Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett get England off to fast start in Pakistan
England’s attacking brand of cricket reached new heights as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett powered the visitors to 174 without loss at lunch on day one of the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi.Crawley almost looked as though he had prepared to play a T20 match when he struck 14 off his first five balls of the game, and although the rate slowed slightly, he went into the break unbeaten on 91 from 79 balls.Having waited 17 years to play Test cricket in Pakistan, England almost had to wait a bit longer when the match briefly faced being postponed by...
England pile on the runs in Pakistan on extraordinary opening day
England’s attacking approach reached new heights as four players smacked centuries on an extraordinary day of Test cricket that saw the tourists rack up 506 for four against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all made three figures as England, who had players struggling with a viral infection leading into their first five-day match in Pakistan since 2005, made the highest run total on day one of a Test.It was also the first time four batters had scored tons on the opening day, with Crawley hitting the fastest by an England opener and Duckett and Brook compiling their first in Tests.
All the records England broke on opening day of first Pakistan Test
England rewrote the record books on a jaw-dropping day in Rawalpindi, piling up an inconceivable total of 506 for four in just 75 overs of outright domination.Here we look at some of the notable achievements along the way.Most runs scored on day one of a TestEngland would have been over the moon to reach stumps on their tea total of 332 for three, but with confidence soaring through their line-up and Pakistan’s bowlers labouring from the off, they had their sights set higher. Just before bad light intervened they usurped Australia’s first-day record of 494 runs. With 15 overs lost...
Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
Australia's Test return to Perth likely to prove a tough sell
But there are more reasons at play than just the sentiment around former coach Justin Langer
Liam Livingstone relishing chance to ‘live childhood dream’ against Pakistan
Liam Livingstone will live out a childhood dream when he makes his England Test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.The start of England’s first Test series in Pakistan for 17 years faces the possibility of being delayed after a number of the travelling players and staff were struck down by a viral infection the day before the opening match was due to get under way.A decision on whether the Test will start on Thursday will be made just two and a half hours before the game is due to begin, with the possibility of beginning a five-day contest on Friday instead.Livingstone...
Ben Stokes: England all-rounder does not rule out ODI World Cup return
Ben Stokes has not ruled out the possibility of coming out of one-day international retirement to play at the World Cup in India next year. The England Test captain, 31, retired from ODIs in July, citing pressure on his workload. He starred in England's 2019 World Cup final win and...
Pakistan vs England: Decision over first Test delay to be made on Thursday amid illness in touring party
A decision will be made on Thursday morning on whether to delay the start of the first Test between England and Pakistan to Friday, following an outbreak of illness in the touring squad. The England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday evening that a decision...
Australia v West Indies: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith hit double centuries in Perth
First Test, Optus Stadium, Perth (day two) Australia 598-4 dec: Labuschagne 204, Smith 200*, Head 99. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith hit double centuries as Australia punished West Indies on day two of the first Test in Perth. Labuschagne made 204 and Smith 200 not out to carry Australia -...
Graham Arnold blames Iranian reporter for 'ruining my day' by ambushing him with a question about one of the darkest nights in Australian soccer
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has called out a Iranian reporter for 'ruining his day' after he recalled one of the darkest days for the code on Australian shores. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with Denmark in Doha, the journalist asked if a win would help ease some of the pain after Terry Venables' men blew a two-goal lead against the Persian Stars at the MCG on November 29 in 1997.
Dean Brownlie named New Zealand Women's batting coach
Australian Craig Howard, meanwhile, takes over as spin-bowling coach
Mark Allen: UK champion progresses to third round at Scottish Open
UK champion Mark Allen hit two century breaks as he beat England's Martin Gould 4-2 to reach the third round at the Scottish Open in Edinburgh. The Northern Irishman, 36, won two scrappy opening frames and while Gould pulled one back, Allen's run of 107 left him him on the brink of victory.
Cameron Green reveals the challenges of becoming a three-format player for Australia
Cameron Green has opened up on the challenges facing him as a three-format player, with the Australian rising star continuing to manage his cricket heading into a busy summer. The 23-year-old continues to impress for the Aussies with both bat and ball, securing a spot in the recent T20 World Cup squad and beginning to feature in more white-ball cricket.
Socceroos reveal they've been taking their minds off the World Cup with games of cricket - and pay tribute to a beloved great of the game by announcing the score was 2/222
The Socceroos are enjoying some recovery time ahead of their do-or-die World Cup match against Denmark including a spot of cricket - with a tip of the hat to an Aussie legend. The Australian squad is at Aspetar, a specialised orthopedic and sports medicine hospital that is the medical partner of French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
World Cup 2022: Mexico out but Poland through on 'crazy day of football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The final games in Group C will go down as...
At 56, Wasim Akram is turning his thoughts to his legacy
By not always being one thing all the time since he retired, he has become omnipresent in a way that contrasts with how Imran Khan is famous
Soccer-Emotional Wright dedicates Australia win to sick mother-in-law
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) - Australia defender Bailey Wright paid an emotional tribute to his wife and ill mother-in-law after their 1-0 upset of Denmark, having received difficult news while his team mates celebrated at the World Cup.
Cameron Smith: Leeds Rhinos forward extends deal until 2026
Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith has signed a new deal to keep him at the Headingley side until the end of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old has made 101 appearances for the Rhinos and helped them reach the Grand Final in 2022. "Leeds is my club, I never wanted to...
Darling Harbour live fan site in Sydney to show Socceroos World Cup match against Argentina
Darling Harbour will host thousands of fans in central Sydney when the Socceroos take on Argentian on Sunday, the New South Wales premier has announced. Dominic Perrottet on Thursday named Tumbalong Park as the big screen viewing site after his first suggestion, the Sydney Opera House, was unavailable. The Opera...
