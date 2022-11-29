Read full article on original website
Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
Woman used gang members to steal ex-boyfriend’s French bulldog, prosecutors say
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A preliminary hearing is underway in San Mateo County Superior Court for seven people accused of stealing a French bulldog from a San Francisco man. The man’s ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Rocio Navarroflores, was the “catalyst” behind a plot to steal a French bulldog named “Prada” on June 29, 2021, according to […]
Husband who died in Dublin domestic dispute identified
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute in Dublin on Nov. 20.
Police search for suspect in Oakley hit-and-run that sent woman to hospital
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run Tuesday night, the City of Oakley announced in a Facebook post. Officials released a photo (above) Wednesday morning of a female suspect who was at a Grocery Outlet before the incident. The suspect was seen wearing a white hat, a […]
Man arrested in connection with killing of Chevron employee
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and homicide at a Chevron gas station on Saturday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) announced on Wednesday. The homicide victim was James Williams, an employee of the gas station. Ronald Jackson Jr., 20, was charged by the Contra Costa County […]
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They Slept
The victims, Maria and Benison Tran’s teenage son, witnessed the murders. Devin Williams JrPhoto byimage Courtesy of Dublin PD. On September 7, around midnight, 911 dispatchers received a call saying that an intruder had broken into their Dublin, California, home. Six people were sleeping in the home at the time, and two shots had awoken the household.
SF Muni bus hijacking suspect identified
A man who is accused of hijacking a MUNI bus in San Francisco and crashing it several times has been formally arrested and booked into jail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Man arrested for assault, yelling racial slur toward woman in Mountain View: police
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and yelling a racial slur at her early Wednesday morning, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a fight between a female maintenance worker and a man inside […]
Tennessee officers won’t face charges for violent arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee’s state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations, a district attorney said Wednesday. Members of a grand jury in Fayette County reviewed evidence...
580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown
(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
Third Arrest Made in Alamedan’s Murder
The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Police Department announced last month they made a third arrest in connection with the murder of Alameda resident Donald Stanifer in July 2020. The EBRPD Police Department arrested Ezekiel Akil Espinoza on Nov. 18 on a no-bail felony warrant as an accessory for...
Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
San Francisco District Attorney announces charges in Tenderloin killing, robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced murder and second-dree robbery charges against the 28-year-old accused of robbing and killing a man Saturday morning in the Tenderloin. Semaj McClure, 29, was found on the ground at Leavenworth and Eddy streets Nov. 29, and was later pronounced dead after being transported to […]
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
Suspects in possession of drugs and brass knuckles arrested in Brentwood traffic stop
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Brentwood last week, according to a social media post from the Brentwood Police Department. A Brentwood patrol officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Walnut Boulevard and Central Boulevard. The officer pulled the vehicle over and according […]
Bank robbery suspect sought by South San Francisco police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Monday morning. Police said that SSFPD officers responded to the 100 block of McLellan Drive at about 9:45 a.m. for the report of a robbery. The suspect reportedly walked into the bank, […]
Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students
Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose. Detectives said Israel...
