Disney Buys Unfinished Sister of Scrapped 'World's Largest Cruise Ship'

Disney Cruise Line has announced it’s bought what is expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship when it is finished. Global Dream, the sister ship to the now-scrapped Global Dream II, has been sitting partially finished since German-Hong Kong shipbuilder MV Werften went bankrupt earlier this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride

The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make

When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store

Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
Come With Us To Eat at Tomorrowland Terrace in Tokyo Disneyland

We love bringing you reviews of our favorite foods from around Disney World and Disneyland!. From Mickey pretzels and churros to beignets and Dole Whips, we’ve tried it all — and occasionally, we get to try foods from international Disney parks, too. We’ve been spending time in Tokyo Disneyland, and now it’s time for another snack review — so come with us to Tomorrowland Terrace at Tokyo Disneyland!

