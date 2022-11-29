Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
IOG Restarts Saturn Banks Phase 1 Production
IOG has resumed production at the Saturn Banks 1 assets following the completion of shutdown activities. — IOG, the UK’s net zero gas and infrastructure operator has restarted production and operations at its Saturn Banks Phase 1 assets. The company informed that it has restarted production from both...
HighGold Mining Intersects 18.76 g/t Gold over 120.5 Meters in Infill Drilling at JT Deposit, Alaska
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce assay results from four (4) resource infill and expansion drill holes completed at the Company’s 1.05 Moz indicated at 9.4 g/t gold equivalent (“ AuEq ”) JT Deposit (3.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade) on the Johnson Tract project (“ Johnson Tract ”, “ JT ” or the “ Project ”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. Drilling at the JT Deposit focused on gaps between inferred resource domains and step-outs at depth. The Company also completed one drill hole (JT22-152) oriented perpendicular to the existing drilling pattern and parallel to the long axis of the JT Deposit, to test for vein orientations that may have been under-represented in previous drilling, and to also test for a potential bounding cross-fault. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005421/en/ Figure 1. Longitudinal Section for the JT Deposit showing the location of Reported 2022 Drill Holes (Graphic: Business Wire)
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Phys.org
Graphene heading to space and to the moon
Graphene Flagship Partners University of Cambridge (U.K.) and Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB, Belgium) paired up with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC, United Arab Emirates), and the European Space Agency (ESA) to test graphene on the moon. This joint effort sees the involvement of many international partners, such as Airbus Defense and Space, Khalifa University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Technische Universität Dortmund, University of Oslo, and Tohoku University.
Bakersfield Californian
EDAP Announces Approval to Initiate Randomized Clinical Trial Evaluating Focal One® as a ...
Endometriosis represents significant expansion opportunity for Focal One. LYON, France, November 30, 2022 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that the Company has received approval from French authorities to initiate a Phase 3 randomized, controlled clinical trial evaluating Focal One high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) as a potential treatment for rectal deep infiltrating endometriosis.
Bakersfield Californian
Amryt Announces New Patent for Mycapssa®
DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, November 30, 2022 Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, announces an update regarding the patents for its product Mycapssa® (octreotide). Mycapssa®. The USPTO has issued to Amryt US Patent No. 11,510,963,...
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys multi-site connectivity solution in Antarctica for Australian Antarctic Division
Speedcast has conducted systems deployments for the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) to improve overall communications capabilities at multiple research sites in Antarctica. Based in Kingston, Tasmania, the AAD operates year-round stations in Antarctica and depends on Speedcast connectivity to complete research, send data and keep in touch with the rest of the world while operating from the southernmost continent. The AAD represents a sector of the Australian Government delivering the Australian Antarctic Program.
New Found Intercepts 42.6 g/t Au Over 32m at Keats West, Includes High-grade Interval of 171.6 g/t Au Over 6.5m
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- New Found Gold Corp. (“ New Found ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from one diamond drill hole that was completed as part of a program designed to follow up on newly discovered high-grade gold at Keats West located west of the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone (“ AFZ ”). New Found’s 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,650km 2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005233/en/ Figure 1. Keats West plan view map (Graphic: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
Mount Burgess (ASX:MTB) updates on vanadium pentoxide, germanium and gallium contribution to Nxuu
Mount Burgess (ASX:MTB) has released an update on the contribution of vanadium pentoxide, germanium and gallium to the Nxuu deposit. The newly added mineralised domains occur above and within the Zn/Pb/Ag mineralised domains. The inclusion has added 285% to Zn, Pb and Ag mineralised domains of the deposit. Australian mineral...
satnews.com
ViaSat-3 completes final integrated satellite test
Viasat Inc. has completed the Final Integrated Satellite Test (FIST) of the ViaSat-3 satellite and has now progressed to the Flight Final phase of integration, where the build-up to flight configuration will be conducted. FIST is designed to test all the satellite’s payload and bus systems to confirm they function...
China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station for 1st crew handover
A Long March 2F rocket launched the three-person Shenzhou 15 mission toward the Tiangong space station today (Nov. 29) at 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT).
Comments / 0