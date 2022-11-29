Read full article on original website
Ex-defense secretary for Trump says former president is 'unfit for office'
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper thinks former President Donald Trump is "unfit for office" and that the GOP should look elsewhere for a primary candidate. Esper said of Trump he "wishes he wouldn't" run for office after the former president announced his 2024 candidacy on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago.
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Wyoming senator who voted against certifying Pennsylvania's 2020 election results bluntly throws support behind DeSantis as the 'leader' of the Republican party
Sen. Cynthia Lummis told a Politico reporter he'd asked the wrong question after being asked if she'd endorse Donald Trump in 2024.
Trump hits out at Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin with racist attack
Former president Donald Trump leveled a bizarre and racist attack on Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin late Thursday after Mr Youngkin’s lieutenant governor said she could not support the twice-impeached ex-president as a 2024 presidential candidate. Writing on his own Truth Social platform, Mr Trump bragged that Mr Youngkin’s victory...
Here's what every member of the Trump family is up to after leaving the White House
Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos will be held at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on November 12.
No more than 5 out of 50 current GOP senators want to see Trump run for president in 2024, a Republican senator told Politico
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to cast his name for the 2024 presidency. However, few GOP senators want to see him as the party's frontrunner, Politico reported. The incoming midterm results are also putting Trump's hold on the GOP in question. Only a handful of incumbent Republican...
MSNBC
Trump’s offensive against Jack Smith takes an incoherent turn
After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, the former wasted little time lashing out. But as we discussed last week, the Republican focused more on the process and less on the person. For example, Trump described the Justice Department’s move as...
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm
On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
Supporters of Donald Trump show up outside Mar-a-Lago as he announces 2024 presidential run
PALM BEACH, Fla. — While former President Donald Trump was announcing his plans Tuesday to run for president in 2024, there were a few dozen supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago along Southern Boulevard. "He doesn’t do anything on a small scale," Stacy Bovasso of Port St. Lucie said. "I feel...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
WATCH: Fox News guest begs Donald Trump not to run again in 2024
Conservative commentator Michele Tafoya did not mince words when dunking on former President Donald Trump's speculated 2024 debut in the aftermath of the expected red wave manifesting as a lackluster pink ripple Tuesday night. Tafoya, a former sports reporter who has since dabbled in conservative punditry, contended that the lackluster...
Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Trump for president in 2024
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endorsed former President Donald Trump in an expected third campaign for the White House. "President Trump has my full endorsement and my support as our Republican nominee in 2024," the firebrand conservative told reporters, according to a clip posted to social media on Tuesday. Trump...
Click10.com
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Loser Trump will gift Democrats the White House in 2024
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. It may just be dawning on Democrats and democrats everywhere that the best person to defeat Trumpism...
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Trump news – live: Mitt Romney slams Trump’s ‘disgusting’ dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of late, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists – and it seems top Jewish Republicans are turning against the former president.One leader of a right-wing pro-Israel lobby group told The New York Times that “Donald Trump is not an antisemite. He loves Israel. He loves Jews. But he mainstreams, he legitimizes Jew hatred and Jew haters. And this scares me.”Meanwhile, a federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s...
