Related
Mysterious Changes Identified in The Brains of People Who Get Migraines
Scientists may have just found a major new clue that could help solve the frustrating and ongoing mystery of the migraine. Using ultra-high-resolution MRI, researchers found that perivascular spaces – fluid-filled spaces around the brain's blood vessels – are unusually enlarged in patients who experience both chronic and episodic migraine. Although the link to or role in migraine is yet to be established, the finding could represent an as-yet unexplored avenue for future research. The discovery was presented at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura,...
MedicalXpress
Zapping brain cancer with long needles opens door to new treatments
University of Saskatchewan (USask) researchers have developed a new method of killing brain cancer cells while preserving the delicate tissue around it. The technique also has a remarkable side-benefit: making chemotherapy treatment of brain cancer suddenly possible. The technique involves placing long needles through the skull and sending pulses of...
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
MedicalXpress
Excess oxygen during surgery linked to higher risk of organ damage
Giving patients excess levels of oxygen during surgery is associated with a higher risk of subsequent kidney, heart, and lung injury, finds a large U.S. study published by The BMJ today. Although the absolute risk remains low, this study suggests it is time to reconsider the liberal use of oxygen...
technologynetworks.com
Epilepsy Treatment Could Improve Thanks to Seizure Maps
Two new models could solve a problem that's long frustrated millions of people with epilepsy and the doctors who treat them: how to find precisely where seizures originate to treat exactly that part of the brain. By helping surgeons decide if and where to operate, the tools developed by Johns...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
COVID-19 Is Linked to Detectable Brain Changes, Study Shows
A brain-imaging study shows differences between people who have recovered from infections and those who haven’t had COVID-19.
Researchers have discovered a way to produce cocaine from a tobacco plant
Researchers have discovered a way to get a harmless plant to churn out cocaine. Using genetic modification, they reprogrammed a relative of a tobacco plant to produce cocaine in its leaves. The breakthrough could lead to a way to produce chemically similar compounds for medicinal purposes. Cocaine is a naturally...
Hypertension Inside Your Eye Could Be Making It Age Faster, Scientists Say
Just like most parts of the human body, our eyes gradually deteriorate over time. A new study now shows how stress can accelerate this aging process, a discovery that could help us treat eye problems that develop as we get older, including the group of diseases responsible for vision loss known as glaucoma. While the research is based on tests carried out on mice, the team thinks the same principles are likely to apply to human eyes as well. A common consequence of psychological stress in even the healthiest of humans is a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP, aka ocular hypertension), or...
technologynetworks.com
A Simple Urine Test for Alzheimer’s Disease?
A new study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience identifies formic acid as a potential biomarker for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Obtained from urine, the biomarker could offer an inexpensive and efficient diagnostic tool for the neurodegenerative condition. Diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease. A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease requires a series...
WebMD
Repeat COVID Infection Doubles the Risk of Death
Nov. 11, 2022 – Getting COVID-19 a second time doubles a person’s chance of dying and triples the likelihood of being hospitalized, a new study found. Vaccination and booster status did not improve survival or hospitalization rates among people who were infected more than once. "Reinfection with COVID-19...
Musk's company aims to soon test brain implant in people
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon. In a "show and tell" presentation livestreamed Wednesday night, Musk said his team is in the process of asking U.S. regulators to allow them to test the device. He said he thinks the company should be able to put the implant in a human brain as part of a clinical trial in about six months, though that timeline is far from certain.
scitechdaily.com
Promising New Cancer Therapy Developed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system. Their function is to prevent an immune response from being so powerful that it destroys healthy cells in the body. Immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, work by unleashing the immune system’s T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy. However, only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement.
msn.com
Scientists just revived an ancient virus that was frozen for 48,500 years
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. An ancient virus has been revived after being frozen for almost 50,000 years. The virus was found along with six others in the Siberian permafrost. The youngest frozen virus clocked in at 27,000 years old, while the oldest was clocked at 48,5000 years old, making it the most ancient of the viruses that scientists have revived thus far.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial finds cancer patients get no relief from cannabidiol oil
The first findings from a series of medicinal cannabis trials have revealed that cannabidiol (CBD) oil does not improve pain, depression, anxiety nor quality of life for palliative care patients with advanced cancer. The findings of the trial, conducted by Mater Research and The University of Queensland, are published in...
MedicalXpress
Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1
A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
MedicalXpress
Biomarker in urine could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease can remain undetected until it is too late to treat. Large-scale screening programs could help to detect early-stage disease, but current diagnostic methods are too cumbersome and expensive. Now, a new study is the first to identify formic acid as a sensitive urinary biomarker that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease, potentially paving the way for inexpensive and convenient disease screening.
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women's cannabis usage in US states where it is legalized raises calls for screening
Pregnant women living in U.S. states where cannabis is legal must be screened for the drug, for the health of both mother and baby. This is the claim of scientists who in a new national study have found that these individuals are far more likely to use the substance. Published...
