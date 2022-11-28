ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
healthcareguys.com

6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure

If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
Healthline

Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?

High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
cohaitungchi.com

Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure

For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
Medical News Today

What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
Medical News Today

Shingles linked to 30% increased risk of stroke, coronary heart disease

Health experts and researchers have long suspected that shingles can lead to stroke and coronary heart disease. New research has found that the association between shingles and cardiovascular events is more significant than previously thought. The long-term study reveals that the association also lasts for a much longer duration than...
DOPE Quick Reads

Having chickenpox can lead to shingles- Infections increase the risk of stroke or heart attack by 30%, says new research

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers investigated the link between shingles and "long-term risk of stroke or coronary heart disease (CHD) among participants." The results of the study indicate that shingles infections correlate with a "higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event." [i]

Comments / 0

Community Policy