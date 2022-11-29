Read full article on original website
Florida Judge Orders Ron DeSantis To Turn Over Records On Migrant Flights
The governor's office intends to appeal the decision, claiming it already provided enough information on the controversial flights.
Judge Says Florida Governor DeSantis Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move
Greg Steube: FEMA Has Approved of Debris Removal in Sarasota County Mobile Home Parks
On Sunday. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Sarasota County‘s request for the removal of debris from commercial mobile home or manufactured housing parks as a result of Hurricane Ian. “After advocacy from the county and my office, I’m pleased that FEMA...
Florida Supreme Court Justice Grosshans recuses self in appeals court judge cases
Florida Supreme Court Justice Jamie Grosshans has recused herself from cases that contend six candidates for appointments to two appeals courts do not meet residency requirements, the Supreme Court said Monday. Grosshans’ husband, Josh, is a member of the 6th District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission, which sent the...
DeSantis’ chief of staff, public safety czar now named in suit over migrant planes
Two members of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration are among new defendants named in a class action lawsuit filed against the governor over the plan to fly 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this year.
Remarks by President Biden at the White House Tribal Nations Summit
THE PRESIDENT: Hello, hello! (Applause.) Thank you, thank you, thank you. Please, take a seat if you have one. I say that because one day I said, “Take a seat,” and everybody said, “He doesn’t even understand there’s no chairs out here.” (Laughter.) Well,...
Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Unveiling of the 2022 White House Holiday Theme and Celebration of Volunteers
THE FIRST LADY: Hi, everybody. Oh, I just want them to play longer, don’t you? (Laughter.) It sounds beautiful. Thank you! (Addresses Marine Corps band.) So, thank you. And, gosh, over the last two years, I’ve traveled to almost 40 states, to rural counties and to big cities. And again and again, the Americans I’ve met have shown me the soul of our nation:
Ousted Florida state attorney takes his case to court in opposing DeSantis’ action
Lawyers will square off this week in a Tallahassee courtroom for a politically charged trial that’s expected to center on one question:
Lexington Herald-Leader
Trump v. Biden in 2024 is less than inspiring for either party
OpEd: Quite aside from policies and personalities, it’s encouraging that Americans don’t see their future in two guys who started grade school during the Truman administration.
Statement from President Joe Biden on Averting a Rail Shutdown
I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators – without any modifications or delay – to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown. This agreement was approved by labor and management negotiators in September. On the day...
Miami Herald
It’s not just the Roe decision that caused trust in the Supreme Court to slip | Guest Opinion
The problems really started with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2016 power play after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in the final year of the Obama administration, Carl P. Leubsdorf argues.
More Than 290,000 Floridians Without Power After Hurricane Nicole
Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane.
August 2022 Visitor Log Records Posted
Today the White House released visitor log records generated in August 2022. This set includes 31,055 records, bringing the total number of records posted to 172,681. These records were posted pursuant to the White House’s policy to voluntarily disclose visitor log records. This release is consistent with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to becoming the first administration to post visitor log records from its first full year in office.
Eyes turn to federal judge as she decides on accepting Jacksonville's redistricting map
Candidates and voters will know in the next three weeks what the boundaries will be for Jacksonville City Council districts in the spring elections because U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has received all the arguments she asked for in a federal redistricting lawsuit. The city made its case Monday...
Remarks by President Biden on Growing the Economy and Creating Good-Paying Jobs
THE PRESIDENT: Hello, Michigan! (Applause.) Hello, hello, hello, hello!. I’ll tell you what: I — if I — my mom is looking down from Heaven and saying, “Apologize to these people because you have their — you have their back to them.” I apologize — (laughter) — because I’m going to be talking that way. But thank you very, very much.
Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at a Roundtable with National Guard Families and State Adjutants General
As some of you may know, the Bidens are a military family. When he was seventeen, my father served as a signalman in World War II. And our son, Beau, served for a year in Iraq as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard. When Beau was deployed, I...
Lebanon City Council Recap- November 2022
LEBANON, Pa.— The Lebanon City Council met Monday to review a busier end-of-year agenda. The Lebanon City Council met Monday to hear a transmitted financial audit from Barbacane Thornton & Company, vote on three resolutions, and vote on three bills. Mayor Sheri Capello informed the Council that the Barbacane...
Statement from President Joe Biden on Bipartisan Senate Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act
With today’s bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love. For millions of Americans, this legislation will safeguard the rights and protections to which LGBTQI+ and interracial couples and their children are entitled. It will also ensure that, for generations to follow, LGBTQI+ youth will grow up knowing that they, too, can lead full, happy lives and build families of their own.
Florida Supreme Court Urged To Reject USF Shutdown Case
A student’s attorneys argued Monday that the Florida Supreme Court should reject an appeal by the University of South Florida in a dispute about fees collected for services that were not provided early in the COVID-19 pandemic. USF went to the Supreme Court last month
