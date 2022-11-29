ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with killing of Chevron employee

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and homicide at a Chevron gas station on Saturday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) announced on Wednesday. The homicide victim was James Williams, an employee of the gas station. Ronald Jackson Jr., 20, was charged by the Contra Costa County […]
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Tennessee officers won’t face charges for violent arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee’s state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations, a district attorney said Wednesday. Members of a grand jury in Fayette County reviewed evidence...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
KRON4 News

580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown

(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
LIVERMORE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
DALY CITY, CA
alamedasun.com

Third Arrest Made in Alamedan’s Murder

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Police Department announced last month they made a third arrest in connection with the murder of Alameda resident Donald Stanifer in July 2020. The EBRPD Police Department arrested Ezekiel Akil Espinoza on Nov. 18 on a no-bail felony warrant as an accessory for...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
OAKLAND, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students

Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose. Detectives said Israel...
MORGAN HILL, CA

