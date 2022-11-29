ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Showtime! Lights in the San Francisco Bay Area

It is now Holiday showtime: lights by the thousand, animated projections, and Christmas tree illuminations. Once again this year, the San Francisco Bay Area is decked out in a thousand and one colors. Whether it’s the City, the South Bay, or the East Bay, each region has made imaginative and creative efforts to immerse us in the magical atmosphere of Christmas.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
metrosiliconvalley.com

Sam’s Downtown Closes Its Stables

Across the street from a swanky new West San Carlos Street apartment complex sits an old brick building bedecked with the “Sam’s DOWNTOWN FEED & PET SUPPLY” sign in a vintage western font. The vestige of the valley’s agricultural legacy, shrouded by a shrinking business district that...
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local

When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
PACIFICA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ

Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F.'s small movie theater maestro reopens the 4Star

"The Laundromat has had a wonderful first few weeks. We have been so excited to be a part of the neighborhood, and the positive response has been a real joy," Adam Bergeron said proudly. The Richmond district neighborhood is even more excited to see how Bergeron also keeps the Balboa, Vogue and now the 4Star running, despite the worldwide decline in movie theaters. After the decades-long development of online viewing and the long COVID closure, survival of neighborhood cinemas is a veritable miracle. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown

As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Pizza and Weed: North Beach Trio Teams Up on High-Minded Promotion

Pizza and pot—could it be the perfect pairing? The folks from the North Beach Pipeline cannabis dispensary and local pizza don, Tony Gemignani, seem convinced. Their new promotional collaboration with acclaimed North Beach artist Jeremy Fish rewards customers who enjoy a hot pie after a few puffs. Starting this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF boutique highlights work made by people with disabilities during holiday shopping season

The boutique is part of The Helper’s Community, a San Francisco based grant-giving non-profit dedicated to helping adults with special needs. The shop opened in 2019 and has been filled with beautiful handcrafted gifts since. The shop sells a variety of items, ranging from ornaments, jams and jellies to candles and art-work. Everything is made by artisans with developmental disabilities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Angela Watson, San Francisco Ballet

Angela Watson, 19, of Oakland, is the only African-American dancer with the San Francisco Ballet. She talks about how it feels to be "the only one" in the esteemed ballet company, how her Oakland upbringing prepared her for her dance career, her love for performing and about being a role model for young African-American dancers coming behind her.
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

154-year-old Victorian farmhouse in West San Jose destroyed in massive fire

A massive late-night fire has destroyed a piece of San Jose’s history. The flames were first spotted around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night near Ranchero Way and Mitzi Drive. The San Jose Fire Department would later post pictures, and a video on Twitter showing a Victorian home built more than 150 years ago fully engulfed by flames. It turns out the house is well known Italianate farmhouse known as the Graves Mansion. It was built at 4146 Mitzi Drive in West San Jose in 1868.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Forget Fido, This Is San Francisco’s Most Popular Dog Name

Naming a dog can be a difficult task—especially for the dedicated pooch parents of San Francisco, a city that has more dog owners than parents of actual humans. Though SF has a reputation for being an unusually canine-obsessed city, its owners might not be as creative as they are enthusiastic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

