RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Own a computer or cell phone chances are they’ve been hit with several requests from local and national charities to give on “Giving Tuesday”. This may be an annual tradition for some, and there are no qualms about giving a donation to a known charity that is trusted. But if giving to another organization this year is a consideration, the Better Business Bureau suggests doing a bit of homework to find out more about the charity’s mission, and where the money goes.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO