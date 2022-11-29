ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Albanese insists Voice will help 'close the gap', as divisions flare in Nationals

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago

As the Indigenous Voice provoked divisions in the Nationals, Anthony Albanese rejected the party’s claim it wouldn’t help “close the gap” for First Nations Australians.

The federal Nationals, announcing this week they’ll oppose the Voice, argued it would not have practical outcomes.

But Albanese said experience showed when people directly affected by an issue were consulted and had a sense of ownership over solutions, “they will be more engaged”.

So gaps in education, health, housing, life expectancy and incarceration rates “will be closed”.

Albanese, speaking at an NBL Indigenous round presentation, repeated that the referendum for the Voice will be held in the next financial year. The Government’s plan is for the vote to be in the second half of 2023.

The Nationals’ decision sparked a vitriolic response on Tuesday from Indigenous leader Noel Pearson, while the Western Australian party dissociated itself from the federal party’s position.

Pearson described the Nationals as a “squalid little party” – saying previously it had been the most supportive party of the idea of the Voice.

He said its leader, David Littleproud, was “like a kindergarten kid, not a leader.

"The Nationals have foisted the mantle of leadership on a boy,” he told the ABC.

Pearson said the arrival in parliament of Indigenous Nationals Northern Territory senator Jacinta Price, a fierce opponent of the Voice, “has turned everything around”.

Accusing Price of being a puppet of conservative think tanks, he said she was caught up in “a tragic redneck celebrity vortex”.

“It involves right-wing people, particularly the Sydney and Melbourne-based right-wing think tanks, the Institute of Public Affairs and the Centre for Independent Studies.

"They’re the string-pullers – they’re the ones who have lined up behind Jacinta,” he said. “Their strategy was to find a blackfella to punch down on other blackfellas.”

Price said later: “I am no stranger to attacks from angry men who claim to speak on behalf of Aboriginal Australia”.

Read more: Nationals declare they will oppose the 'Voice' referendum

In caucus, Albanese criticised Price’s personal swipe on Monday at the Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney.

Price had said Burney “might be able to take a private jet out into a remote community, dripping with Gucci, and tell people in the dirt what’s good for them. But they are in the dark.”

Albanese said: “When people go that personal, it shows they do not have an argument of substance”.

The WA Nationals leader Mia Davies on Tuesday said her party would support the Voice.

Davies said she agreed with much of what Littleproud said about practical outcomes and closing the gap.

“Where we part ways here in Western Australia is that I don’t think it’s one or the other. I think we can do both,” she told the ABC. “We can have a conversation about the Voice, and we can also talk about practical and on-ground investment right now to support Aboriginal communities and individuals.”

Federal Nationals MP Andrew Gee, a former minister in the Morrison government and now in the outer shadow ministry, has also rejected the party’s Monday decision.

Gee, who wasn’t at Monday’s meeting, said he had been a long-time supporter of the Voice to Parliament.

His position on the Voice hadn’t changed, he said in a Facebook post.

“While I respect the opinions of my colleagues, I’m still a supporter.”

He said the government needed to give more detail on what was proposed. “A number of our local Indigenous groups want this detail as well, because they want to make sure they have a voice within the Voice.”

To achieve a Voice would take a lot of hard work “as well as goodwill, open minds and generosity of spirit. Reconciliation in Australia has made significant progress in recent years but there is still a long way for us all to travel,” Gee said.

“Let’s keep working at it and walking down that road. Together we can do it. ”

In question time Burney said “decades of failed government policies have not worked. A voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians is the best chance we have, and perhaps ever will have, to address the injustices of the past and create change that will deliver a better future.

"This isn’t about dividing people. It is about uniting Australians. Giving First Nations people a say in the matters that affect us. Not being told what is best by bureaucrats.”

Labor MPs gave her a round of applause.

At the Coalition joint parties meeting Peter Dutton said the Liberals were not yet ready to make a decision on their attitude to the Voice.

Mixed results in Closing The Gap Report

The 2022 Closing the Gap Annual Report, released on Wednesday, shows mixed progress on targets.

Targets improving or “on track” were:

  • Babies born with a healthy birthweight (89.5%)

  • Children enrolled in preschool (96.7%).

Targets worsening or “not on track” were:

  • Children being school ready (34.3%)

  • Adults in prison (2222 per 100,000)

  • Children in out-of-home care (57.6 per 1000)

  • Deaths by suicide (27.9 per 100,000).

Burney said Closing the Gap was “a top priority” of the government.

While there was “heartening progress” in some areas, the lack of progress in areas including out-of-home care and adult imprisonment was disappointing, Burney said.

