Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...

DALY CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO