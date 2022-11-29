Read full article on original website
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles in run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas...
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
3 Secret Christmas Gifts That Almost Ruined Christmas in Yakima
There is a meme making the rounds on social media. It points the finger at a particular type of advertiser that's been doing the same gimmick for years. The meme reads, "Ah yes, it's the time of year where people in commercials buy cars without telling their significant others like complete psychopaths." It got me wondering about secrets around the holidays. Mainly of the financial kind. I asked Yakima, "what type of purchases did they keep secret from their partners?" My jaw dropped at some of the responses.
Enjoy 3 Spots with Authentic and Delicious Indian Food in Yakima
Craving Authentic Indian Food in the Yakima Valley?. If you're searching for the flavor of India in the Yakima Valley you have a few different options to calm your cravings. Pro tip if you are new to this, even if you like spicy food, go with a lower number to start with. The flavors and the heat build, worth it but I don't want you to burn your butt too soon!
Oldest Yakama Nation elder turns 101, celebrates new book of Native legends
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Accomplished linguist and author Virginia Rosalyn Beavert turned 101 on Wednesday, making her the oldest living Yakama Nation elder. She’s also a World War II veteran, teacher, mentor and the driving force behind “Anakú Iwachá: Yakama Legends and Stories,” a book that’s been called a precious gift to the Yakama people. “The name of the book is...
SOLD OUT Comedy Star Jo Koy at Legends Do You Want Tickets?
What do you do when one of the funniest comedians from the PNW sells out his show at Legends Casino Hotel before you've had a chance to buy tickets?. Well, you've come to the right place to find out, because we have some we'd love to give away!. Comedian Jo...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Grupo Firme performs at Yakima SunDome
Yakima had big-name visitors on Saturday night as Grupo Firme played at the SunDome in a sold-out show. The Mexican banda group is known for hits like “Ya Supérame,” “Pa’ Todo el Año,” and “En Tu Perra Vida.” They were described by Billboard magazine as the “biggest Mexican group in the world,” and are the first banda group to do a U.S. stadium tour.
FOX 11 and 41
Patrol incident in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area of Spokane Street and S. 10th Avenue due to a patrol incident. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it. FOX41...
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima (West Valley)
The day after Thanksgiving, many families got to work getting their houses in the holiday spirit. I took a drive around Yakima and got some quick pictures of random houses in the West Valley area (and a couple homes I passed on my way back to my residence) that were lit up.
nbcrightnow.com
House fire restricts traffic on Yakima quarry
YAKIMA, Wash. - A two-story home is on fire in a quarry at 80 Pond Road, according to John Shipley with the Selah Fire Department. No injuries have been reported at this time, but no comment is available regarding the status of the house. Pond Road is restricted to in-and-out...
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters mopping up house fire in Selah
Firefighters were mopping up a fire that destroyed part of a home at 80 Pond Road in Selah on Wednesday evening. The fire, which started around 4 p.m., heavily damaged the second floor of the home. Information on the cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured wasn’t immediately...
The Wussification Of Yakima: School Snow Days!
With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
Wednesday winter weather across the valley
REGIONAL – Kittitas and Yakima Counties are in for their first significant snowfall of the 2022 winter season. We’ll see more rain in the Tri-Cities area into the lower parts of the valley, however, it is possible we’ll see a little snow as well. This will make for travel conditions to be messy, especially for the morning commute. PLAN AHEAD!...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish School District audit questions spending on wrestling trips, spotty record keeping
An audit report of the Toppenish School District highlighted concerns with spending on trips, particularly those taken by the wrestling team, and questionable credit card use. The report also found spotty record keeping in some areas. Toppenish school board President Clara Jimenez promised to strengthen the district’s internal controls to...
Seize The Dining Deals This Friday at Westside Pizza in Yakima
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a WESTSIDE PIZZA gift certificate for 50% OFF. Dining Deals for Friday, December 2nd, Westside Pizza Gift Certificate. This Friday's deal is a Westside Pizza gift certificate. Half-priced dining deal gift certificates...
4 Local Christmas Gifts Perfect for the Tough Shoppers
Christmas is getting closer and closer, and people can't figure out what to buy for each other, especially after big holiday sales like Black Friday, Local Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. People all seem to buy what they would usually ask for and avoid having to make the Christmas list altogether. So what do you buy for those people?
‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
