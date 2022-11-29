Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves
Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
BBC
Fleetwood Town & Bolton Wanderers fined by Football Association
Fleetwood and Bolton have been fined £4,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. The incident occurred in the 47th minute of the meeting between the sides at Highbury Stadium on 19 November. Bolton won the League One match 2-1.
BBC
Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough revival like 'turning QE2', says Kieran Scott
Middlesbrough's early revival in form under Michael Carrick feels like "turning round the QE2" ocean liner, says head of football Kieran Scott. Former England, West Ham and Manchester United midfielder Carrick was appointed as successor to Chris Wilder, joining with Boro a point above the drop zone. Carrick has engineered...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Yardbarker
Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
SB Nation
On This Day (30 November 1976): Adamson close to the Roker Park hotseat after Stokoe departs!
The term “sliding doors moment” hadn’t yet been coined, but neatly it describes the search for a new gaffer at Roker Park in the Autumn of 1976. In mid-October Sunderland were ailing in Divison One and Bob Stokoe, having added promotion back to the top flight to his FA Cup winners medal, was the fall guy after one too many a defeat and no league wins.
BBC
Jake Caprice: Exeter City adapting well to new management, says experienced defender
Exeter City defender Jake Caprice says the club's players are adapting well to new manager Gary Caldwell. The Scot took over last month after Matt Taylor left for Rotherham United and has seen his side face many of the top sides in League One. "It's a new manager and style...
Yardbarker
Tottenham join race for €30m-rated Chelsea transfer target following impressive World Cup form
Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. The Netherlands international has shone in Serie A and is also catching the eye for the Dutch national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to FC Inter...
FOX Sports
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
SB Nation
Kalvin Phillips Getting Set to Kick-start Manchester City Career
Manchester City are yet to get the best of Kalvin Phillips since the England international moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer. He has played little football for the club since making his competitive debut in the 2-0 opening day league win away at West Ham. First, he was kept...
SkySports
Marieanne Spacey-Cale interview: Southampton FC Women manager on Saints' meteoric rise and unapologetically aiming for the WSL
When you are learning to drive, should you fail your test the first time, you go back to the drawing board, further your knowledge, gain more experience and persevere until you eventually succeed. It may seem like an odd comparison to make, but it is a simple way to explain...
SB Nation
Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January
Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...
SB Nation
Man City vs. Spurs match rescheduled for January 19, 2023
Hey, more non-World Cup news! Tottenham Hotspur announced today that they have found a date for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City in early 2023. The match was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed (along with the rest of that weekend of fixtures) after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
NBC Sports
Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup
Casemiro’s trading one Bruno for another. That’s just one of the fun facts of the Premier League players taking a break from league play for the World Cup, where Manchester United’s Casemiro sees club teammate Bruno Fernandes off to Portugal and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares alongside him with Brazil.
BBC
Transfer news: United for Fernandez and eye Zubimendi
Manchester United have been quoted a price of £100m if they want to sign Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, in the January transfer window. (Record via Daily Mail, external) Manchester United are also interested in Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 23, who has a £52m...
Yardbarker
Arsenal get nice draw in FA Cup Third Round
The FA Cup draw has turned out very kindly for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as the Gunners are set to face League One opposition in the Third Round. Arsenal will play against Oxford United at Kassam Stadium between the 6 th and 9 th of January, and the good news is that the last time we played them was in the same Round back in 2003, and we went on to win the trophy at Wembley.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
SB Nation
Under-strength Everton Under 21s manage weekend draw
A very youthful Everton U21 side earned a draw in the home Premier League 2 Cup game at a breezy Southport against their Birmingham City counterparts on Friday. Shorn of regular starters Kyle John, Charlie Whitaker (injured) plus Tom Cannon, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price, Reece Welch and Seb Quirk, all just returned from first team action in Australia, Paul Tait looked to name a team of largely first or second year scholars. He was, however, boosted for the second time recently with the presence of first teamer Ben Godfrey in defence as he makes his way back from serious injury.
Comments / 0