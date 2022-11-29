Read full article on original website
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Beale, Kamara, Balogun, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Livingston, QPR, Blaney, Griffiths
Motherwell have won the race to sign Shane Blaney and the 23-year-old defender, who has been on the Scottish Premiership club's radar since helping Sligo Rovers beat them in Europa Conference League qualifying, will complete his move on 1 January. (Scottish Sun) Dominican Republic centre-half Luiyi de Lucas was a...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Gilmour, Cho, Giakoumakis, Magdy, Doig, Ross County
Celtic are one of several European clubs keen to sign Cho Gue-sung in January after the 24-year-old Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker's scoring exploits for South Korea at the World Cup finals. (Scottish Sun) Giorgos Giakoumakis could make a shock exit from Celtic in January with the Greece striker unhappy that...
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves
Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 1st December – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 1st December 1906. David’s latest book The Celtic Rising ~ 1965 The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything is very close to selling out on Celtic Star Books with just 24 books remaining. You can order one of the last remaining copies below…
BBC
Greg Leigh: Ipswich Town left-back says Leif Davis rivalry not an issue
Greg Leigh says he is delighted to see Leif Davis playing so well for Ipswich - even though they are vying for the left-back role. Leigh, 28, has only started one league game since moving from Morecambe in the summer, but has had injury problems. Davis has made 20 appearances...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager
Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
BBC
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell
New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
FOX Sports
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
BBC
Wales fans heartbroken as England end World Cup dream
Heartbroken Wales fans are coming to terms with the end of their World Cup dream after being knocked out of the tournament. They lost 3-0 to England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. To get through to the next round Wales had to beat England and...
SB Nation
Under-strength Everton Under 21s manage weekend draw
A very youthful Everton U21 side earned a draw in the home Premier League 2 Cup game at a breezy Southport against their Birmingham City counterparts on Friday. Shorn of regular starters Kyle John, Charlie Whitaker (injured) plus Tom Cannon, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price, Reece Welch and Seb Quirk, all just returned from first team action in Australia, Paul Tait looked to name a team of largely first or second year scholars. He was, however, boosted for the second time recently with the presence of first teamer Ben Godfrey in defence as he makes his way back from serious injury.
Accused ex-Premier League star ‘said Rio Ferdinand invested in trading scheme’
A former Premier League star claimed footballing friends including Rio Ferdinand had invested in his foreign exchange trading scheme in a £15 million scam, a court has been told.Ex-Charlton Athletic defender Richard Rufus, 47, allegedly lost money “hand over fist” after promising investors returns of 60% a year.He claimed to be a successful foreign exchange trader headhunted by some of the UK’s largest financial organisations, including Morgan Stanley, Coutts Bank and Barclays, Southwark Crown Court heard.He told investors current and ex-footballers, including former England and Manchester United defender Ferdinand, 44, were already on board, a jury was told on Tuesday.Rufus,...
BBC
Gillingham: Priestfield Stadium used as security for investment by Brad Galinson
The freehold of Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium is being used as security for an investment into the club by businessman Brad Galinson. The Florida-based property magnate has been linked with a takeover of the League Two strugglers. It appears a deal could be drawing closer as a 'Registration of a Charge'...
France 24
France's Frappart to be first woman referee at men's World Cup
France's Frappart is one of three women referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita. Three other female officials have travelled to the World Cup as assistant referees. For the 38-year-old Frappart, refereeing her men's World Cup match is...
Emirates FA Cup Third Round Draw: LIVE
Here is a live draw of the third round of the Emirates FA Cup. Liverpool will find out who they face as cup holders.
BBC
Pakistan v England: James Anderson says tourists may have to be 'creative'
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Pace bowler James Anderson says England may have to be "creative" in order to win the first...
BBC
World Cup 2022: More than 16 million watch England knock out Wales
An average UK audience of 16.59 million TV viewers watched England's 3-0 win over Wales on BBC One on Tuesday night. The figure comes from overnight figures courtesy of ratings body Barb but does not include the number who watched on Welsh language channel S4C. Some will also have watched...
BBC
Coventry City: Energy drink company founder still wants to buy Sky Blues
The founder of an energy drink company still wants to buy Coventry City despite their plan to sell a majority stake to businessman Doug King. William Storey claims the deal breaches an exclusivity agreement he had with the club's current owners, Sisu. The 44-year-old told BBC CWR he had a...
