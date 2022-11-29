Read full article on original website
KTBS
Unsettled weather heading into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two warm fronts and a cold front are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex between Friday and Sunday. Rain is possible with these boundaries. Here is the forecast timeline:. A warm front moves into Toledo Bend on Friday morning. Patchy drizzle and a few showers are possible...
KTBS
Friday Football Fever forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front will slowly move into the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas this Friday evening. It brings a fairly large temperature difference across the area and a few sprinkles. Here is the Friday Football Fever forecast:. In Oklahoma and Arkansas, temperatures in the 50s-60s with a...
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
KTBS
LPD debuts documentary “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Most of us know that Louisiana isn’t like any place else, but this December, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB)takes viewers on a trip across the state to show you all the ways that Louisiana is unique and special. LPB premieres the two-part, four-hour documentary, "Why Louisiana Ain’t...
KTBS
"The system is overwhelmed": doctor weighs in on "tripledemic" virus cases in Shreveport/Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La.-Health officials are battling three viruses that are filling waiting rooms and overwhelming medical staff across the country. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses... The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses as well as an uptick in cases of RSV.
KTBS
Report finds most Louisiana kindergarteners reading below grade level: 'It is concerning'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Less than half of Louisiana's youngest learners are reading on grade level despite small gains for first, second and third graders, according to a new state report. Only 39.2% of kindergarten students who started school this fall met the literacy benchmarks, down from 41.5% last year.
KTBS
Property tax breaks eyed as panel examines ways to get rid of Louisiana income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel of state lawmakers is studying the possible elimination of personal and corporate income taxes in Louisiana. One option it’s probing to offset the loss of state income tax revenue is to replace it with the money that goes toward tax incentives, ranging from property tax breaks given to nonprofits to huge industrial incentives.
KTBS
Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report
For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
KTBS
Legislators begin review of Louisiana Constitution with eye toward partial overhaul
BATON ROUGE, La. - It comes as no surprise to voters who’ve been asked to decipher proposed amendments that the Louisiana Constitution is one of the most confusing documents around. Since it went into effect on Jan. 1, 1975, the size of the document could double depending on upcoming election results – exceeding 72,000 words.
KTBS
Firearms restoration bill could allow felons of non-violent crimes to carry a firearm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session HB 1013 or Firearms Restoration bill is receiving a lot of attention since it was filed earlier this week. The bipartisan legislation was put together by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-District 17, State Senator Gary Stubblefield, R-District 6, and State Senator Ronald Caldwell, R-District 23.
KTBS
Execution date set for Texas man convicted of killing Telford inmate
TEXARKANA, Texas – An execution date has been set for a man currently on Texas death row for murdering another inmate at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, was in a group of men that strangled to death a 47-year-old inmate in his cell on July 11, 1997.
