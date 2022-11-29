As I walked along the path to the Deece, listening to the Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album, “The Car,” I saw a crow land on the tip of a fourth-floor Noyes window, perched and looking out onto the Circle. I took out my phone to capture the image, turning back to see it flying away. As muses go, this felt pretty typical. However, in relation to the album I was listening to, it felt more significant than the ordinary just-missed-it moment. The idea of change, of a past that feels so distant from the present that, like a bird flying away as you pull out your camera, feels uncapturable. Yes, the Arctic Monkeys is the band that made generational rock hits like “When the Sun Goes Down” or “505” and iconic ballads like “Do I Wanna Know?” And yes, it’s that very same band that released another spacey concept album on Oct. 21 of this year. But no, they don’t care if you don’t like their new sound. Like a bird flying away, the band acknowledges their former place as genre-defining rock and rollers, but they are on to new and exciting things.

13 HOURS AGO