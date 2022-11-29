ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in South Carolina

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Buy the Most Guns

Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KEYT

House passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown

The House on Wednesday approved legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by congressional inaction. By a 290 to 137 vote, the House passed the tentative rail agreement that will prevent a rail strike. The vote was largely...
INDIANA STATE
KEYT

Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has received a federal judge’s approval to carry out its proposal to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city. The department filed the proposal Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday in Washington that the proposal is necessary to “stabilize the circumstances” in Jackson as soon as possible while city, state and federal officials negotiate a court-enforced consent decree. The move authorizes the appointment of a third-party manager to oversee reforms to Jackson’s water system. It also puts a Justice Department complaint against the city on hold for six months.
JACKSON, MS
KEYT

Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid. That contradicts her statement last year that she wouldn’t enter the race if former President Donald Trump opted to run again. Haley’s comments Tuesday at Clemson University resemble her remarks at last week’s Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas. But Haley’s new tone stands in stark contrast with April 2021, when she said she would not seek her party’s nomination if Trump were also running. Her staffers decline to say if such a conversation had taken place, now that Trump is officially in the race.
Alabama Now

Slavery rejected in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont — too close to call in Oregon

Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
KEYT

Judge: GOP head can’t share lawyers with other fake electors

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer can’t share lawyers with 10 other fake electors in matters related to a special grand jury probing possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election. A special grand jury was seated earlier this year to aid Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others committed crimes through their efforts to overturn his loss. Willis has said 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump had won and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors could face charges. Eleven of those fake electors are represented by two lawyers. A judge Wednesday said the pair may represent Shafer or the other 10, but not both.
GEORGIA STATE
KOCO

Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy