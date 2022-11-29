Read full article on original website
Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
Nevada to get $33 million for public health infrastructure
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting $33 million in funding for public health infrastructure. Funding for the grant is partially paid for by the American Rescue Plan and will go towards supporting local and territorial health departments in maintaining staff, services, and systems. “These...
Alternatives to holiday gifts and how to budget this season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas is only 24 days away and that holiday shopping is going to be more expensive. Recent inflation shopping habits survey shares that over 50 percent of consumers plan to spend less. With high prices putting a strain on budgets all year long, it’s recommended to...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump again in Clark County; flu patients also increasing
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County jumped by more than 15% over the past week as cases continue to increase during the holiday season.
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
BBB says be aware of pitfalls during “Giving Tuesday”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Own a computer or cell phone chances are they’ve been hit with several requests from local and national charities to give on “Giving Tuesday”. This may be an annual tradition for some, and there are no qualms about giving a donation to a known charity that is trusted. But if giving to another organization this year is a consideration, the Better Business Bureau suggests doing a bit of homework to find out more about the charity’s mission, and where the money goes.
Senior Outreach Services looking for volunteers to help elderly citizens in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Senior Outreach Services (SOS) program is part of the The Sanford Center for Aging at UNR. It was founded in 2002 with the goal to provide support to Washoe County’s most vulnerable elders through trained volunteers that help seniors “Age in Place,” and allow them to stay in their homes as long as possible.
Fungal infection in hospitals raises concerns for families and medical experts
Local doctors are on high alert over a fungus that is causing serious infections. Hospitals are seeing an influx of patients ranging from the flu, RSV, and COVID.
Sunrise Hospital tops list of sites with ‘superbug’ as cases grow 60% since August
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center has had 122 cases involving the "superbug" that is being monitored by state health officials.
Nevada State Board of Pharmacy appeals cannabis-regulation decision
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Should cannabis be regulated the same way as heroin or cocaine?. A Clark County judge recently ruled no. But now, the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy is appealing that decision. It also wants to hold off enforcing it. A lawsuit filed by the ACLU in...
Final cannabis consumption lounge applicants chosen
In a random computer-generated drawing the Cannabis Compliance Board selected the final 20 applicants to move forward in the process of getting a consumption lounge license.
Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024
(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
Advocates bring awareness to HIV ahead of World AIDS Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been around since the 1980′s, a chronic disease impacting the immune system. Tomorrow on World AIDs Day, many will remember those they lost to it. “My mom died at 26 so she didn’t have no time to live out her dreams or anything like that and I tell people that she died because of the stigma,” Andy Feds, a “Keeping it Positive” HIV advocate said.
Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar and Plumb + Pine to host Wellness Soirée for new and continuing customers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If it’s been awhile since you’ve gotten a facial, if you never gotten a facial, if you want to treat someone special to a facial, if you’ve developed some kind of skin issues you want looked at by a professional, if you want to save money on great products and services, if you want to support local businesses... if you are any of these people then Wednesday’s Wellness Soirée is for you!
Eddy House accepting donations for Giving Tuesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Giving Tuesday and there are several charities in Northern Nevada you can donate to. One of them is Eddy House. Their mission is to help 18 to 24 year olds who are homeless or at risk. The nonprofit is marking its 11th anniversary this year, so they’re looking to raise 11-thousand dollars.
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
Re-Know Minute: Cannabis Consumption Lounges
Sponsored: The City of Reno is looking to gather public comment regarding whether or not to allow cannabis consumption lounges. Information gathered by staff through public meetings and other engagement opportunities will be compiled and later presented to the City Council for direction on a code amendment.
SPCA of Northern Nevada one of many non-profits fundraising on Giving Tuesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While many are shopping online and looking for the best Cyber Monday deals, some are looking forward to the day after. “Tomorrow is the most important day of the holiday giving season and that is Giving Tuesday,” said Jill Dobbs, the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s Executive Director.
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
