Wisconsin State

24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Divorced

According to the Institute of Family Studies, divorce rates have dropped drastically since the 1980s. Between 1980 and 2019, they fell from 22.6 to 14.9 per 1,000 married couples. (These are the states where people have been married the longest.)  Divorce rates vary widely from state to state, however. To determine the states with the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WYOMING STATE
C. Heslop

Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi

The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Makes The Top 10 For This Horrific Crime

Montana is one of the least populated states in the country with just over a million people. When you think of Montana, you probably don't think of a state that cracks the Top 10 in one of the most horrific criminal acts that a person can experience, but according to new data, that seems to be the case.
MONTANA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
JACKSON, WY
Kennardo G. James

Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America

Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
PINEHURST, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in South Dakota

INDIANA STATE
Alabama Now

Slavery rejected in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont — too close to call in Oregon

Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.

Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
MINNESOTA STATE

