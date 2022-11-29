Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Local News from Thursday, December 1st, 2022
Tour of Christmas lights throughout Jefferson County.
leoweekly.com
New Albany Opera House Honored With New Mural
New Albany has a new mural and the design is museum worthy. It’s a nod to the Art Nouveau with a large Mucha-esque design commemorating the New Albany Opera House built in 1866. The mural done by artist Carrie Johns covers 3,700 Square Feet of the old building which stands at only half its original height due to fire damage from sometime around 1939.
953wiki.com
AARON KELSEY NAMED GRAND MARSHAL OF A VERY MERRY MADISON CHRISTMAS PARADE
He retired last year after an 11 year run. Madison, Indiana (November 28, 2022) – The City of Madison announced Aaron Kelsey, former parade coordinator, will be honored as the grand marshal of this year's A Very Merry Madison Christmas Parade. This is Kelsey's first year of retirement from the seasonal position after being the official coordinator for 11 consecutive years.
953wiki.com
Seats Still Available For the NKDH Cancer Institute Christmas Celebration Dinner
We still have some seats available at the Norton Cancer Institute - Madison's annual Christmas Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, December 7 in the Overlook Room at Clifty Falls State Park Inn. The event is open to all cancer survivors, regardless of whether they were treated at Norton KDH or another...
Kentucky’s Notoriously Haunted Waverly Hills Hosting a Free Admission Day on December 10th
Waverly Hills is giving back with a really unique fundraiser that gets you into Waverly for free with a toy donation. Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky is known for being extremely haunted. It has been said that a lot of paranormal activity takes place at the old sanatorium. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
wdrb.com
Popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County planning to reopen Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday. Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening. "We're dedicated to the community....
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
wdrb.com
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
kentuckytoday.com
Minton bridge will be closed on weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – All eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge, which carries I-64 and US-150 traffic across the Ohio River between Louisville and southern Indiana, will be closed this weekend, as part of the Sherman Minton renewal project, with a nine-day closure planned for mid-December. Weather permitting,...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
953wiki.com
S.R. 62 to close next week for beam setting near Friendship
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close S.R. 62 at the bridge over Laughery Creek starting the morning of Tuesday, December 6, near Friendship. During the closure, crews will bring in a crane to place new bridge beams. The road is expected to reopen with temporary traffic signals the evening of Wednesday, December 7, weather permitting.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County under marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Parts of south-central Indiana will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Thunderstorms are in the forecast, and the primary threat from these storms will be strong to potentially severe wind gusts, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
wdrb.com
Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
'I don't know where I'm going to go': Yorktown Apartments residents ordered to move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yorktown Apartments residents gathered at the Metro Development Center on Wednesday to voice their concerns - and fight to keep their homes. When Patrick McCarthy moved to Yorktown Apartments last year, he hoped it would be his long-term home. "I don't know where I'm going to...
