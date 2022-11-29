Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Fed survey finds more cash filling farmers’ pockets, and land values soaring
Good crops and higher commodity prices are putting more money in farmers’ pockets while agricultural land values are soaring, according to a new multi-state survey by the Minneapolis Federal Reserve. The survey compares agricultural credit conditions from July to September of this year with the same period last year...
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
agupdate.com
Crop Connection
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently invested about $3.3 million in two new partnerships that will train and equip the next generation of crop insurance agents, adjusters and outreach educators about crop insurance options. Those partnerships with the Intertribal Agriculture Council and the University of Arkansas’ Southern Risk Management Education Center further efforts by USDA’s Risk Management Agency to broaden participation in crop insurance, especially among underserved producers.
agupdate.com
Retirement allows Beckers Angus to hold annual production sale
ASKOV, Minn. – David Becker put in a lot of hours on the road. As a longtime MnDOT chief road inspector, he had time to think about his registered Angus herd back home. “I always wanted to have a sale, but you have to calve at least 100 cows before you can sustain an annual sale,” he said. “I didn’t have that many because I was working long hours.”
freightwaves.com
Inxeption bolsters B2B marketplace with Final Mile Solar partnership
Amazon, Shopify, eBay and even Craigslist have revolutionized the shopping experience for consumers, allowing them to order and receive items without leaving the couch. For businesses, though, commerce has largely remained stuck in the past, riddled with archaic manual processes that make it tough for companies to buy from and sell to one another.
agupdate.com
Be aware of nutrient loss from harvesting corn silage and baling cornstalks
As a farmer, you understand the importance of healthy soil to grow a plentiful crop. You also know how taxing the drought has been on your fields, livestock and checkbook. Dry conditions across the Midwest forced many producers to chop corn for silage this year. The value of standing corn chopped for silage was predicted to be 7.65 times greater than the price of corn, as stated in an article by Cropping Systems Extension Educator Sarah Sivits on Sept. 4.
agupdate.com
Young family skillfully sets Five Pine Cattle Co. in motion
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – “Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” is an old phrase that Matt and Amanda Altman are making new again. The couple, in their early 30s, have purchased a farm site and farmland, built a nice herd of registered Gelbviehs, and developed good careers. This...
“A return to the land:” More minorities turning to agriculture & farming industries during pandemic
Farming is still a thriving industry despite setbacks from the pandemic and global supply chain issues. One national report found the food and agricultural sectors contributed more than $3 trillion the U.S. economy last year alone. But USDA data shows a lack of diversity among farmers across the country. It...
agupdate.com
Common diseases of Wisconsin soybeans
Phytophthora Root Rot, caused by Phytopthora sojae. There are many races of P. sojae. Resistance genes are incorporated into varieties to provide complete or partial resistance to the organism. Gene Races. • Rps1-a 1, 2, 10, 11, 13-18, 24. • Rps1-b 1, 3-9, 13-15, 17, 18, 21, 22. • Rps1-c...
agupdate.com
From the Fields: Lynn Grooms
Harvest in southwestern Wisconsin was close to being completed the week of Nov. 21. The crop season ended with soybeans yields ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent better than 2021, averaging 70 bushels per acre. Corn yields were similar to 2021, ranging anywhere from 180 bushels to 230 bushels per acre, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
agupdate.com
Hopeful for more rain in 2023
While it was a fun year to report to the Tri-State Neighbor as a crop watcher, Will Jones said it definitely was not his favorite year of farming in northwestern Iowa. “It maybe wasn’t the worst year ever, but it wasn’t great,” Jones said. He said they...
agupdate.com
SDFB Holds 105th Convention in Rapid City
South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) held their 105th Annual Convention in Rapid City, Nov. 18-19, 2022. Agricultural policy discussions, election of board leadership and the creation of a new committee that will bridge the gap between farmers and consumers were part of the two-day event. Jeffery Gatzke, of Hitchcock was...
Si-Ware Partners with Eurofins Agro to Explore Applications for Feeds and Forages in Laboratory and Field Environments
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Si-Ware Systems, the creator of the NeoSpectra material analysis platform, today announced a collaboration with Eurofins Agro to investigate the application of the NeoSpectra platform to their analytical portfolio, including field usage and lab applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005283/en/ Si-Ware and Eurofins Agro announce collaboration to explore laboratory and field applications for feeds and forages. (Photo: Business Wire)
agupdate.com
2022 Wisconsin Soybean Performance Trials
Wisconsin Soybean Performance Trials are conducted each year with the producer’s needs in mind. Our objective is to give producers the information to select varieties that will satisfy their specific goals and are most likely to perform best under their management practices. How entries tested. Seed companies, private breeders...
Chamber creates comprehensive site for seasonal worker resources
PARK CITY, Utah — Winter not only transforms the look and feel of the community but the town itself. Visitors come from all over the world to experience Park City, […]
agupdate.com
Harvest's a wrap
Since the last article, we have wrapped up the harvest (except for a few hunting strips). We ended the corn harvest satisfied with the results. It definitely wasn’t a yield record, but with the prices where they are currently at I suspect we will have enough to give it a go again next year.
agupdate.com
Save money on livestock inputs
Saving money on the farm and ranch are especially vital with rising costs all around. Hay prices are higher because there’s a shortage after a dry summer. Some producers started feeding hay in the autumn months because drought-stricken were short on grass. Like forage supplies, money will be tight.
nexttv.com
NCTA Backs Rural ReConnect Subsidy Revamp
Cable broadband operators are all for a new bipartisan bill focused on subsidizing rural broadband buildouts where there is no physical plant and with a thumb on the scale for experience in such buildouts. NCTA-The Internet & Television Association applauded the introduction Tuesday (November 29) of the Rural Internet Improvement...
Agriculture Online
U.S. disaster payments are needed, say organic livestock producers
Abnormally high feed costs, partly the result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are ruining organic livestock producers and federal relief payments are vital to keep farmers in business, said organic trade groups and businesses. “A perfect storm of trade disruptions, international conflicts and acute drought conditions has created a situation no farmer could have planned for or foreseen,” said the 13 groups in a letter to lawmakers released on Monday.
aiexpress.io
Biomemory Raises EUR5M in Seed Funding
Biomemory, a Paris, France-based supplier of DNA knowledge synthesis and storage options, raised EUR5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by eureKARE and the French Tech Seed Fund, with participation from Paris Enterprise Angels, and Prunay Affect. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to optimize its...
Comments / 0