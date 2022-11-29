Read full article on original website
This Is the Poorest City in South Carolina
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. Discover: 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month. Yet it may be those who are calling it...
Why Louisiana voted not to abolish slavery. It's complicated
Louisiana's current constitution allows slavery and indentured servitude as punishment for a crime.
States Where People Buy the Most Guns
Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
House passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown
The House on Wednesday approved legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by congressional inaction. By a 290 to 137 vote, the House passed the tentative rail agreement that will prevent a rail strike. The vote was largely...
Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has received a federal judge’s approval to carry out its proposal to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city. The department filed the proposal Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday in Washington that the proposal is necessary to “stabilize the circumstances” in Jackson as soon as possible while city, state and federal officials negotiate a court-enforced consent decree. The move authorizes the appointment of a third-party manager to oversee reforms to Jackson’s water system. It also puts a Justice Department complaint against the city on hold for six months.
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions.
Slavery Is On The Ballot In These Five States
Voters in Louisiana, Alabama, Vermont, Oregon, and Tennessee will decide whether to modernize their states' constitutions that are still embedded with rhetoric from slavery.
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress. House Democrats...
House January 6 committee chairman says panel ‘close to putting pens down’ on final report
The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said Tuesday that the panel is “close to putting pens down” on its final report, which is slated for release by the end of this Congress. “The body of the report...
Inside Biden’s calculated move to buck labor allies in hopes of averting a rail strike
There were no illusions inside the White House that the decision to call on Congress to impose a negotiated labor agreement on railroad workers and operators would be universally well received, several officials said. President Joe Biden’s announcement of the move on Monday was as notable for its 506-word length...
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid. That contradicts her statement last year that she wouldn’t enter the race if former President Donald Trump opted to run again. Haley’s comments Tuesday at Clemson University resemble her remarks at last week’s Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas. But Haley’s new tone stands in stark contrast with April 2021, when she said she would not seek her party’s nomination if Trump were also running. Her staffers decline to say if such a conversation had taken place, now that Trump is officially in the race.
Slavery rejected in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont — too close to call in Oregon
Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
Conservative activists ordered to spend 500 hours registering voters for running a 2020 voter suppression campaign
A judge in Ohio has ordered conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman to spend 500 hours registering low and middle-income voters in the Washington, DC, area as punishment for carrying out a voter suppression campaign during the 2020 election. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula sentenced Wohl...
Judge: GOP head can’t share lawyers with other fake electors
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer can’t share lawyers with 10 other fake electors in matters related to a special grand jury probing possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election. A special grand jury was seated earlier this year to aid Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others committed crimes through their efforts to overturn his loss. Willis has said 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump had won and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors could face charges. Eleven of those fake electors are represented by two lawyers. A judge Wednesday said the pair may represent Shafer or the other 10, but not both.
DOJ wants ‘all’ transcripts and evidence in House January 6 probe, Garland says
The Justice Department is seeking access to “all” transcripts and other evidence collected in the House January 6, 2021, investigation, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday. The comments from Garland, in response to a question from CNN’s Evan Perez, nodded to the monthslong effort by the department to...
Georgia GOP chairman singled out by judge for central role in fake elector plot
A state judge singled out Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer, one of the fake electors for Donald Trump, for the unique role he played in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State as part of a ruling on Wednesday. Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing...
Biden commits to protect Nevada sacred tribal lands as administration moves forward with new national monument
President Joe Biden on Wednesday committed to protecting Spirit Mountain and the surrounding area in Nevada, a sacred site for the Fort Mojave and other Native American tribal nations. Biden’s announcement during Wednesday’s White House Tribal Nations Summit is part of an ongoing process to designate the site as a...
Two more DeSantis administration officials named in lawsuit over migrant planes flown to Martha’s Vineyard
A class action lawsuit filed in September on behalf of an advocacy group and migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas two months ago has added two additional members of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and an alleged “lead recruiter” of the migrants as defendants, according to an amended complaint filed Tuesday.
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