“We have to work more closely with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to make real and much-needed progress,” she said.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Scott Morrison makes parliamentary history – for the worst of reasons

Among the slew of mostly predictable speeches that culminated in the first-ever House of Representatives censure of a former prime minister, one stood out. Bridget Archer, Liberal backbencher from Tasmania, was brief and brave, as she told the house she’d vote to censure her former leader. The point is not diminished by Archer being something of a habitual rebel. This was a situation totally out of the ordinary. Having “relentlessly advocated for more integrity in politics”, to “sit quietly now would be hypocritical,” Archer said, as the parliament debated Scott Morrison’s unprecedented move to have himself installed, almost entirely in...
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: To have the best chance of success, the Voice must be sold to voters as a positive, unifying story

Australia has less than a year to get itself ready to vote on one of the most significant constitutional referendums in its history – to insert an Indigenous Voice into the constitution. And it has to be said that, despite years of discussion, we are as yet in a poor place to give the Voice its best chance of life. The government is still dodging around how precise it will be with detail of the model before the vote. The conservative side of politics is fragmenting, with the Nationals (not themselves united) declaring their opposition on Monday. Some Indigenous leaders...
TheConversationAU

Could the Nationals' refusal to support a Voice to Parliament derail the referendum?

The Nationals have declared they will support the No case for the Voice referendum. This position has not been endorsed by all the Nationals, with the Western Australian Nationals and federal MP Andrew Gee confirming their support for the Voice. The Nationals’ move is unusual, as we do not know yet know what specific constitutional changes will be proposed by the referendum. It seems to be an “in principle” opposition to the general idea of the Voice, and it would appear to be largely driven by Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. What is the significance of this early decision? And what...
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Welfare recipients are potential winners from Pocock twisting Albanese's arm

Anthony Albanese is about to end the year with his industrial relations legislation through and parliament formally lambasting Scott Morrison. Additionally, Victorian Labor has been returned in majority government, giving another fillip to the brand, which may herald a win early next year in NSW. That would colour the mainland all red. The strength of the prime minister’s determination to clinch the IR legislation before Christmas can be measured by one rather extraordinary concession he gave key crossbench senator David Pocock to finally secure his vote. He agreed to set up a “statutory advisory committee” to review ways to boost...
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Federal parliament's 'salt mines' final week

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this podcast Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn canvass federal parliament’s final sitting week of the year, including the House of Representatives’ censure of Scott Morrison, and the flurry of legislation. Meanwhile the Nationals have sparked renewed argument about next year’s Voice referendum, and the Liberals’ trouncing in Victoria at the weekend is reigniting that party’s soul-searching about its future. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
TheConversationAU

Coalitions, kingmakers and a Rugby World Cup: the calculations already influencing next year’s NZ election

Sometimes it feels as if election year has begun already. Winston Peters has declared New Zealand First won’t join a governing coalition with Labour after the 2023 election. He wants to win back those who abandoned him in 2020 by effectively saying a vote for him isn’t a vote for another Labour-led government. But he didn’t explicitly back National either. In reply, National leader Christopher Luxon was evasive but didn’t rule out working with Peters. As in 2017, when Bill English led National, Luxon may be willing to negotiate. He may have to. Though still under 5% in most opinion polls, New Zealand...
TheConversationAU

Australia's national anti-corruption agency arrives. Will it stand the test of time?

Australia’s long-awaited National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has become a legislative reality, after the House of Representatives today accepted a final amendment imposed by the Senate on Tuesday. It’s the biggest reform to federal public accountability for over 40 years. It’s also an historic step internationally. Specialist anti-corruption agencies are now widespread across many Asian, eastern European and developing countries, especially since the UN Convention Against Corruption in 2003. But Australia is one of the first OECD countries to adopt such a far-reaching model at national level. Most others – like the United Kingdom, United States and New Zealand – still rely on traditional...
TheConversationAU

How Dan Andrews pulled off one of the most remarkable victories in modern politics

As the 2022 Victorian election campaign moved into its final days late last week, the consensus within the major parties, various community independent candidates, new little parties furious about lockdowns, and the mainstream media was that the election was a referendum on the premier, Daniel Andrews. Curiously, no-one publicly made the obvious point that if this were so, it was also by definition a referendum on the opposition leader, Matthew Guy. If Andrews, seeking re-election for a third term, was putting the Yes case, then Guy was running the argument for No. Only two hours after the last vote was cast...
TheConversationAU

Inflation, COVID, inequality: new report shows Australia's social cohesion is at crossroads

Back in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, social cohesion in Australia remarkably increased, reflecting the ability of our communities to unite and pull through disaster. But Australia’s social cohesion has begun to decline in 2022 amid a range of challenges including economic and cost of living pressures, global tensions such as Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the lingering effects of the pandemic. This is the key finding of the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute’s 2022 Mapping Social Cohesion report released this week. What’s the report? The report outlines the findings of the annual, nationally representative Mapping Social Cohesion survey. Now in its...
Daily Mail

The truth about Mark Latham's 'life ban' from cricket revealed: One Nation leader slams 'imbecile' historian who wrongly accused him of being rubbed out of the game for abusing an umpire

Fiery politician Mark Latham has labelled a historian an 'imbecile' after it was suggested he was still serving a life ban from cricket during the annual Press v Politicians game at the SCG this week. The 61-year-old One Nation leader could only manage a duck on Monday, but the zero...
TheConversationAU

Networks and money: the inside story of how the teals won Australia's six richest electorates

