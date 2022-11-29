Clinigen adds pharmacovigilance capabilities with acquisition of Drug Safety Navigator

Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Inxeption bolsters B2B marketplace with Final Mile Solar partnership
Amazon, Shopify, eBay and even Craigslist have revolutionized the shopping experience for consumers, allowing them to order and receive items without leaving the couch. For businesses, though, commerce has largely remained stuck in the past, riddled with archaic manual processes that make it tough for companies to buy from and sell to one another.
WuXi STA and Multiply Labs Announce Partnership and Successfully Deploy Robotic Manufacturing System for Personalized Drugs
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec and a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the partnership with Multiply Labs (based in San Francisco, CA, USA), a robotics company that has developed industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005249/en/ The Robotic Cluster in Wuxi City, China (Photo: Business Wire)
Bakersfield Californian
Amryt Announces New Patent for Mycapssa®
DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, November 30, 2022 Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, announces an update regarding the patents for its product Mycapssa® (octreotide). Mycapssa®. The USPTO has issued to Amryt US Patent No. 11,510,963,...
Wallbox Appoints Myriam Lhermurier Boublil as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer and Javier Riaño as Its New Chief Marketing Officer
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has today announced two strategic hirings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005548/en/ Myriam Lhermurier Boublil, appointed Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer for Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)
Expro Strengthens North Sea Position With Integrated Well Intervention and Integrity Contract for Apache
Energy services provider, Expro (NYSE: XPRO), has announced a new $50 million contract with North Sea operator Apache Corporation on its Beryl and Forties assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005075/en/ The fully integrated well intervention and integrity services contract, which has a primary term of three years, and two one-year extension options, involves pumping and optimization operations across all of Apache’s North Sea assets, including Beryl Alpha and Bravo, and Forties Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta and Echo. Expro will provide integrated services to Apache, including slickline, e-line, cased hole, pressure pumping, and several of the company’s new innovative technologies, including Octopoda TM, CoilHose, and Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) Slickline, with multi-skilled teams based in Aberdeen, Scotland.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
How Hospital Emergency Preparedness Is Evolving
From pandemic prep to bracing for catastrophic weather events
Sophia Mullen Promoted to President of EnTrust Global
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- EnTrust Global, a leading alternative asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Sophia Mullen as President, the first role of its kind at the company. Mullen will continue to head EnTrust Global’s $8 billion opportunistic co-investment strategy and remain on EnTrust Global’s Management Committee and Global Investment Committee. As the firm’s President, Mullen will focus on expanding the company’s global presence, and pursuing other innovative opportunities for the firm’s increasingly diverse institutional investor base. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005370/en/ Sophia Mullen (Photo: Business Wire)
BrewDog loses its ethical B Corp certificate
Controversial beer brand BrewDog has lost its status as a B Corp less than two years after joining the scheme, which offers certification of a company’s ethical commitment to the environment, community and staff. The company, which was recently called hypocritical for running a World Cup ad campaign highlighting...
Motive Partners With Progressive® Commercial to Increase Safety and Decrease Insurance Premiums by Adding the Motive Driver Safety Solution
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Motive, the leader in Automated Operations, today announced that it is partnering with Progressive® Commercial, the #1 Commercial Auto and Truck insurer to offer Motive’s market-leading AI-based safety solution to Progressive® Commercial customers. The offering supports each company’s commitment to driver safety while offering customers solution subsidies and lower insurance premiums. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005176/en/ Motive has partnered with Progressive® Commercial to help customers increase safety and cut insurance costs to help improve their ROI as they’re forced to do more with less in the face of increased regulation and macroeconomic pressure. Motive and Progressive® Commercial are offering a 40-50% monthly per vehicle subsidy on the Motive Driver Safety solution that collects data about driver behavior and provides insights into safety risks and ways to address them.
