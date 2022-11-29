The Kennewick teen shelter, My Friend's Place, is always accepting donations, however, one local business is stepping up to give these teens the Christmas they deserve!. The Jackalope Bar & Grill in Kennewick is accepting donations, to fill stockings for homeless teenagers in our area. So many of these teens are victims of circumstance and the employees of the Jackalope Bar & Grill are stepping in to be sure these kids have a good Christmas. But they need our help! They are asking for stocking stuffers targeted at teenagers. They have compiled a list to help give you inspiration while shopping!

