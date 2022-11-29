The FA Cup draw has turned out very kindly for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as the Gunners are set to face League One opposition in the Third Round. Arsenal will play against Oxford United at Kassam Stadium between the 6 th and 9 th of January, and the good news is that the last time we played them was in the same Round back in 2003, and we went on to win the trophy at Wembley.

