‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time

In Sister Wives Season 15, Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughter, Madison Brush, and her husband, Caleb Brush, introduce their daughter, Evangalynn Kodi “Evie” Brush, to the family for the first time. And Sister Wives fans were “shocked” by Robyn Brown’s daughter, Breanna Brown’s insensitive reaction.

Evie has FATCO Syndrome

Madison and Caleb’s daughter, Evie, has FATCO syndrome (Fibular aplasia-tibial campomelia-oligosyndactyly syndrome), which means she was born with missing bones in her hands and toes.

“Evie K was born with a genetic grouping of symptoms that, basically, is called FATCO, and it just means that there are limb differences. She’s got limb differences on her right hand and her left leg,” Janelle explained.

Madison found out about Evie’s genetic condition “early on” in her pregnancy. During Madison’s 26-week ultrasound scan, the doctors couldn’t count all 10 fingers. Upon birth, they discovered that Evie was missing three fingers, a toe, and her fibula. She also had a bowed tibia, a shortened forearm, and some webbing of her fingers.

During Madison’s home delivery of Evie, there were complications with the baby’s lungs that led to an ambulance rushing the baby to the hospital. After three days, Evie was released from the hospital. And the family could relax knowing that their granddaughter would make it.

Madison told the TLC cameras that she didn’t want Evie to feel incapable of anything because of her FATCO diagnosis. “I don’t want her to ever feel like it’s a limitation. I don’t ever want her to feel like it’s a crutch. She’s going to be a fierce fighter,” she said.

Evie is introduced to the family for the first time

In Sister Wives Season 15, Episode 1, Madison and Caleb visit Flagstaff, Arizona, for the first time with their two children, Axel Brush and Evie. The proud parents revealed their daughter to the excited family for the first time.

Breanna’s expression immediately changes when she sees Evie’s condition and is seen opening and closing her hands. Breanna seems to ask Madison about Evie’s hands, which prompts her to announce to the family: “Oh if anyone doesn’t know, she has a syndrome called FATCO syndrome. She has missing bones.” Evie’s father, Caleb, adds, “And fingers. And toes.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans ‘shocked’ by the way Breanna reacted to Evie

In a discussion about how Robyn’s daughters treat people in the family on the Sister Wives subreddit , a fan pointed out the moment when then-16-year-old Breanna reacted to Evie.

The fan wrote, “When Maddie brings Evie to introduce her to the family, you can see Breanna looking visibly uncomfortable and closing and opening her hands while staring at Evie. It’s so unacceptable.”

What shocked one fan was that Robyn didn’t discuss Evie’s condition before they arrived. They commented: “It seemed obvious to me Breanna did not know. THAT was a shocking thing to me. Kody and Robyn clearly knew about it and knew Caleb and Maddie were coming, so why would they not tell their kids before they met Evie? I found that weird.”

Throughout the Sister Wives Seasons, Robyn’s eldest daughters, Breanna and Aurora, have been called out for their insensitive reactions to other family members. Another one of those moments was when they called Breanna and Aurora “mean girls” for their comments about Janelle and Savannah’s fifth-wheel trailer they were living in.

