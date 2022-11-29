Read full article on original website
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 29, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, November 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
94.3 Jack FM
Emergency Alert System Under Review
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – We’re learning more about an alert that went to cellphones countywide Tuesday night, despite being targeted to only a few homes in Green Bay. The alert was to notify residents of a gas leak. The leak happened on the 500 block of Edgewood...
Fox11online.com
Man claims he 'blacked out,' killed girlfriend's kitten that was keeping him awake
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Quinten Castro faces a felony charge of mistreatment of animals for allegedly killing his girlfriend's kitten, Muffin, because it wasn't letting him sleep. He also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count for allegedly lying about the incident. Castro, 22, made an initial appearance Monday in Outagamie County...
WBAY Green Bay
18-year-old charged with intentionally running down geese
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc teen accused of driving into a flock of geese outside a church last August was charged with felony mistreatment of animals. Two witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck accelerate into the parking lot of Faith Evangelical Church and head for a flock of Canadian geese. The witnesses said the truck hit the flock, drove in circles, then left. Police found a dead Canadian goose.
seehafernews.com
Two Arrested in Manitowoc Drug Bust
Two people are facing charges following a drug bust in Manitowoc yesterday (November 29th). Officers executed a search warrant on a lot in the University Village Heights trailer park on South 23rd Street just after 8:00 a.m. No one was home at the time, so the officers forced their way...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Faces 12 Bail Jumping Charges Following Early Morning Arrest
A Manitowoc man is facing a dozen bail-jumping charges after he was arrested early this morning. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were sent to follow up on a call at a home in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street, where they saw a man exit a vehicle. They...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Starbucks Unionizes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay Starbucks is now Wisconsin’s fifth unionized Starbucks, after workers voted to join Wisconsin Starbucks Workers United. Employees at the Auto Plaza Way location gathered Tuesday evening to watch as ballots were counted for the union representation election. The count revealed a 12-8 vote in favor of joining the union. This means that Starbucks must recognize the union there.
94.3 Jack FM
Area Shipwreck Gets National Recognition
TOWN OF MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin shipwreck has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The wreck of the Sidney O. Neff was added to the register Nov. 7. This follows listing on the State Register of Historic Places in September. Since 1939, the...
WBAY Green Bay
PHOTOS: Fire rips through Town of Gibraltar home
GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire ripped through a Door County home Sunday evening causing severe damage. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at an unoccupied home along Sugar Bush Court in the Town of Gibraltar. A concerned neighbor noticed the flames and called 911. When fire crews arrived on the...
wearegreenbay.com
A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
wearegreenbay.com
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
seehafernews.com
Drugs Found By Authorities in Lincoln High School Parking Lot
Two persons are in custody following a random K9 search for drugs conducted by Manitowoc Police at Lincoln High School Tuesday morning. About 11:10 a.m. A K9 alerted its handler to one of the cars in the student parking lot. The student who drove the car to school was summoned...
94.3 Jack FM
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Going Home After Surgery
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of...
94.3 Jack FM
Bed Donation To Help Area Shelters
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area furniture manufacturer is hoping its donation will bring comfort and security to those in need this holiday season. KI is donating dozens of solid-wood bedframes to three area shelters:. St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay will receive 32 beds. NEW Community...
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay woman found safe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
wisfarmer.com
Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site
ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County dairy farm builds new robotic facility
Greg Gries of Libertyland Farms in Valders, Wis. They milk 320 cows and farm 1,200 acres. Libertyland Farms is the first dairy farm in Manitowoc County to have robotics in a brand new facility.
