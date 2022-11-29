ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Biden and Democrats use 'assault weapons ban' to position for 2024

Democrats are embracing progressively tougher gun control talk, as pollsters predict the issue could persuade the critical demographic of independent women to vote for or against Republicans in 2024. But in the meantime, President Joe Biden will likely break the promise he made during the 2020 and 2022 midterm campaigns...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

GOP threat to rail workers: "Congress will not let this strike happen"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A House Republican from Pennsylvania said Sunday that Congress will intervene to stop a nationwide strike if rail companies and unions don't reach a contract agreement soon, a step that would likely force workers to accept a deal without any paid sick days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNBC

Railroads, unions draw their lines in sand as Biden, Congress move to prevent strike

Railroads says the future of collective bargaining for many industries including airlines is at stake after President Biden urged Congress to prevent a rail strike by passing legislation. The rail unions say Congress mandating the labor deal without changes to paid sick leave will worsen the supply chain and further...
crypto-economy.com

Lawmakers in the United States are Pushing a Bipartisan Bill to Regulate Crypto

The collapse of FTX has been described by Republican senator Cynthia Lummis as a wake-up call to Congress, who she is calling for more regulation as a result of this collapse. This is a new attempt by the Government to control a market that, so far, they have not been able to manage. Undoubtedly, their intentions are far from protecting users (as they themselves claim) and have more to do with controlling citizens’ finances and, ultimately, getting a slice of the cake.
CBS New York

House approves bill to prevent rail workers strike in bipartisan vote

Washington — Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming U.S. rail workers strike, reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation's economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. The House on Wednesday approved a bill that would impose a compromise labor agreement that was brokered by the Biden administration but rejected by four of 12 rail unions. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can't be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline. President Biden had urged Congress to intervene. The House vote to...
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Biden asks Congress to step in to halt looming pre-Christmas rail strike

President Biden called on Congress Monday to step in to prevent a potential rail strike that threatens an economic nightmare before Christmas after key unions voted to reject a deal brokered by the White House earlier this year.  “I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators – without any modifications or delay – to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown,” the president said in a statement, adding that his administration believes “there is no path to resolve the dispute at the bargaining table.” The deal Biden wants to force upon...

