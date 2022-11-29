Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Disney Buys Unfinished Sister of Scrapped 'World's Largest Cruise Ship'
Disney Cruise Line has announced it’s bought what is expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship when it is finished. Global Dream, the sister ship to the now-scrapped Global Dream II, has been sitting partially finished since German-Hong Kong shipbuilder MV Werften went bankrupt earlier this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride
The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us To Eat at Tomorrowland Terrace in Tokyo Disneyland
We love bringing you reviews of our favorite foods from around Disney World and Disneyland!. From Mickey pretzels and churros to beignets and Dole Whips, we’ve tried it all — and occasionally, we get to try foods from international Disney parks, too. We’ve been spending time in Tokyo Disneyland, and now it’s time for another snack review — so come with us to Tomorrowland Terrace at Tokyo Disneyland!
Disney World's Epcot Changing New Attraction After Budget Cuts
Ever since Disney World in Orlando, Fla., opened in 1971, the theme park operator has been working to explore the limits of what imagination can build. The property spans over 25,000 acres and has water parks, theme parks, hotels, golf courses, a camp site, and other venues and shopping. Disney's...
WDW News Today
Soarin’ Over California Returns for Limited Time in March 2023 at Disney California Adventure
As an extra delicious treat during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Disney is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time. From March 3, 2023, through April 25, 2023, Soarin’ Around the World will make way for Soarin’ Over California. You’ve flown...
Comments / 0