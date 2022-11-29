Read full article on original website
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
Planet 13 hosts inaugural 'Yee High' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was a cowboy Christmas at Planet 13. On Saturday, the dispensary hosted its inaugural "Yee High" event. They said it was the perfect time since the National Finals Rodeo is in town, and Christmas is about three weeks away. "The rodeo only comes once...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs participate in WingZone eating contest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — WingZone brought the heat for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Nine players took part in a wing-eating contest on Friday to mark the team's hard work leading up to the first-ever season of lacrosse. The team chomped down on nuclear habanero and mango fire wings.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas ‘Traveling Piano Man’ spreads comfort at sites of tragedy like Club Q and Uvalde
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Danny Kean drove his rusty red pickup truck from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs with his dog Mo and piano in tow last week. Kean, 67, wanted to comfort those affected by the mass shooting at a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado that took the lives of five and injured dozens more.
news3lv.com
Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
news3lv.com
Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America’s work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
news3lv.com
Clark County Museum decorating historic homes this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Museum is doing something special throughout the holiday season. They're decorating the vintage homes on Heritage Street. The homes are located at the museum on Boulder Highway in Henderson. If you'd like to check them out, the museum offers tours with tickets...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas toy drive Perlie Claus rolls out '12 Days of Giving'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The 12 Days of Christmas" is a popular song this time of year. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its own version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." News 3's Krystal Allan stopped by for Day 2 of the Perlie...
news3lv.com
The Front Yard at Ellis Island's Holiday Happenings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Front Yard, Ellis Island’s indoor-outdoor beer garden, is filled with holiday décor and festive vibes – including movie nights and holiday cocktails!. Joining me now with more on the festivities is the VP of development at Ellis Island, Christina Ellis.
news3lv.com
Goodwill hosts 2nd annual Christmas shopping spree event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Another successful Christmas shopping event is in the books for Goodwill of Southern Nevada. The donation center hosted its second annual Christmas shopping spree event on Friday, December 1, at their Stephanie retail store in Las Vegas. About 75 children among local nonprofits, Hopelink of...
news3lv.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales returned to Downtown Summerlin. On Saturday, the team of eight horses made an appearance as grand marshals of the holiday parade. The Budweiser team said it's always fun to show the public just how amazing these horses are. "You know, when...
news3lv.com
Henderson, North Las Vegas celebrate Christmas tree lightings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson and North Las Vegas are celebrating the arrival of the holiday season. The two cities hosted separate Christmas tree lighting ceremonies on Thursday night. In Henderson, the city kicked off Winterfest 2022 at the Water Street Plaza downtown. Carolers from the Coronado High School...
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at home with these safety tips
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays are a time for celebrations and fond memories, and keeping safety top of mind can help you enjoy these meaningful moments even more. Akeisha Thomas, community manager with the homeowners association management company CAMCO, joined us to share some helpful safety tips.
news3lv.com
New taproom opening on Las Vegas Strip with $1 million bar tab up for grabs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive new taproom is opening on the Las Vegas Strip and one lucky guest will win a $1 million bar tab. All you must do is show up when doors open at 6 p.m. tonight, December 2, at BrewDog Las Vegas, and you will be entered into the raffle.
news3lv.com
The Magic of Jen Kramer at the Westgate Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The only female magician in las vegas is participating in win-win entertainment's 10th-anniversary celebration. Jen Kramer joins me live now to talk about the event and how she's supporting local non-profits!
news3lv.com
Harry Reid International Airport presents new temporary sign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Holiday travelers can take a look at a brand new sign as they pass Harry Reid International Airport this season. And after almost a year since Harry Reid International Airport officially changed its name from McCarran, temporary signs have started showing up on the corner of Tropicana and Koval.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas freediving instructor talks performing stunts in 'Black Panther' sequel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you've seen the latest Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," then you've likely seen some incredible stunts, including a few underwater. Some of those underwater stunts were performed by Las Vegas local Rachel Novak, who is also a freediving instructor. She joined us to...
news3lv.com
Huge crowds expected with NFR shows sold out in Las Vegas; record payout for contestants
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday at the Thomas and Mack Center, with huge crowds expected, which is a good sign for the local economy. The popular rodeo returns for its 37th year, with cowboys and cowgirls taking over...
news3lv.com
1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
news3lv.com
Crash involving 2 bicyclists closes intersection of Charleston and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a crash in the east valley. On Saturday at 5:04 p.m., authorities reported to a crash involving a vehicle and two bicyclists at the intersection of Charleston and Nellis. Authorities said the two people riding the bicycle were transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.
news3lv.com
Aerosmith cancels Las Vegas show due to 'feeling unwell'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock band Aerosmith canceled their Friday night show on the Strip. The band was set to perform at Park MGM for their Deuces are Wild residency. According to the band's Twitter account, lead singer Steven Tyler is feeling "unwell and unable to perform." The Twitter...
