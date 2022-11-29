ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRON4 News

Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night

(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police

The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man found dead in remains of residential fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a residential fire Tuesday evening in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, fire officials said. Someone called firefighters just after 6 p.m. to say smoke was coming from a two-story building in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Garfield Municipal Playground. Firefighters responded and located a man dead in the kitchen of a unit, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. The man suffered burns to his body, Hunt said.  His name was not available late Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.The fire stayed within the unit where it started, Hunt said. Tenants in other units were not displaced, he said.Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police nab alleged commercial burglary trio

San Jose police have arrested a trio of city residents in connection with a string of late-night commercial burglaries between March and October. The three men allegedly broke into closed businesses to steal merchandise and money, often entering a business after breaking through a front door or window with blunt objects or a stolen car.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Pier 39 Breakdancer Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Girlfriend

A break-dancer known for entertaining San Francisco’s Pier 39 tourists was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend in their Diamond Heights home. Jordan Semplar, 41, lived with the woman who allegedly took his life Friday, according to his sister. Sara Buchanan was booked into jail on murder charges...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves crash SUV into store in Oakland to try to steal ATM

OAKLAND, Calif. - There was a damaged ATM outside an Oakland convenience store after what neighbors described as a brazen burglary. The owner said it's the third time thieves have targeted the location and that each time, they have tried to steal the ATM inside the store. But this time,...
OAKLAND, CA

