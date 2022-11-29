Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot in Oakland, dies at hospital: Police
Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night on San Pablo Avenue. The deadly gunfire marks the 112th homicide of 2022.
Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night
(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
San Francisco District Attorney announces charges in Tenderloin killing, robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced murder and second-dree robbery charges against the 28-year-old accused of robbing and killing a man Saturday morning in the Tenderloin. Semaj McClure, 29, was found on the ground at Leavenworth and Eddy streets Nov. 29, and was later pronounced dead after being transported to […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 San Francisco men get life for deadly shooting outside funeral repass
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men were sentenced to life behind bars on Monday for a fatal shooting outside a funeral repass in San Francisco in 2019 that also left several bystanders wounded. Robert Manning, 31, and Jamare Coats, 29, engaged in a shootout outside the Fillmore Heritage Center on March...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in gas station shootout that killed clerk in Antioch
A gas-station shootout in Antioch between a robbery suspect and clerk ended up killing the clerk, but the suspect won't face murder charges. The victim's girlfriend said she is devastated and that he didn't deserve to die.
Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police […]
SFist
Mistrial Declared In Antioch Murder Case After Defendant, Representing Himself, Shouts Profanities at Prosecutor and Judge
A 27-year-old man from Oakland, representing himself in a case involving the murder of his ex-girlfriend, has spent a fair bit of time shouting profanities and slurs at the prosecutor and judge, and generally interrupting the proceedings. Now the judge has declared a mistrial. It's kind of astonishing that the...
Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City
SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin...
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police
The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
Man found dead in remains of residential fire in Oakland
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a residential fire Tuesday evening in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, fire officials said. Someone called firefighters just after 6 p.m. to say smoke was coming from a two-story building in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Garfield Municipal Playground. Firefighters responded and located a man dead in the kitchen of a unit, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. The man suffered burns to his body, Hunt said. His name was not available late Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.The fire stayed within the unit where it started, Hunt said. Tenants in other units were not displaced, he said.Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday.
Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
Bank robbery suspect sought by South San Francisco police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Monday morning. Police said that SSFPD officers responded to the 100 block of McLellan Drive at about 9:45 a.m. for the report of a robbery. The suspect reportedly walked into the bank, […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police nab alleged commercial burglary trio
San Jose police have arrested a trio of city residents in connection with a string of late-night commercial burglaries between March and October. The three men allegedly broke into closed businesses to steal merchandise and money, often entering a business after breaking through a front door or window with blunt objects or a stolen car.
San Francisco District Attorney charges couple in connection with ‘brazen’ bank robberies
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced charges against a couple in connection with two bank robberies, according to a press release from her office. Ashley Crowder, 40, and Anthony Fardella, 39, have been charged with two counts each of second degree robbery, and one count of attempted second degree […]
sfstandard.com
Pier 39 Breakdancer Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Girlfriend
A break-dancer known for entertaining San Francisco’s Pier 39 tourists was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend in their Diamond Heights home. Jordan Semplar, 41, lived with the woman who allegedly took his life Friday, according to his sister. Sara Buchanan was booked into jail on murder charges...
SFist
Baby Reportedly Ingests Fentanyl Found In Grass at Marina Park, Saved With Narcan
A parent’s worst nightmare came true Tuesday after a trip to Moscone Park in the Marina, as a 10-month-old suffered a cardiac arrest reportedly after finding fentanyl somewhere in the park, and was saved using Narcan. Some overdoses in San Francisco’s fentanyl crisis are people who had no intention...
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves crash SUV into store in Oakland to try to steal ATM
OAKLAND, Calif. - There was a damaged ATM outside an Oakland convenience store after what neighbors described as a brazen burglary. The owner said it's the third time thieves have targeted the location and that each time, they have tried to steal the ATM inside the store. But this time,...
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
