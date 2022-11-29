Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Related
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Decking the Doors, Greenfield renovations, Westfield Tech. restaurant
(WGGB/WSHM) - Historic Deerfield is continuing its annual tradition of Decking the Doors of the village this holiday season. Over 50 volunteers crafting more than 60 wreaths to decorate the homes and buildings within the open air museum. The wreaths will be hung up on Thursday and new this year,...
State upholds revocation of permits for East Springfield biomass plant project
Opponents of a long-planned biomass facility in East Springfield that would have burned wood to generate energy are applauding a new ruling upholding the state’s decision to revoke permits for the project. The state Office of Appeals and Dispute Resolution on Monday upheld an April 2021 Department of Environmental...
Hot Oven Cookies to open 2nd shop at former Mama Cakes storefront in Westfield
WESTFIELD — The downtown storefront formerly occupied by Mama Cakes will not remain vacant for long, as Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies announced Tuesday morning that it will open a second location at the former cupcake shop. Hot Oven Cookies owner Sheila Coon said the bakery hopes to open...
Hot Oven Cookies announces new location in Westfield
A local cookie shop has announced expanding its business by adding another location.
Greenfield seeks developers for First National Bank building in heart of downtown
The Greenfield Redevelopment Authority, in partnership with the city, is seeking a developer for the landmark First National Bank building. A request for proposals for the acquisition, renovation and redevelopment of the First National Bank Building at 5-9 Bank Row was issued. Deadline for submissions is March 16. The landmark...
Downed wires cause electric fire in Northfield home
Northfield fire chief Skip Dunnell told 22News three trees went down in the area, one causing an electrical fire in the kitchen of a home.
Easthampton house fire caused by short circuit in electrical outlet
A passerby reported a structured fire in Easthampton at 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season
MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites
HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies to open Westfield location
Springfield-based Hot Oven Cookies will open a location in Westfield early next year, owner Sheila Coon announced Tuesday. The cookie shop will take over the storefront of Mama Cakes, a popular Westfield bakery that closed this month. “We are honored to be setting roots in the place where a great,...
Westfield schools plan a packed schedule of holiday concerts this month
WESTFIELD — Nothing gets people into the holiday spirit more than school children singing and playing songs associated with this festive season. Westfield residents have their choice of several dates over the next month to be entertained. The Westfield public schools’ holiday concert schedule begins with the Westfield Middle...
Westfield International Air Show set for May 13-14
WESTFIELD — The Westfield International Air Show will return to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, according to a flurry of social media posts Wednesday. Stay tuned for news on the headline performers, said Staff Sgt. Randall S. Burlingame, a spokesperson with the...
Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield
Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
Car flipped onto its roof on I-391 in Chicopee
Traffic was backed up on I-391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.
thereminder.com
Center Fresh Chicopee returns with indoor holiday marketplace
CHICOPEE – The equity-based food market Center Fresh Chicopee returns for its indoor marketplace on Dec. 1 at Ames Privilege at 1 Springfield St. The indoor marketplace created by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will also take place on Dec. 8 and 15, with each market running from 4 to 7 p.m.
Bright Nights closed Nov. 30 due to weather
In anticipation of potentially heavy rains and damaging gusts of wind, Bright Nights at Forest Park will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The National Weather Service has predicted the region will briefly see some heavy rain caused by an approaching cold front followed by “strong to potentially damaging wind gusts late today into this evening.”
Amherst fire reminder to keep bedroom doors closed at night
The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2