Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

94.3 Jack FM

Bed Donation To Help Area Shelters

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area furniture manufacturer is hoping its donation will bring comfort and security to those in need this holiday season. KI is donating dozens of solid-wood bedframes to three area shelters:. St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay will receive 32 beds. NEW Community...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Area Shipwreck Gets National Recognition

TOWN OF MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin shipwreck has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The wreck of the Sidney O. Neff was added to the register Nov. 7. This follows listing on the State Register of Historic Places in September. Since 1939, the...
MARINETTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay mulls 3 options for replacing Porlier Pier on Fox River

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Replacing the deteriorating Porlier Pier with a similar structure would cost $1.6 million, according to a new report. The pier is at the base of Porlier Street, where it turns into Adams Street. It is adjacent to the Fox River Trail, on the east bank of the river. Most of the original railroad bridge, built in about 1900, was removed, and the current pedestrian pier was installed in 2005.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay brings back the downtown arts festival

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay Inc. is bringing back the summer art festival on downtown streets. ArtStreet? No, Artfest. Downtown Green Bay is partnering with arts and community organizations in Northeast Wisconsin to create “Artfest Green Bay, Downtown’s Art & Culture Celebration” from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30. Downtown Green Bay Inc. is taking applications for artists on its website.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are investigating not one but two thefts from a local non-profit. One theft was from the ReStore’s metals recycling bin, which brings in substantial revenue for the non-profit. The other was from a locked and secured build site, where $3,000 worth of power tools were taken.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards

– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Spectrum launches broadband, mobile, TV services in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis.— Hundreds of homes and small businesses in Oconto County will now have access to Spectrum Internet, mobile, TV and voice services as part of Spectrum's $5 billion rural digital opportunity fund (RDOF) investment. Spectrum expanded service to more than 1,500 homes and businesses across the county,...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bellin to offer bonds for new surgery center near I-41

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health will be selling bonds to finance its new surgery center in Ashwaubenon. The health organization says it will offer $130 million in bonds beginning Thursday. Pricing is expected to occur that same day. Bonds are set to be available for delivery on Dec. 14.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local gas leak alert reaches multiple counties

Enrique Soto Jr. was wanted for stealing merchandise valued over $500 from several Green Bay-area stores since 2021. Wind gusts up to 40 mph make it feel like 10 degrees. Human Trafficking: A look inside "The Life" - Jane's story. Updated: 18 hours ago. Jane lost hope of escaping or...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Emergency Alert System Under Review

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – We’re learning more about an alert that went to cellphones countywide Tuesday night, despite being targeted to only a few homes in Green Bay. The alert was to notify residents of a gas leak. The leak happened on the 500 block of Edgewood...
GREEN BAY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site

ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
ALGOMA, WI
seehafernews.com

Gas Leak in Green Bay Causes Evacuation

Police and Fire personnel were called into action yesterday in Green Bay after a gas leak was reported. The incident occurred at a condemned home in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Neighbors were advised to leave the area immediately, and the streets were closed off....
GREEN BAY, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties

Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Concerns raised over mining proposal

The Iola Car Show and Faulks Bros. Construction Inc. have teamed up with a proposal to use a portion of the car show grounds for nonmetallic mining. The plan has made some area residents upset with the idea and their concerns include the environmental impact, public health, air quality, groundwater, road conditions and the negative impact on the quality of life.
IOLA, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Fond du Lac

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FOND DU LAC, WI

