potential bounding cross-fault. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005421/en/ Figure 1. Longitudinal Section for the JT Deposit showing the location of Reported 2022 Drill Holes (Graphic: Business Wire)