Bakersfield Californian
The Global Market for Advanced Materials & Technologies for Energy Production, Storage & Harvesting 2022: Innovation Continues to Drive Growth in Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Advanced materials innovation is greatly improving energy production. The development of new materials for high capacity and sustainable advanced energy storage, generation and harvesting technologies is key to the implementation of renewable solutions for energy networks. The Global Market for Advanced Materials & Technologies for Energy Production, Storage & Harvesting...
aiexpress.io
Full-Life Technologies to Acquire Focus-X Therapeutics, for Up To $245M
Full-Life Technologies, a Brussels, Belgium- and Shanghai, China-based radiotherapeutics firm, acquired Focus-X Therapeutics, a NJ-based firm growing focused radiopharmaceuticals to deal with most cancers based mostly on proprietary peptide engineering know-how. Beneath the phrases of the acquisition, Focus-X shareholders are eligible to obtain from Full-Life an upfront cost, potential growth,...
PABCO Roofing Products Makes Strategic Additions to Executive Team
TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- The executive team of PABCO ® Roofing Products welcomes two new leaders: Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager; and David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing. The new executives will guide PABCO Roofing Products, a leading manufacturer of architectural asphalt shingles for residential and commercial applications, into the company’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005361/en/ (LEFT) Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager, PABCO Roofing Products; (RIGHT) David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing, PABCO Roofing Products (Photo: Business Wire)
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Clarify Health Recognized for Innovation in Patient Recruitment in Clinical Trials
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- For the third time this year, Clarify Health, a leading healthcare analytics platform company, is being honored by Frost & Sullivan. This award is for its innovation in accelerating patient recruitment in clinical trials. The 2022 North American Patient Recruitment IT Solutions New Product Innovation Award recognizes Clarify for its product, Clarify Trials, a real-world evidence (RWE) solution that enables life sciences companies—sponsors and Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)—to accelerate recruitment within underrepresented communities and niche patient populations to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in clinical trials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005224/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com
Port of Rotterdam Positions as Hydrogen Hub Hosting New Technologies
With demand expected to soar in the coming years for green hydrogen and new forms of electricity storage, the Port of Rotterdam is continuing to position itself as a hub for these new sustainable industries. With The Netherlands and Germany being two of the projected largest hydrogen consumers, the Port of Rotterdam is looking for new industries and as part of that announced plans to locate the world’s first large-scale Battolyser factory in the port to capitalize on the trends in hydrogen and energy storage.
New Research from Effectv Reveals TV Campaign Reach is Highest When Delivered Across 40-45 Networks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Today, Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, released findings from a new analysis examining the reach of 165K campaigns to determine the relationship between the number of networks in a linear TV campaign and overall reach. The study revealed that in today’s media landscape, where TV viewership is fragmenting more than ever, audience reach is maximized by buying across more networks without increasing budgets. Optimal reach, the study found, was achieved at 40-45 networks across all investment levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005020/en/ Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, released findings from a new analysis examining the reach of 165K campaigns to determine the relationship between the number of networks in a linear TV campaign and overall reach. The study revealed that in today’s media landscape, where TV viewership is fragmenting more than ever, audience reach is maximized by buying across more networks without increasing budgets. Optimal reach, the study found, was achieved at 40-45 networks across all investment levels. (Graphic: Business Wire)
KORE Power Announces ~$75M First Close of $150M Investment Round with Siemens as Lead Investor and Joined by Quanta Services
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- KORE Power, Inc. (“KORE”) has closed the initial $75 million tranche of a private placement (the “Financing”) anticipated to total $150 million. Siemens Financial Services was the lead investor and was joined by Quanta Services with additional strategic partners including Nidec Motor Corporation, Honeywell Ventures, Trog Hawley Capital and a leading utility scale energy storage provider. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as KORE’s Exclusive Placement Agent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005190/en/ Rendering of the KOREPlex in Buckeye, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bakersfield Californian
CNH Industrial announces Senior Leadership Team change
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announces the appointment of Richard Miller as Senior Vice President of Internal Audit. Richard takes over from Carlo De Bernardi who has elected to retire following 38 years of dedicated service. With this appointment, Richard will join the Company’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT).
Atomic collaborates with Jack Henry to unlock a digital banking evolution for banks and credit unions
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Atomic, the market-leading provider of payroll connectivity, announced today that its direct deposit setup and switching solution, Deposit, is now accessible through Jack Henry’s digital banking platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005373/en/ Atomic collaborates with Jack Henry to unlock a digital banking evolution for banks and credit unions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0