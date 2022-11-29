ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Planet 13 hosts inaugural 'Yee High' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was a cowboy Christmas at Planet 13. On Saturday, the dispensary hosted its inaugural "Yee High" event. They said it was the perfect time since the National Finals Rodeo is in town, and Christmas is about three weeks away. "The rodeo only comes once...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs participate in WingZone eating contest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — WingZone brought the heat for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Nine players took part in a wing-eating contest on Friday to mark the team's hard work leading up to the first-ever season of lacrosse. The team chomped down on nuclear habanero and mango fire wings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America's work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County Museum decorating historic homes this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Museum is doing something special throughout the holiday season. They're decorating the vintage homes on Heritage Street. The homes are located at the museum on Boulder Highway in Henderson. If you'd like to check them out, the museum offers tours with tickets...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

The Front Yard at Ellis Island's Holiday Happenings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Front Yard, Ellis Island's indoor-outdoor beer garden, is filled with holiday décor and festive vibes – including movie nights and holiday cocktails!. Joining me now with more on the festivities is the VP of development at Ellis Island, Christina Ellis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill hosts 2nd annual Christmas shopping spree event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Another successful Christmas shopping event is in the books for Goodwill of Southern Nevada. The donation center hosted its second annual Christmas shopping spree event on Friday, December 1, at their Stephanie retail store in Las Vegas. About 75 children among local nonprofits, Hopelink of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Budweiser Clydesdales return to Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales returned to Downtown Summerlin. On Saturday, the team of eight horses made an appearance as grand marshals of the holiday parade. The Budweiser team said it's always fun to show the public just how amazing these horses are. "You know, when...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson, North Las Vegas celebrate Christmas tree lightings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson and North Las Vegas are celebrating the arrival of the holiday season. The two cities hosted separate Christmas tree lighting ceremonies on Thursday night. In Henderson, the city kicked off Winterfest 2022 at the Water Street Plaza downtown. Carolers from the Coronado High School...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the holidays at home with these safety tips

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays are a time for celebrations and fond memories, and keeping safety top of mind can help you enjoy these meaningful moments even more. Akeisha Thomas, community manager with the homeowners association management company CAMCO, joined us to share some helpful safety tips.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Magic of Jen Kramer at the Westgate Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The only female magician in las vegas is participating in win-win entertainment's 10th-anniversary celebration. Jen Kramer joins me live now to talk about the event and how she's supporting local non-profits!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid International Airport presents new temporary sign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Holiday travelers can take a look at a brand new sign as they pass Harry Reid International Airport this season. And after almost a year since Harry Reid International Airport officially changed its name from McCarran, temporary signs have started showing up on the corner of Tropicana and Koval.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crash involving 2 bicyclists closes intersection of Charleston and Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a crash in the east valley. On Saturday at 5:04 p.m., authorities reported to a crash involving a vehicle and two bicyclists at the intersection of Charleston and Nellis. Authorities said the two people riding the bicycle were transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aerosmith cancels Las Vegas show due to 'feeling unwell'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock band Aerosmith canceled their Friday night show on the Strip. The band was set to perform at Park MGM for their Deuces are Wild residency. According to the band's Twitter account, lead singer Steven Tyler is feeling "unwell and unable to perform." The Twitter...
LAS VEGAS, NV

