Dayton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site

The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing . Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture...
New HIV cases decline in Miami Valley, free testing today

On this World AIDS Awareness Day, two area counties say the number of new HIV cases reported has declined since 2019. Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County documented 94 new HIV infections in 2019. That dropped to 60 new cases last year. Greene County reported 12 new infections in 2019. That...
Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it

Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
U.S. 68 railroad crossing repair begins Dec. 5

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that the Hopewell railroad crossing along U.S. Route 68 just north of Bellefontaine will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 5, for CSX crews to perform railroad repairs. The road will be closed continuing through Friday, Dec. 16. The southbound detour for motorists is: U.S. 68 to westbound State Route 274 to eastbound U.S. Route 33. The northbound detour is : westbound U.S. 33 to eastbound S.R. 274 to U.S. 68. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
WYSO Daily News Update: African, Caribbean cooking classes coming to Fairborn

Your WYSO Noonish News Update for November 27, 2022, with Chris Welter:. (ODOT) Improvements will be made in the area between west Main Street and the concrete plaza under the I-75 bridge. Plans include: updating the sidewalks, installing lighting and putting in more swings, trash cans, outdoor tables and dog stations. The project carries a price tag just under 500-thousand dollars. Construction begins in April 2024.
Food company to offer African cooking classes in Fairborn

After starting cooking classes in Dayton and Cincinnati two years ago, Afromeals will expand to Fairborn. The company said their goal is to bring fun, curated cooking experiences to the city. Chef Gabi Odebode, the co-founder of Afromeals, said that after moving to Ohio from Maryland in 2018, it took...
Former Bellevue police officer taking Dayton mayor, police chief to court

A former Bellevue police officer is suing Dayton’s mayor and police chief because of a letter the two sent to the former officer’s employer, banning him from the Dayton City Building and the Dayton Police Department. Marc Chapman, the former officer, filed a complaint for slander, libel, and...
Mass shooting survivor makes plea to Ohio lawmakers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whitney Austin says she still has good days and bad days. But she calls herself a miracle. After all, she survived being shot 12 times. It happened on Sept. 16, 2018. Austin was on her way to work at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, when she quite literally walked into a mass shooting.
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
