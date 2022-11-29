ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season

MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites

HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield International Air Show set for May 13-14

WESTFIELD — The Westfield International Air Show will return to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, according to a flurry of social media posts Wednesday. Stay tuned for news on the headline performers, said Staff Sgt. Randall S. Burlingame, a spokesperson with the...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield

Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Center Fresh Chicopee returns with indoor holiday marketplace

CHICOPEE – The equity-based food market Center Fresh Chicopee returns for its indoor marketplace on Dec. 1 at Ames Privilege at 1 Springfield St. The indoor marketplace created by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will also take place on Dec. 8 and 15, with each market running from 4 to 7 p.m.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Bright Nights closed Nov. 30 due to weather

In anticipation of potentially heavy rains and damaging gusts of wind, Bright Nights at Forest Park will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The National Weather Service has predicted the region will briefly see some heavy rain caused by an approaching cold front followed by “strong to potentially damaging wind gusts late today into this evening.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
