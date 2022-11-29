ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Unveiling of the 2022 White House Holiday Theme and Celebration of Volunteers

THE FIRST LADY: Hi, everybody. Oh, I just want them to play longer, don’t you? (Laughter.) It sounds beautiful. Thank you! (Addresses Marine Corps band.) So, thank you. And, gosh, over the last two years, I’ve traveled to almost 40 states, to rural counties and to big cities. And again and again, the Americans I’ve met have shown me the soul of our nation:
Statement from President Joe Biden on Averting a Rail Shutdown

I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators – without any modifications or delay – to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown. This agreement was approved by labor and management negotiators in September. On the day...
August 2022 Visitor Log Records Posted

Today the White House released visitor log records generated in August 2022. This set includes 31,055 records, bringing the total number of records posted to 172,681. These records were posted pursuant to the White House’s policy to voluntarily disclose visitor log records. This release is consistent with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to becoming the first administration to post visitor log records from its first full year in office.
Remarks by President Biden on Growing the Economy and Creating Good-Paying Jobs

THE PRESIDENT: Hello, Michigan! (Applause.) Hello, hello, hello, hello!. I’ll tell you what: I — if I — my mom is looking down from Heaven and saying, “Apologize to these people because you have their — you have their back to them.” I apologize — (laughter) — because I’m going to be talking that way. But thank you very, very much.
Lebanon City Council Recap- November 2022

LEBANON, Pa.— The Lebanon City Council met Monday to review a busier end-of-year agenda. The Lebanon City Council met Monday to hear a transmitted financial audit from Barbacane Thornton & Company, vote on three resolutions, and vote on three bills. Mayor Sheri Capello informed the Council that the Barbacane...
Statement from President Joe Biden on Bipartisan Senate Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act

With today’s bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love. For millions of Americans, this legislation will safeguard the rights and protections to which LGBTQI+ and interracial couples and their children are entitled. It will also ensure that, for generations to follow, LGBTQI+ youth will grow up knowing that they, too, can lead full, happy lives and build families of their own.

