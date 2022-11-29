ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
NBC Sports

Australia vs Denmark: How to watch live, stream link, team news

This will be an epic battle in Group D as Australia and Denmark can both reach the last 16 of the World Cup heading into their final group game. After their superb win against Tunisia last time out, Australia know a win against Denmark puts them in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Graham Arnold has had plenty of criticism for the way his team play but they were totally committed against Tunisia and always carried a threat on the counter. They will have to put in a very similar display against the talented Danes but a point could well be enough as Tunisia would have to beat France in the other game in Group D to complicate matters further for Australia and Denmark.
Digital Trends

Tunisia vs France live stream: watch the game for free

Tunisia vs France kicks off later today in World Cup 2022 and while it looks likely to be a clear victory for France, it’s still going to be worth watching. If you’ve been catching up on how to watch World Cup 2022 with a specific view to watching the game, we’ve got everything you need to know. Read on while we lay out your options including how to watch the free Tunisia vs France live stream.
Sporting News

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
programminginsider.com

Mosconi Cup 2022 Live Stream and TV Coverage

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. This blog post will tell you everything you need to know about how to watch Mosconi Cup 2022 live, including date, time, and location information. The Mosconi Cup will take place from Wednesday, November 30, until Saturday, December 3, at the Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

US Embassy is latest site in Spain to get suspicious package

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious envelope discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Authorities cordoned off a wide area around the embassy, located in the center of Spain’s capital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy