The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that the Hopewell railroad crossing along U.S. Route 68 just north of Bellefontaine will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 5, for CSX crews to perform railroad repairs. The road will be closed continuing through Friday, Dec. 16. The southbound detour for motorists is: U.S. 68 to westbound State Route 274 to eastbound U.S. Route 33. The northbound detour is : westbound U.S. 33 to eastbound S.R. 274 to U.S. 68. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO