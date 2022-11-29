Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
TCU Should Be in the CFP Regardless of Outcome This WeekendNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years Ago
Jeff and Alta with their daughter, MelissaPhoto byThe Vanished Podcast. Jeff and Alta Highsmith lived in Fort Worth, Texas with their baby daughter, Melissa. The couple divorced in 1971. Alta moved into an apartment with her best friend, Carol, and she found a job waitressing at a restaurant. Jeff and Alta shared custody of 21-month-old Melissa.
Alabama Father Allegedly Beat Teenage Daughter for Telling Mom He Might Have Been Having Affair
An Alabama man allegedly beat his daughter in definitively brutal fashion because she told her mother she thought he was having an affair. Christopher Andrighetti, 39, landed in the Franklin County Detention Center, where he remains on a $200,000 bond. Deputies said they responded Monday to 100 Town and Country...
Daughter Goes Missing, but After She’s Found, Dad Punishes Her for Making Everyone Worry
Teenagers have a reputation for being defiant and difficult to keep under control. It may be a significant issue for parents to choose what kind of discipline is acceptable for their children. There is no guarantee that techniques, such as grounding or depriving a child of privileges, will produce the desired results.
Mother is shocked her daughter's male teacher told her to 'hold in' her period
The $50,000 question: What subject does the instructor teach?
Mom says daughter critically injured after swallowing water bead toy
Folichia Mitchell said her 10-month-old daughter Kennedy has undergone five surgeries.
'My Wife Died at 36. I Became A Single Father of 11'
Gershon Schusterman reveals how he rebuilt his life following his wife's sudden death, in this exclusive essay.
Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair
A human's propensity for error is well-documented; famed psychiatrist Sigmund Freud even posited that we are incurably fallible. Given this, it's no surprise that parents are not perfect; they will make mistakes, some of which may have lasting effects on their children.
Debbie Collier’s daughter believes her mother took her own life
The daughter of Debbie Collier has said that she believes her mother may have taken her own life. Speaking to the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda Bearden said that she wished she had checked in with her mother before her body was found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, Georgia. Ms Bearden and her stepfather had reported Collier missing the day before. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the 59-year-old woman’s death, CCTV that showed her purchasing items later found next to her partially burned remains and a $2,385 Venmo...
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Wakes Up from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again
"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
Dad Refusing to Pay for Daughter's Wedding After She Invited Uncle Backed
"She became angry and told me it's time to let go of the past. I told her it's not her call to make," the Redditor wrote, after his brother stole his partner.
Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
A Woman Who "Abandoned" Her Newborn Daughter Wants to See Her 17 Years Later
There are many reasons a mother may choose to give up her child after birth - sometimes, she just doesn't feel ready to be a parent. Whatever the reason, it's not uncommon for mothers who've given up their kids to feel regret or longing later in life. And in some cases, as you're about to discover, they may even try to reconnect with them.
Man discovers that he is not the father of his 20 yr-old daughter
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Becoming a dad is one of the most amazing things that can happen to a guy. It's a chance to be a role model, teach, and protect. And, for better or worse, it's a permanent job. At least, that's how a guy I once dated felt.
Mother-in-Law Banned from Wedding After Inviting Bride’s ‘Estranged’ Father
Is it ever okay for guests to invite whomever they like to someone else’s wedding?. Planning for a wedding is a stressful event, not only for the people planning it, but also the family members who are personally invested in the event somehow.
Husband and wife mistaken for father and daughter as he's so 'bald and tall' and she's 'baby faced'
A couple is often mistaken for father and daughter because the husband is bald and tall, and the wife has a baby face. Carolyn, a 30-year-old, and Drew Fultz, a 33-year-old, are often mistaken for father and daughter despite only having a three-year gap. She thinks it's because she is baby-faced and her husband’s bald. She also credits the mix-up to their large height difference - she is 5ft 4 whereas he is 6ft 6.
Woman refuses to believe her high school sweetheart husband is having an affair with the woman he moved into their home
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's friend and coworker married her high school sweetheart. How do I know? She talked about it all the time.
Woman terrified of water has her cremains thrown into river by angry daughter’s boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I remember when my good friend Chad’s mother died and I stood behind him on a cold rainy day in December at her graveside while she was buried. Some people, like Chad and I, are very close with our parents. Chad was devastated when his mother died, as I would be when mine finally does, hopefully a long time in the future.
