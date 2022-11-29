Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend charity needs Christmas Tree donations due to supply chain issues
The Christmas Tree Project works to provide free and decorated Christmas trees to families in need. Lindsay Greco with the charity says she does not have enough trees to accomplish her goal. “We serve typically about 100 families a year. Currently I have 30 trees,” Greco said. So, the local...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Student-imagined and built covered wagons debut in Christmas parade
An idea by first-graders to make the Barnes Butte Recreation area in Prineville accessible to all came to fruition this weekend. Two covered wagons that are wheel chair accessible made their debut in Prineville’s annual Christmas parade. The idea for the 32-foot long, 9-foot wide covered wagons that can...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Park & Recreation 3-day winter registration next week
Registration for winter activities from Bend Park and Recreation District will be next week. The registration will be spread out over three days this time after the registration website crashed on the day fall registration began. Here are the dates and activities for winter registration from BPRD:. Monday, Dec. 5...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
cascadebusnews.com
Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon
(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission. Honor Flight of Central Oregon...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity project wins sustainability awards
A Central Oregon nonprofit receives awards for their housing project focused on sustainability. Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity won Earth Advantage Awards for Most Net Zero Homes and Project of the Year in the Affordable Single Family category for its Northwest Cottages community. Earth Advantage Awards are given to builders in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not a lot of options’: Lighthouse shelter explains policy on minors
A 16-year-old girl was reported found early Tuesday morning, hours after Bend Police said she went missing from the Lighthouse Navigation Emergency Shelter. Police said she had left the building with an adult male but was later located. That has prompted a question: What is the protocol when it comes...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Wednesday Morning Forecast: Winter Storm Warning
Temperatures will be more mild today as a system makes its way through the Pacific Northwest. Daytime highs top out in the 40s with overnight lows falling back into the teens and 20s. Snow levels begin around 4,000′ falling to below 2,600′ over the next 24 hours. A...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! ROAM
ROAM is one of the latest restaurants to open in downtown Bend. You’ll find it on the ground floor of the Oxford hotel with all-new decor and bright, natural lighting. Dishes change seasonally as Chef Bryant Kyrck keeps his menu fresh and local.
kbnd.com
Hundreds Of Goats Clear City-Owned Property In Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- A herd of goats is still chomping away on 138 acres of city-owned property, northwest of Redmond’s wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Division Manager Ryan Kirchner says the city gets two cuttings a year of orchard grass from the field and sells it to local farmers. On November 16th, the goats started eating what’s grown since the second cutting, which can't be harvested. "It’s really good for the orchard grass, and it’s beneficial for a local farmer," Kirchner tells KBND News, "Instead of him having to utilize hay that he’s bailed up or stored or purchased for the winter, he’s able to utilize this hay, which otherwise would just go to waste because the grass would die over the winter."
KTVZ
Snow on the way for the mountains
We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Valuable animals stolen from Bend’s Reptile Zone; Caught on security cam
“They stole a baby rattlesnake. That was stupid. That was very stupid,” said Jeff Jensen, owner of The Reptile Zone in Bend. Someone broke into The Reptile Zone on Greenwood Avenue between 11:00 p.m. Sunday and 12:45 a.m. Monday. The burglar stole up to $3,000 worth of inventory. It...
bendsource.com
New Steakhouse for Cascade Village
Steak lovers have a new place to check out while doing their holiday shopping in Bend. Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon had its soft opening on Black Friday. It's located in the former Jonny Carino's location on Highway 97 in Bend, in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Menu items include classic,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend won’t apply for local speed limit control under new Oregon law
A new Oregon law allows all 241 cities in the state, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, to apply for the authority to decide speed limits within their jurisdictions. Cities in Central Oregon are tapping the brakes on making that decision. “Local governments wanted the authority to change their...
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
Redmond Mayor-Elect Ed Fitch has future plans for marijuana shops, focuses on access, not revenue
The newly elected mayor of Redmond has some plans in store for the future of marijuana shops. Ed Fitch says there's no reason not to allow marijuana sales in Redmond. He believes it'll bring some revenue to the city, but it's mainly about access. The post Redmond Mayor-Elect Ed Fitch has future plans for marijuana shops, focuses on access, not revenue appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Thursday: Deschutes Co. Sheriff on Measure 114
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, who is also president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, has been outspoken about opposing Oregon’s new gun control rule, Measure 114. He sat down with Central Oregon Daily News Wednesday to explain. “If ballot Measure 114 is eventually approved, it’s not going...
Bend police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old who left warming shelter with unknown male
Bend police sought the public’s help Monday night in finding a 16-year-old Bend girl, considered missing and at risk, who reportedly left the city’s NE Second Street warming shelter with an unknown male during the evening. The post Bend police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old who left warming shelter with unknown male appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
Lack of housing leads to hiring woes for Central Oregon businesses, study finds
In Bend, it’s not uncommon to find many restaurants closed on Monday and long wait times at certain businesses. Employers in Bend are finding it increasingly difficult to fill empty positions and the region’s high cost of housing is often a direct factor, according to a new study produced by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Comments / 0