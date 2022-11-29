Read full article on original website
'Joe Biden blew it': Rail workers union lashes out at the White House
President Joe Biden is facing heat from one of his most loyal constituencies as Congress prepares a vote that could avoid a painful railroad strike ahead of the holidays.
Alaska Democrat Breaks From Biden's Plan to Avoid Rail Strike: Not 'Right'
"I just don't think it's right or fair to expect workers to go to work sick as a dog without being able to have a few days to recover," Rep. Mary Peltola said.
Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike
Four rail unions are back at the table after rejecting their deals with the railroads, trying to work out new agreements before the Dec. 9 deadline.
Marco Rubio slams Biden's shutting down a rail strike for workers who want more paid sick leave: 'I will not vote to impose a deal that doesn't have the support of the rail workers'
Rail workers are demanding more paid leave, but the agreement Biden wants to pass includes just one day off.
Joe Biden Made A Calculated Decision To Defy His Labor Supporters In An Effort To Prevent A Rail Strike
The White House had no illusions that the decision to ask Congress to force a negotiated labor agreement on railroad operators and workers would be well accepted by all, according to several officials.
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
Democrats Prepare To Impose A Rail Union Contract That Many Workers Rejected
The party of paid family leave finds itself in a very awkward position.
GOP threat to rail workers: "Congress will not let this strike happen"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A House Republican from Pennsylvania said Sunday that Congress will intervene to stop a nationwide strike if rail companies and unions don't reach a contract agreement soon, a step that would likely force workers to accept a deal without any paid sick days.
Railroads, unions draw their lines in sand as Biden, Congress move to prevent strike
Railroads says the future of collective bargaining for many industries including airlines is at stake after President Biden urged Congress to prevent a rail strike by passing legislation. The rail unions say Congress mandating the labor deal without changes to paid sick leave will worsen the supply chain and further...
House approves bill to prevent rail workers strike in bipartisan vote
Washington — Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming U.S. rail workers strike, reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation's economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. The House on Wednesday approved a bill that would impose a compromise labor agreement that was brokered by the Biden administration but rejected by four of 12 rail unions. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can't be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline. President Biden had urged Congress to intervene. The House vote to...
Biden asks Congress to step in to halt looming pre-Christmas rail strike
President Biden called on Congress Monday to step in to prevent a potential rail strike that threatens an economic nightmare before Christmas after key unions voted to reject a deal brokered by the White House earlier this year. “I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators – without any modifications or delay – to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown,” the president said in a statement, adding that his administration believes “there is no path to resolve the dispute at the bargaining table.” The deal Biden wants to force upon...
Sanders says tentative rail agreement doesn’t go far enough
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says that the tentative agreement between rail management and labor does not go far enough as Congress tries to enact legislation to avoid a strike that could inflict major damage to the economy. Sanders’s comments come after President Biden called on Congress to take action to...
