ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match

Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Netherlands beats Qatar 2-0, wins Group A

Four years after missing the World Cup completely, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, to top Group A and advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament...
Sporting News

Australia vs Denmark World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022

With Group D leaders France already through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Australia and Denmark are fully aware that their meeting is essentially an early knockout game. It's the Aussies who hold the advantage going into this match, having collected three points from two games to...
Sporting News

The All Blacks best XV is still up in the air as World Cup year looms

Well at least we know who the head coach is. This was the season from which many All Blacks fans were seeking certainty. With the Rugby World Cup looming it would have been comforting to know – regardless of this year’s results – that a true team was emerging.
Sporting News

France to contest last-gasp disallowed Griezmann equaliser in shock Tunisia World Cup defeat

France will file a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's late equaliser being disallowed in their 1-0 World Cup defeat to Tunisia. WHAT'S HAPPENING? The French football association will submit a complaint to FIFA after Griezmann's late equaliser vs Tunisia was controversially chalked off for offside in the dying embers of the game, securing the underdogs a shock 1-0 victory.
SB Nation

Iran vs. USA; Wales vs. England; 2022 World Cup: Live blog; highlights

Group A has been decided, now it’s Group B’s turn. I will be mostly watching Iran vs. USA as it’s the far more intriguing matchup — win or go home! — but will be keeping an eye on Wales and England, especially is the Welsh decide to do something historic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy