ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumors Downplayed

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZVSI_0jQmLkgz00

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic's potential exit is often reported on but has been downplayed by new reports.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Christian Pulisic's Chelsea career has been a mixed bag thus far. Promising runs of form have been followed by constant injury issues, preventing him from fully catching on with the club, and leading to constant rumors about a potential departure from Stamford Bridge.

According to Florian Plettenberg, rumors of an exit are currently unfounded. Pulisic has been linked to clubs like Newcastle, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund recently but Plettenberg has labeled these links as 'not hot'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTRrE_0jQmLkgz00

IMAGO / Action Plus

The reporter says he has been told the American wants to stay at Chelsea through the January transfer window in a bid to work his way into Graham Potter's long-term plans.

Despite this, the door has still been left open for a move in the future, with Plettenberg claiming that talks could take place if an interesting and viable option is brought forward to the 24-year-old following the conclusion of the World Cup. It remains to be seen if one will come to fruition.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Social media erupts after Christian Pulisic's painful, 'heroic' goal vs. Iran

Though Pulisic was able to return to close out the first half after a brief absence, he wasn't on the pitch after intermission, due to what ESPN reported as an "abdominal injury." A member of the Chelsea Football Club since 2019, Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute held up over the entire second half - which included nearly 10 minutes of injury time.
The Comeback

Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call

It was a highly entertaining World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea but the game ended under controversial circumstances. With South Korea down 3-2, English referee Anthony Taylor blew for full-time in the 101st minute right when South Korea won a corner kick. Typically, the referee lets the team take the set piece but Taylor didn’t Read more... The post Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
worldboxingnews.net

Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi

Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
The Comeback

USMNT world reacts to Christian Pulisic goal…and injury

It was a frustrating 38 minutes for the American soccer world but the USMNT finally broke through with a goal against Iran. That goal might be huge as the USMNT has to win against Iran to advance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Christian Pulisic was on the positive end of a ground cross by Read more... The post USMNT world reacts to Christian Pulisic goal…and injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SB Nation

Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal

The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo linked with Saudi club as future still uncertain

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The noise surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of quietening amid widespread speculation that Saudi club Al Nassr is trying to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. But Portugal, which has managed to secure its place in the knockout stages of the World Cup...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner

It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy