94.3 Jack FM
Bed Donation To Help Area Shelters
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area furniture manufacturer is hoping its donation will bring comfort and security to those in need this holiday season. KI is donating dozens of solid-wood bedframes to three area shelters:. St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay will receive 32 beds. NEW Community...
94.3 Jack FM
Area Shipwreck Gets National Recognition
TOWN OF MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin shipwreck has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The wreck of the Sidney O. Neff was added to the register Nov. 7. This follows listing on the State Register of Historic Places in September. Since 1939, the...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay mulls 3 options for replacing Porlier Pier on Fox River
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Replacing the deteriorating Porlier Pier with a similar structure would cost $1.6 million, according to a new report. The pier is at the base of Porlier Street, where it turns into Adams Street. It is adjacent to the Fox River Trail, on the east bank of the river. Most of the original railroad bridge, built in about 1900, was removed, and the current pedestrian pier was installed in 2005.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay brings back the downtown arts festival
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay Inc. is bringing back the summer art festival on downtown streets. ArtStreet? No, Artfest. Downtown Green Bay is partnering with arts and community organizations in Northeast Wisconsin to create “Artfest Green Bay, Downtown’s Art & Culture Celebration” from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30. Downtown Green Bay Inc. is taking applications for artists on its website.
WBAY Green Bay
Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are investigating not one but two thefts from a local non-profit. One theft was from the ReStore’s metals recycling bin, which brings in substantial revenue for the non-profit. The other was from a locked and secured build site, where $3,000 worth of power tools were taken.
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards
– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
spectrumnews1.com
Spectrum launches broadband, mobile, TV services in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis.— Hundreds of homes and small businesses in Oconto County will now have access to Spectrum Internet, mobile, TV and voice services as part of Spectrum's $5 billion rural digital opportunity fund (RDOF) investment. Spectrum expanded service to more than 1,500 homes and businesses across the county,...
wearegreenbay.com
Have a Merry Artisan Christmas at a local market this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a very Merry Artisan Christmas at a weekend market coming up locally. Artisans Michelle, Kate, and Sara visited Local 5 Live with a sneak peek at the Artisan Christmas market this weekend at Badger State Brewing Company.
Fox11online.com
Bellin to offer bonds for new surgery center near I-41
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health will be selling bonds to finance its new surgery center in Ashwaubenon. The health organization says it will offer $130 million in bonds beginning Thursday. Pricing is expected to occur that same day. Bonds are set to be available for delivery on Dec. 14.
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
WBAY Green Bay
Local gas leak alert reaches multiple counties
Enrique Soto Jr. was wanted for stealing merchandise valued over $500 from several Green Bay-area stores since 2021. Wind gusts up to 40 mph make it feel like 10 degrees. Human Trafficking: A look inside "The Life" - Jane's story. Updated: 18 hours ago. Jane lost hope of escaping or...
94.3 Jack FM
Emergency Alert System Under Review
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – We’re learning more about an alert that went to cellphones countywide Tuesday night, despite being targeted to only a few homes in Green Bay. The alert was to notify residents of a gas leak. The leak happened on the 500 block of Edgewood...
wisfarmer.com
Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site
ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
seehafernews.com
Gas Leak in Green Bay Causes Evacuation
Police and Fire personnel were called into action yesterday in Green Bay after a gas leak was reported. The incident occurred at a condemned home in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Neighbors were advised to leave the area immediately, and the streets were closed off....
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate the holidays with the Alpacas at LondonDairy in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – You can shop alpaca items to keep you cozy and warm this season and take some epic selfies!. Laura and Kevin from LondonDairy visited Local 5 Live along with some special friends with a closer look at this how you can shop and visit in Two Rivers.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
waupacanow.com
Concerns raised over mining proposal
The Iola Car Show and Faulks Bros. Construction Inc. have teamed up with a proposal to use a portion of the car show grounds for nonmetallic mining. The plan has made some area residents upset with the idea and their concerns include the environmental impact, public health, air quality, groundwater, road conditions and the negative impact on the quality of life.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Fond du Lac
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
