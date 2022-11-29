Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Donations- Local Organizations Participate in the Christmas SpiritOregon Coast JourneyLincoln County, OR
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Thanksgiving Dinner from Coca Mocha Joe'sOregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Serving Hot & Cold Drinks and More! Toledo Coffee DepotOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
6 Great Seafood Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
'We’ll come back after it’s clean’: City clears large homeless camp in North Portland; homeless plan their return
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sound of Portland Bureau of Transportation tow trucks echoed from a large homeless encampment buried in the woods off North Columbia Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a camp that’s been growing in the St. John’s neighborhood for years. “It’s taken a toll...
Six Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
Lebanon-Express
Oregon State prof warns of climate horror
Bill Ripple has seen climate horror. The Oregon State University forestry school professor was undoubtedly among thousands who drove over to the state’s coast in June 2021 soon after the heat dome. All-time heat records were smashed with a high of 118 while hot air stagnated over the Pacific...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
a-z-animals.com
6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas
Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
Oregon’s top 10 baby names for 2021
Babies need names. Sure, you can call them “Baby” for a while, but there will come a day, maybe when they are three for example, when your baby turns to you and says, “Stop calling me ‘Baby’!”. So, babies need names, and in Oregon last...
