FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Gas below $3 in some parts of Miami Valley; the reason for the drop
MIAMI VALLEY — Some parts of the Miami Valley are reporting gas below $3 for the first time in months. Some analysts think the national average could be below $3 a gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, Ohio’s average price is $3.41 a gallon — still 22 cents higher...
wyso.org
Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site
The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing . Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture...
wyso.org
New HIV cases decline in Miami Valley, free testing today
On this World AIDS Awareness Day, two area counties say the number of new HIV cases reported has declined since 2019. Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County documented 94 new HIV infections in 2019. That dropped to 60 new cases last year. Greene County reported 12 new infections in 2019. That...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it
Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
Henny Penny to hold groundbreaking ceremony for $9M expansion in Eaton
EATON — New construction will be taking place to expand Henny Penny’s headquarters in Eaton. Today a groundbreaking ceremony will be held to start construction on a nearly $9 million expansion project according to a release. >>Eaton Police Department warn of phone scam targeting elderly. The 30,000-square-foot facility...
Fox 19
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
Bellefontaine Examiner
U.S. 68 railroad crossing repair begins Dec. 5
The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that the Hopewell railroad crossing along U.S. Route 68 just north of Bellefontaine will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 5, for CSX crews to perform railroad repairs. The road will be closed continuing through Friday, Dec. 16. The southbound detour for motorists is: U.S. 68 to westbound State Route 274 to eastbound U.S. Route 33. The northbound detour is : westbound U.S. 33 to eastbound S.R. 274 to U.S. 68. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: African, Caribbean cooking classes coming to Fairborn
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for November 27, 2022, with Chris Welter:. (ODOT) Improvements will be made in the area between west Main Street and the concrete plaza under the I-75 bridge. Plans include: updating the sidewalks, installing lighting and putting in more swings, trash cans, outdoor tables and dog stations. The project carries a price tag just under 500-thousand dollars. Construction begins in April 2024.
WLWT 5
Two new airlines coming to CVG next year with flights to popular destinations
HEBRON, Ky. — Planning a trip?. Two new airlines will be launching out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The newest airline, British Airways, will launch a direct flight to London starting June 5, 2023. Flights can now be purchased on britishairways.com. The flight will operate five times...
wyso.org
Food company to offer African cooking classes in Fairborn
After starting cooking classes in Dayton and Cincinnati two years ago, Afromeals will expand to Fairborn. The company said their goal is to bring fun, curated cooking experiences to the city. Chef Gabi Odebode, the co-founder of Afromeals, said that after moving to Ohio from Maryland in 2018, it took...
linknky.com
Former Bellevue police officer taking Dayton mayor, police chief to court
A former Bellevue police officer is suing Dayton’s mayor and police chief because of a letter the two sent to the former officer’s employer, banning him from the Dayton City Building and the Dayton Police Department. Marc Chapman, the former officer, filed a complaint for slander, libel, and...
1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 3:28 p.m.:. One person is dead after a crash in Washington Twp. Wednesday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of Miamisburg Centerville Road and Yankee Street around 10:50 a.m. according to initial reports. The crash involved a grey...
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
While the Ohio State Highway Patrol tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for "reported activity."
WGAL
Couple travels hours to deliver packages after they say they caught a delivery driver dumping them
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open, and we were doing a little...
Plane caught in power lines after crash, 2 occupants unhurt
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — (AP) — A small plane carrying two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials tried to extricate the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the single-engine plane,...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Mass shooting survivor makes plea to Ohio lawmakers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whitney Austin says she still has good days and bad days. But she calls herself a miracle. After all, she survived being shot 12 times. It happened on Sept. 16, 2018. Austin was on her way to work at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, when she quite literally walked into a mass shooting.
Porch pirates: Miamisburg woman details her experience with a thief
A Miamisburg woman captured the moment a package was stolen off her porch recently. She says the experience has changed how she manages her mail and she has a message for her thief.
WKRC
Hospitals at capacity, healthcare workers asking people to get vaccinated to combat it
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emergency rooms at several area hospitals have been at capacity in the past few days in the Tri-State. It is mostly due to a flood of respiratory illnesses on the rise. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are still filling up area emergency rooms and even those who have...
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
