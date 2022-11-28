Read full article on original website
Champagnes perfect for the holiday season
We are about to dive into a month of holiday parties and get togethers that many of us missed last year. And there’s no better way to take those gatherings up a notch than by adding a bottle of bubbles. Maple & Ash’s Wine Director Amy Mundwiler joins us with some of her favorite picks.
Check out These Sustainable Holiday Cards, Because 'Tis the Season
When the holidays come around, it's meant to be a great time of the year. Family and friends, exchanging gifts, and making new memories are all important parts of it. But one of the negatives is all of the waste. Wrapping paper, gift bags, table scraps, and more all just end up in the trash. And unfortunately, so many cards end up thrown away as well... which is why sending out sustainable holiday cards is crucial.
How to Nail Your Holiday Shopping List By Keeping It Simple
‘Tis the season to spread the cheer of the holidays to your friends and loved ones. When it comes to gift shopping, naturally, you want to bowl over everyone on your list with the absolute perfect present they’ll use and love. But knowing exactly what to buy your grandma, your best friend, your boss, and so on, is tough (unless you’re a mind reader), and it’s easy to spend oodles of time you could be wrapping or baking just overthinking what to buy. But, don’t fret. The following advice can help you wrap up your gift-buying in a hurry all...
The Reason Food Plays Such A Big Role Around The Holidays
Did you hear that Spam has a new holiday flavor? Whether you like Spam or not, you are sure to appreciate what they did in order to celebrate the launch of that new flavor. They commissioned a poll that shows us just how much food means to us around the holidays.
Keep Your Elf Busy: 10 Holiday Activities for Toddlers
Christmas is approaching fast and it can be easy to get swept-up in an endless list of things to do. If you have a toddler this holiday, like everything else, it gets even more crazy! If we aren’t careful we can can get so bogged down with moving that elf on the shelf that we miss out on enjoying the holiday season with our own little elves! Slow down and soak in the simple joys of holiday parenting with one of these simple seasonal activities for toddlers.
Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99
Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Exclusive CBS Mornings Deals on products for the holiday season
On this week's edition of CBS Mornings Deals, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shows us three items that might help make your holiday season a little brighter. One of those products -- the Masingo karaoke machine -- may bring some musical entertainment to your holiday party, and is available at over 30 percent off retail price.
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Holiday Gifts for Your Kids: How Much Is Too Much?
The tradition of giving gifts on Christmas hasn't always been focused on children. Originally rooted in the three gifts the Magi gave to the baby Jesus, the practice has taken numerous divergences,...
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
J.M. Biggs: Holiday blunders
Thanksgiving can be one of the best times of the year, or it can become a nightmare. Sometimes I wonder if everyone has forgotten the true meaning of it. Whether Thanksgiving past, or this Thanksgiving, I have experienced some behavior that was questionable. Now that it is over, I hope that people will calm down. You might ask, what do I mean by calm down? I’m glad you asked. You remember when you were grocery shopping for all those goodies for that wonderful holiday? Remember...
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
3 Tarotscope Predictions to Help Navigate Latinx Family Gatherings This Holiday Season
Family plays a huge part when it comes to Latinx culture and values. Familismo has been ingrained as an obligatory agreement for many as part of their upbringing. Whether you're practicing instilling healthy boundaries with your family or struggling to do so, we know the holidays can get hectic and bring out that inner tóxica/o no matter how dedicated one can be to their healing.
"It Helped Me Cut Back Without Feeling Deprived": People Are Revealing The Money-Saving Tip They Swear By, And I Feel Richer Already
"Leave the house less. Literally every time I leave the house I spend at least $100."
Tipflation taking over holiday shopping
Many shoppers may notice an unexpected expense this holiday season, tipping in surprising places. “Tipflation” is everywhere as more people pay with cards and more businesses turn to tables with pre-set tip options.Nov. 27, 2022.
The Gifts That Keep On Giving – Giving Gifts That Make A Difference
Have you ever thought about what color llama you would get someone for Christmas? Everyone, except maybe Scrooge agrees that the holidays are all about giving and helping others in need. A recent Animalfair.com readership study found that 84% of pet parents will give their furry pals gifts this holiday season, with 61% of those giving said they are giving the gift of puppy love – more love, hugs, kisses, and play time!. In return, our pets give us the most important gift that we can’t buy: puppy love! Here are a few different ways you can give gifts that make a difference!