For many voters despairing about the gridlock and lack of integrity in Australian politics in recent years, the success of the teal independents in the May 2022 federal election was an exhilarating moment. They won six formerly safe Liberal seats, returned four independents - Zali Steggall in Warringah, Helen Haines in Indi, Rebekah Sharkie in Mayo, and Andrew Wilkie in Clark - and sent David Pocock to the Senate. The Victorian election last weekend was the first test of whether the teals would have the same appeal in the states. Targeting Liberal electorates in a Labor-held state, three candidates...
TheConversationAU

Research suggests one way to prevent depression and anxiety is a strong sense of connection at high school

About one in five young Australians will experience a mental health problem like depression or anxiety each year. The COVID pandemic has only intensified mental health concerns in young people. In Australia, decades of investment in early intervention and treatment services have not decreased rates of depression and anxiety. This has sparked more interest in what we can do to prevent mental health problems. Schools are ideal settings for prevention because you can reach large numbers of students, help build healthy skills and habits, and capitalise on schools being both learning and social environments. Our new research suggests, one promising...
TheConversationAU

Labour's share of national income has been remarkably consistent since the 1860s

Inflation and sluggish wage growth have raised concerns that wages and salaries are becoming an increasing smaller share of national income. Australian Council of Trade Unions head Sally McManus has said labour’s share of income is at its lowest point since 1960 – “a shameful situation for us to be in as a country”. Read more: There's an obvious reason wages aren't growing, but you won't hear it from Treasury or the Reserve Bank To get a perspective on...
TheConversationAU

Victoria faces a grave climate and energy crisis. The new government's policies must be far bolder

The Andrews Labor government has been returned in Victoria. It must now reckon with two particularly crucial challenges: runaway climate change and wartime-scale energy costs. Victorians are still reeling from rare major flooding in which the state’s largest dam, Dartmouth, spilled over. Meanwhile, electricity prices in Victoria are rising dramatically. The Andrews government has signalled a major shakeup of Victoria’s energy sector. Its pre-election commitments – a 95% renewable electricity target by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2045 – are definite moves in the right direction. And plans to reinstate the State Electricity Commission, including a constitutional amendment to cement this...
New York Post

Graeme Drendel wins Australia’s richest portrait prize after ironic twist in finalists revealed

The winner of Australia’s richest portrait prize — one of the most coveted in the Australian artistic world — has been revealed. Victorian artist Graeme Drendel claimed the $150,000 Doug Moran National Portrait Prize for 2022 for his portrait of fellow artist Lewis Miller, in Sydney on Wednesday. In an ironic twist, Lewis Miller’s own portrait of Mr. Drendel was also selected as one of the 30 finalists for the prize. Mr. Drendel was a competition finalist in both 2021 and 2017 and an Archibald Prize finalist in 2018. Australian art historian and museum administrator Gerard Vaughan AM and Peter Moran, representing the Moran Arts Foundation, judged this year’s prize. They were joined by Lucy Culliton, one of Australia’s foremost contemporary artists. “The portrait has everything I was looking for: a freshness of paint, a likeness of the subject. The eyes meet the viewer,” Ms. Culliton said of Mr. Drendel’s painting. “The palette of colours used is subtle but mixed in good skin colours. “Interestingly when we viewed the paintings in real life, although I knew the painting was small, I was surprised at how small the portrait was.”
TheConversationAU

'A three-storey, luminous birdcage with suspended hanging gardens and an extensive crypt below': Sydney Modern is open at last

The Sydney Modern Project had the odds stacked against it since its inception in 2013. It has surely been the most controversial state gallery extension to be built in Australia. Michael Brand – a Canberra-born, ANU and Harvard trained art historian with an outstanding museum career in Australia and America – was appointed as director of the Art Gallery of New South Wales in 2012. This was on the retirement of Edmund Capon, who held the post for the preceding 33 years. Brand launched the unfunded plan for a new building in 2013, the Tokyo firm SANAA won the architectural...
TheConversationAU

In Fanatic Heart, Tom Keneally revisits the tumultuous life of an Irish rebel

As a child, I would visit the old house at the centre of family life and often there would be a conversation running thus: “Have I told you about Clarrie Dobbs?” (or others of such names). “Yes, Grandpa, many times.” “Ah, he was a terrible bloke that Clarrie. When he was out well-sinking …” Some stories just don’t let you go. And as you get older, the urge to get them all heard grows stronger. Tom Keneally has regularly stored away curious details and colourful characters from history, sometimes waiting until he found the form best suited to his dramatising of them, occasionally repeating...
TENNESSEE STATE
TheConversationAU

Women and girls at risk, at the end of the world: these subversive short stories reflect our anxieties

Anne Casey-Hardy’s Cautionary Tales for Excitable Girls and Else Fitzgerald’s Everything Feels like the End of the World share feminist concerns. But while both use the short-story collection to explore latent social violence and collective anxieties, they are dramatically distinct. As a reader, writer and teacher of short fiction, I am continually fascinated by the way short fiction often lends itself to punchy imagery, emotional resonance and curious interiority. Short stories throw readers into the middle of a world – and a character’s mind. And the curated collection, which functions as a single text, creates a shared relationship between diverse narratives....
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy