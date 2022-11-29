Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
mercisf.com
Holiday Showtime! Lights in the San Francisco Bay Area
It is now Holiday showtime: lights by the thousand, animated projections, and Christmas tree illuminations. Once again this year, the San Francisco Bay Area is decked out in a thousand and one colors. Whether it’s the City, the South Bay, or the East Bay, each region has made imaginative and creative efforts to immerse us in the magical atmosphere of Christmas.
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
The Container Store near Union Square plans to close
It's another blow to downtown San Francisco.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Sam’s Downtown Closes Its Stables
Across the street from a swanky new West San Carlos Street apartment complex sits an old brick building bedecked with the “Sam’s DOWNTOWN FEED & PET SUPPLY” sign in a vintage western font. The vestige of the valley’s agricultural legacy, shrouded by a shrinking business district that...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
sfstandard.com
Neighbors Slam Failed SF Housing Project as ‘Eyesore’ With Human Waste, Graffiti
A former San Francisco car wash and gas station at the center of an affordable housing battle has enraged neighbors after becoming a hotbed of litter, human waste and graffiti. “It’s a huge neighborhood eyesore,” said Alan Mutter, a Lower Haight resident of 38 years who lives close to the...
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ
Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
KTVU FOX 2
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
S.F.'s small movie theater maestro reopens the 4Star
"The Laundromat has had a wonderful first few weeks. We have been so excited to be a part of the neighborhood, and the positive response has been a real joy," Adam Bergeron said proudly. The Richmond district neighborhood is even more excited to see how Bergeron also keeps the Balboa, Vogue and now the 4Star running, despite the worldwide decline in movie theaters. After the decades-long development of online viewing and the long COVID closure, survival of neighborhood cinemas is a veritable miracle. ...
kalw.org
The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown
As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
sfstandard.com
Pizza and Weed: North Beach Trio Teams Up on High-Minded Promotion
Pizza and pot—could it be the perfect pairing? The folks from the North Beach Pipeline cannabis dispensary and local pizza don, Tony Gemignani, seem convinced. Their new promotional collaboration with acclaimed North Beach artist Jeremy Fish rewards customers who enjoy a hot pie after a few puffs. Starting this...
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
KTVU FOX 2
SF boutique highlights work made by people with disabilities during holiday shopping season
The boutique is part of The Helper’s Community, a San Francisco based grant-giving non-profit dedicated to helping adults with special needs. The shop opened in 2019 and has been filled with beautiful handcrafted gifts since. The shop sells a variety of items, ranging from ornaments, jams and jellies to candles and art-work. Everything is made by artisans with developmental disabilities.
KTVU FOX 2
Angela Watson, San Francisco Ballet
Angela Watson, 19, of Oakland, is the only African-American dancer with the San Francisco Ballet. She talks about how it feels to be "the only one" in the esteemed ballet company, how her Oakland upbringing prepared her for her dance career, her love for performing and about being a role model for young African-American dancers coming behind her.
hoodline.com
154-year-old Victorian farmhouse in West San Jose destroyed in massive fire
A massive late-night fire has destroyed a piece of San Jose’s history. The flames were first spotted around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night near Ranchero Way and Mitzi Drive. The San Jose Fire Department would later post pictures, and a video on Twitter showing a Victorian home built more than 150 years ago fully engulfed by flames. It turns out the house is well known Italianate farmhouse known as the Graves Mansion. It was built at 4146 Mitzi Drive in West San Jose in 1868.
sfstandard.com
Forget Fido, This Is San Francisco’s Most Popular Dog Name
Naming a dog can be a difficult task—especially for the dedicated pooch parents of San Francisco, a city that has more dog owners than parents of actual humans. Though SF has a reputation for being an unusually canine-obsessed city, its owners might not be as creative as they are enthusiastic.
