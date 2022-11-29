ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to get $33 million for public health infrastructure

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting $33 million in funding for public health infrastructure. Funding for the grant is partially paid for by the American Rescue Plan and will go towards supporting local and territorial health departments in maintaining staff, services, and systems. “These...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Alternatives to holiday gifts and how to budget this season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas is only 24 days away and that holiday shopping is going to be more expensive. Recent inflation shopping habits survey shares that over 50 percent of consumers plan to spend less. With high prices putting a strain on budgets all year long, it’s recommended to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BBB says be aware of pitfalls during “Giving Tuesday”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Own a computer or cell phone chances are they’ve been hit with several requests from local and national charities to give on “Giving Tuesday”. This may be an annual tradition for some, and there are no qualms about giving a donation to a known charity that is trusted. But if giving to another organization this year is a consideration, the Better Business Bureau suggests doing a bit of homework to find out more about the charity’s mission, and where the money goes.
RENO, NV
The Center Square

Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024

(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Advocates bring awareness to HIV ahead of World AIDS Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been around since the 1980′s, a chronic disease impacting the immune system. Tomorrow on World AIDs Day, many will remember those they lost to it. “My mom died at 26 so she didn’t have no time to live out her dreams or anything like that and I tell people that she died because of the stigma,” Andy Feds, a “Keeping it Positive” HIV advocate said.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar and Plumb + Pine to host Wellness Soirée for new and continuing customers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If it’s been awhile since you’ve gotten a facial, if you never gotten a facial, if you want to treat someone special to a facial, if you’ve developed some kind of skin issues you want looked at by a professional, if you want to save money on great products and services, if you want to support local businesses... if you are any of these people then Wednesday’s Wellness Soirée is for you!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Eddy House accepting donations for Giving Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Giving Tuesday and there are several charities in Northern Nevada you can donate to. One of them is Eddy House. Their mission is to help 18 to 24 year olds who are homeless or at risk. The nonprofit is marking its 11th anniversary this year, so they’re looking to raise 11-thousand dollars.
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room

At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Re-Know Minute: Cannabis Consumption Lounges

Sponsored: The City of Reno is looking to gather public comment regarding whether or not to allow cannabis consumption lounges. Information gathered by staff through public meetings and other engagement opportunities will be compiled and later presented to the City Council for direction on a code amendment.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

SPCA of Northern Nevada one of many non-profits fundraising on Giving Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While many are shopping online and looking for the best Cyber Monday deals, some are looking forward to the day after. “Tomorrow is the most important day of the holiday giving season and that is Giving Tuesday,” said Jill Dobbs, the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s Executive Director.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations

STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
STATELINE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy