Depoe Bay, OR

Atlas Obscura

These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches

Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
ALASKA STATE
Essence

No Passport Required: Why Every Black Woman Should Visit Hawaii At Least Once

Every Hawaiian Island has its own draw, making this state one that is filled with adventure and luxury no matter which way you turn. Hawaii is the perfect warm-weather beach destination — and for good reasons. Not only is it perfect for couples, friends and family members alike, but more importantly, you don’t even need a U.S. passport to visit.
HAWAII STATE
I-95 FM

Did You Know One Maine Lake is Chock Full of Sunken Steamboats?

Almost 200 years ago, boats did everything. Way back in the day, once upon a time, etc., just about everything everywhere was handled with boats, that couldn't be done by train or wagon. Imagine an area like the Great Lakes... There was a time in history when the only way to trade across the lakes region was to do everything by boat. To this day, that area has massive shipping lanes.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet ‘Scarface’ – The Massive Great White Shark Nearly the Size of a Car

Meet 'Scarface' - The Massive Great White Shark Nearly the Size of a Car. This next clip is a news story from WCVB channel 5 in Boston, Massachusetts. They’re covering a story off the coast of Cape Cod. It’s something newsworthy because what you get is a very close-up look at a couple of different sharks off the coast.
BOSTON, MA
Ars Technica

Traces of ancient hurricanes on the seafloor are a warning for coastal areas

If you look back at the history of Atlantic hurricanes since the late 1800s, it might seem hurricane frequency is on the rise. The year 2020 had the most tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, with 31, and 2021 had the third-highest, after 2005. The past decade saw five of the six most destructive Atlantic hurricanes in modern history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
puravidamoms.com

Playa Ocotal, Costa Rica

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. We spent the first part of our 2016 Costa Rica vacation in the town of Playas del Coco, and got to spend several mornings at Playa Ocotal. Playas del Coco is known as a scuba diving spot, plus it’s close to Liberia International Airport, and so it’s a great home base. The beach isn’t the best for young kids though.
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Connecticut

Beachfronts are popular places to cool off in the summer, but if you want to skip the crowds, try one of Connecticut’s swimming holes. You can take a relaxing soak after a nice lunch, unwind with some time spent sunbathing by the gravel ledge, or, for the more daring, leap off high cliffs or tube down raging rapids.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BBC

US school's miniature boat washes up at Christchurch

A miniature boat has washed up on a Dorset beach nine months after school pupils in the US helped launch it into the north Atlantic. The boat, named Inspiration and found near Christchurch, was fitted with GPS and air and water temperature sensors as part of an educational project. It...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
