The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
MSNBC

Trump’s offensive against Jack Smith takes an incoherent turn

After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, the former wasted little time lashing out. But as we discussed last week, the Republican focused more on the process and less on the person. For example, Trump described the Justice Department’s move as...
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Newsweek

Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm

On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Mitt Romney slams Trump’s ‘disgusting’ dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes

Criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of late, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists – and it seems top Jewish Republicans are turning against the former president.One leader of a right-wing pro-Israel lobby group told The New York Times that “Donald Trump is not an antisemite. He loves Israel. He loves Jews. But he mainstreams, he legitimizes Jew hatred and Jew haters. And this scares me.”Meanwhile, a federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s...

