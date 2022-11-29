Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeking Driver That Fled the Scene of the Major Injury Accident on Broadway
The Eureka Police Department is investigating a late-night crash last week that left a woman with major injuries as the driver who ran a red light fled the scene, according to Brittany Powell, EPD’s Public Information Officer. This collision occurred on November 23, 2022, at about 11:50 p.m. It...
krcrtv.com
EPD's K9 Yeti finds drugs during traffic stop in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — A traffic stop on Broadway in Eureka led to the discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine after K-9 Yeti was able to detect the drugs inside the car. According to The Eureka Police Department, on Tuesday around 10:37 p.m. an officer made a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 46-year-old Carolyn Marie Baker of Carlotta.
krcrtv.com
HCSO searching for suspected home invaders driving stolen truck
CARLOTTA, Calif. — Humboldt sheriff's deputies are searching for a group of suspected home invaders that assaulted a suspect and fled in his truck from Carlotta early Tuesday morning. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a home invasion and armed robbery on the 200...
lostcoastoutpost.com
EPD K-9 Unit Yeti Sniffs Out Fentanyl and Meth During Eureka Traffic Stop
On November 29, 2022 at about 10:37 p.m., an officer with the Eureka Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Carolyn Marie Baker, 46 years old of Carlotta. During the traffic stop, the officer utilized his K-9 partner “Yeti”, to conduct a narcotics detection sweep. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested in McKinleyville in Possesion of Meth and Ammo, Says HCSO
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 4:59 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area observed a vehicle associated with a felony warrant suspect. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of School...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Elder Abuse Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Mad River Near McKinleyville Transient Encampment
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area located a transient encampment along the Mad River, near Mill Creek. While conducting a patrol check of the encampment, deputies observed 38-year-old Rob Oneil Harvey, who was wanted as the suspect of an elder abuse investigation last month in McKinleyville. Upon seeing deputies, Harvey attempted to flee by wading into the river, but was quickly apprehended.
krcrtv.com
Eureka family displaced by fire, loses 3 dogs
EUREKA, Calif. — Today Humboldt Bay Fire provided updates on a fire that broke out yesterday and displaced a Eureka family. In it's update on Facebook, HBF said that the residents were uninjured, but the family's three dogs, trapped inside the home, tragically died of smoke inhalation. According to...
krcrtv.com
Felony warrant suspect arrested in Blue Lake on fentanyl-related charges
BLUE LAKE, Calif. — On Tuesday, Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman in Blue Lake on fentanyl-related charges. According to HCSO, deputies were investigating a car on the 1400 block of Glendale Drive. Inside the car, two women were reportedly passed out. Officials say the driver, Halli Pole has multiple warrants out for her arrest.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Family Pets Perished & Missing] Two-Alarm Residential Fire on Elk River Court
A two-alarm structure fire has been reported around 8:30 a.m. on November 29. Two Humboldt Bay engines are at a single-story family residence on the 7500 block of Elk River Court southeast of Eureka center. The incident commander reported that they’re may not have enough 2″ hose to reach the...
krcrtv.com
Neighbor dispute in Trinidad ends with the arrest of shovel-wielding suspect
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A shovel-wielding Trinidad man was arrested on Saturday after reportedly attacking his neighbor. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Tyrone McDonald, 55, was arrested just before 4:30 Saturday night on the 1000 block of North Westhaven Dr. Officials believe McDonald assaulted his neighbor with a shovel...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Home Invasion Robbery Near Carlotta Early This Morning; Sheriff’s Office Still Looking for Suspects
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Corbett Ranch Lane near Carlotta for the report of a home invasion armed robbery. According to the victim,...
krcrtv.com
Lewiston gets into the Christmas spirit at annual Bridge Lighting & Fireworks
LEWISTON, Calif. — The Christmas season really begins with the "rockets' red glare" in Trinity County. Downtown Lewiston was packed for the annual Bridge Lighting and Fireworks Show on Saturday night, Nov. 26. Organizer and Chief Cook & Bottle Washer, Katie Quinn, said the nice weather helps. But, really,...
kymkemp.com
Marijuana Confiscation 1983
Photographer Kim Sallaway shares this image of Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies unloading a truckload of marijuana plants at the HCSO substation in Garberville in 1983. That same year, CAMP (Campaign Against Marijuana Planting) was formed. Cal Poly Humboldt (formerly Humboldt State University) archives have the 1983 CAMP final report.
kymkemp.com
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
krcrtv.com
PG&E, Caltrans prepare for forecasted winter storm
EUREKA, Calif. — As Northern California braced for Wednesday night's forecasted storm, public utilities are prepping for potential road closures, power outages and possible post-storm weather events. "We know it's going to hit the hardest in Northern California. So, that's PG&E's Humboldt division, Sacramento North Valley, Sierra -- that's...
thelumberjack.org
Personal Fave Mexican Places in HumCo
Growing up in the East Bay, specifically Oakland, I consider myself a foodie at heart. Food has always been significant to my identity, culture, relationships, and overall experience of enjoying life. My favorite memories have always been the ones where food has been involved. I have lived in Humboldt County...
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Eureka, Circa 1890s
The town site of ‘Eureka’ was founded in the 1850’s as a supply post for the mining industry in the Trinity Mountains to the east. The City of Eureka is the oldest city in Humboldt County, and was incorporated on April 18, 1856. The City was established as a planned development by a land company that divided the land into lots, delineated streets and roads and managed the land for members and investors. Early settlers claimed large pieces of property, eventually selling off smaller portions to other buyers. Some families bought entire blocks, building on one portion and subdividing the rest into streets and lots.
kiem-tv.com
Attempted murder arrest
EUREKA, Ca.- A man is arrested for an alleged attempted murder. Humboldt County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a residence on the 4,000 block of F Street in Eureka for the report of a stabbing. At the residence deputies found an adult female victim with serious injuries and...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Comments / 2