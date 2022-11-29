ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

Unsettled weather heading into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two warm fronts and a cold front are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex between Friday and Sunday. Rain is possible with these boundaries. Here is the forecast timeline:. A warm front moves into Toledo Bend on Friday morning. Patchy drizzle and a few showers are possible...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Friday Football Fever forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front will slowly move into the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas this Friday evening. It brings a fairly large temperature difference across the area and a few sprinkles. Here is the Friday Football Fever forecast:. In Oklahoma and Arkansas, temperatures in the 50s-60s with a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

"The system is overwhelmed": doctor weighs in on "tripledemic" virus cases in Shreveport/Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La.-Health officials are battling three viruses that are filling waiting rooms and overwhelming medical staff across the country. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses... The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses as well as an uptick in cases of RSV.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report

For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Firearms restoration bill could allow felons of non-violent crimes to carry a firearm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session HB 1013 or Firearms Restoration bill is receiving a lot of attention since it was filed earlier this week. The bipartisan legislation was put together by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-District 17, State Senator Gary Stubblefield, R-District 6, and State Senator Ronald Caldwell, R-District 23.

