Read full article on original website
Related
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
SOLD OUT Comedy Star Jo Koy at Legends Do You Want Tickets?
What do you do when one of the funniest comedians from the PNW sells out his show at Legends Casino Hotel before you've had a chance to buy tickets?. Well, you've come to the right place to find out, because we have some we'd love to give away!. Comedian Jo...
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Get You a Ticket
Welcome, welcome, to snow in Yakima. The kids love it as it's fun, you may get a snow day for schools and it's a frozen treat when you're looking for a quick snack*. Grown-ups, however, you think of all the extra chores you didn't ask for. Scraping it off your car, giving yourself a safe path around your home and all that. But what about your sidewalk? Certainly the sidewalk belongs to the city so they should shovel the snow, right? ...right? Well, no. According to the city of Yakima website removing the snow from your part of the sidewalk is 100% your responsibility. Surprise!
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima (West Valley)
The day after Thanksgiving, many families got to work getting their houses in the holiday spirit. I took a drive around Yakima and got some quick pictures of random houses in the West Valley area (and a couple homes I passed on my way back to my residence) that were lit up.
The Wussification Of Yakima: School Snow Days!
With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
You Being Naughty or Nice Yakima? Letters to Santa Claus Event
Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
Wednesday winter weather across the valley
REGIONAL – Kittitas and Yakima Counties are in for their first significant snowfall of the 2022 winter season. We’ll see more rain in the Tri-Cities area into the lower parts of the valley, however, it is possible we’ll see a little snow as well. This will make for travel conditions to be messy, especially for the morning commute. PLAN AHEAD!...
‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
Pasco Suspect Nabbed Thanks to ‘Outstanding’ Store Cameras
Pasco PD is thanking Walgreens for having such good surveillance cameras. Pasco PD reported this woman is in custody following an alleged theft from Walgreen. They did not specify if it was the one in mid-town or by Road 68. Nevertheless, this woman allegedly made off with merchandise on Tuesday,...
5 Turkey Tales of Ruin: How Thanksgiving Didn’t Go As Planned For Yakima Residents
I hope everyone had a safe and sane Thanksgiving. I hope it was filled with fun, food, & family. But I know that it’s wishful thinking that the holiday went perfect for everyone. I shared my story from a couple years ago, as a warning of what else you could explode on Thanksgiving, and that got some of my friends and listeners to reach out and share with me how their Turkey Day went.
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
Tri-Cities would look different if not for this former ‘Man of the Year’ who died Saturday
“They don’t make ‘em like that anymore, I don’t believe. They’re a vanishing breed.”
Chronicle
DNA Points to Late Yakima Man as a Suspect in 1972 Utah Murder
Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart procedures due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopened after crashes, winter weather
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- NONSTOP LOCAL WEATHER ALERT:. I-90 is now reopened for traffic in both directions from Ellensburg to Cle Elum. According to the Washington Department of Transportation chains are required for driving in the area. UPDATE:. I-90 West is expected to open around 2 p.m. on November 30. According to...
Yakima Valley Museum’s Holiday Light Extravaganza is a Must See
Are You Ready for Yakima Valley Museum's Holiday Lights Extravaganza?. Yakima Valley Museum wants to light up your holiday season with the return of a special event for all Christmas light lovers, the Holiday Lights Extravaganza featuring over 30 Christmas trees decorated by our local Yakima Valley Charities. When Does...
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0