Scattered showers move in early Wednesday

Temperatures will drop into the low 40s and a few spotty 30s during the overnight hours. Winds will slowly increase as well coming more out of the south as the next potent cold front moves through the Midwest and brings us our rain chances. Winds will be around a sustained 15-20 mph during the afternoon hours with gusts getting up to 40 mph. Rain will come in waves throughout the day on Wednesday with an occasional heavy band. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.25-0.5" once all is said and done. The rain will end once the cold front fully pass through but the wind will continue. The winds will shift out of the northwest and bring in much colder Canadian air that will drop temperatures quickly as we start off our Thursday. The temperatures then slowly begin to warm up heading back into the weekend with some isolated showers on Saturday and then again into next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Rain, mainly between 8am and 2pm. High near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday A chance of rain after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.