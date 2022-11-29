ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Clarence Gilyard Jr., Who Co-Starred on Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead at 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who co-starred as James Trivette on CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Gilyard had been a film professor since 2006, announced the actor’s death in a press release on Monday. A cause of death was not given, but Gilyard had reportedly been battling a long illness. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him,” said Nancy J. Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts at UNLV. “He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions

Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dead: Die Hard and Top Gun Star Was 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr. was best known for roles in 'Matlock’ and ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ in addition to ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Die Hard’ Top Gun and Die Hard actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. died Monday following an illness. He was 66. His death was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he worked as a film and TV professor since 2006. "It is with profound sadness that I share this news," Dean Nancy J. Uscher and the UNLV College of Fine Arts said Monday. "His students were deeply inspired by him, as were...
PARADISE, NV
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death

Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Says He's Living In 'The Bottom Of Hell' In Georgia Federal Prison

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic didn't mince his words when describing what his prison experience is like, Radar has learned.Exotic posted to Instagram that he is living in "the bottom of hell" as he is incarcerated in federal prison in Atlanta. The post is accompanied by a photo of Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, of him kissing a tiger cub.“I have officially landed at the bottom of hell, at the Federal Prison in Atlanta GA,” the reality-star-turned-inmate wrote. “Senator Ossoff [sic], Warnock and Walker are all lying to you Black Voters of Georgia because the Animals at the...
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles, CA
