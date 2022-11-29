Read full article on original website
Related
Standon Calling 2023: Years & Years and Bloc Party announced as festival headliners
Years & Years and Bloc Party are among the headliners for next year’s Standon Calling festival. Returning for its 17th edition, the 2023 Boutique Music & Arts Festival nestled in the Hertfordshire Countryside will run between 20 and 23 July.Additional headliners include Self Esteem and legendary pop band The Human League. The four-day weekend’s lineup will also feature concerts from Anastacia, Confidence Man, Dylan, Squid, Katy B, KT Tunstall, Melanie C, Sad Night Dynamite and Lynks.More artists will be announced in due time. Tickets for the summer event are on sale now and can be purchased on Standallon Calling’s...
The Music Festival That Nearly Ended Them All, Woodstock ’99
Find out how Woodstock's 30th anniversary ended in flames with the ‘Do Go On’ podcast
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
Susanna announces tour March tour dates for UK and Europe
Norwegian art rocker Susanna also shares Bendik Baksaas of Alchimie de la Douleur
NME
Elton John for Glastonbury? Fans speculate after he teases “one final date”
Elton John has added fuel to rumours that he will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 after saying that he has “one final date to announce”. The pop legend is currently on his final ever ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour, which he has vowed will be his last ever live shows before he retires from performing. He’s due to complete the run of UK dates next spring.
SFGate
Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Sets Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey as Headliners
Primavera Sound Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey and more set to headline. The inaugural event will take place in Barcelona and for the first time, will also hit Madrid, across two weekends. FKA Twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre, Måneskin, Pusha T and the Moldy Peaches are among the other top acts in both cities.
NME
Red Velvet – ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’ review: a promising step to an exciting new era
One thing you cannot fault Red Velvet for is experimentation. Since their debut, the quintet have become the poster children for concepts that might seem a tad too eccentric for general tastes but have a way of growing on you. It hasn’t always worked for them – hence, the collective amnesia around ‘Zimzalabim’ or the lull that they’ve been experiencing since ‘Queendom’ – but with ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’, it feels Red Velvet are one step closer to nailing their next era.
NME
Tim Burgess is working on a book about closing songs on albums
Tim Burgess has revealed that he is working on a book that will focus on the final songs on albums. Quoting a tweet from two years ago in which he first raised the idea, the Charlatans frontman confirmed on Sunday (November 27) that it is now “a real life thing” and he is “working on this today”.
Biohazard Reunite With Classic Lineup, Announce 2023 Tour Dates + New Music
New York hardcore legends Biohazard have reunited with their classic lineup. The band is currently planning tour dates for 2023, new music, and a documentary to celebrate their 35th anniversary. It’s been over 10 years since Biohazard performed with frontman Evan Seinfeld. Seinfeld left the group in 2011, leading the...
thebrag.com
The Amity Affliction get heavy on new single ‘Show Me Your God’
The Amity Affliction know how to finish a year on a high note. 2021 saw the metalcore band release the packed EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue, while they’re closing this year with the heaving new single ‘Show Me Your God’. The track is the first one from...
Slipped Disc
Paris and Amsterdam agree how to split chief conductor
The Philharmonie and Orchestre de Paris have agreed to work together with the Royal Concertgebouw of Amsterdam in sharing the services of their Finnish chef conductor Klaus Mäkelä in the coming years. Appart from coordinating the conductor’s diaries, the orchestras will pay reciprocal visits with other artists. The...
NME
Pet Shop Boys announce new UK and European tour dates for 2023
Pet Shop Boys have announced new UK and European dates for the ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour – check out the details below. The tour will now kick off in Rome on June 13, 2023, with additional stops in Dublin, Paris, Helsinki and Copenhagen, before finishing up in Gothenburg on July 9.
NME
Spotify Wrapped: Indonesia’s most-streamed local artists in 2022
Spotify Wrapped has officially been unveiled for 2022, and Tulus has emerged as the most-streamed local artist in Indonesia. The streaming platform’s annual account of listening statistics on various levels – ranging from personal to global – was released at 9pm today (November 30). While it is currently unclear just how many streams Tulus scored this year, a report from Antara News says Tulus has secured the top spot for most-streamed artist, song and album in Indonesia.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
NME
YouTube’s most viewed music videos of 2022 revealed
YouTube has revealed the UK’s top music videos of the year, with Dave and Bad Boy Chiller Crew leading the way. The visuals for Dave’s 2022 single ‘Starlight’ came in at Number One on the Top 10 list, having racked up more than 37.7millon views globally on the platform.
miscellanynews.org
‘The Car’ is a journey in Arctic Monkeys’ new sound
As I walked along the path to the Deece, listening to the Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album, “The Car,” I saw a crow land on the tip of a fourth-floor Noyes window, perched and looking out onto the Circle. I took out my phone to capture the image, turning back to see it flying away. As muses go, this felt pretty typical. However, in relation to the album I was listening to, it felt more significant than the ordinary just-missed-it moment. The idea of change, of a past that feels so distant from the present that, like a bird flying away as you pull out your camera, feels uncapturable. Yes, the Arctic Monkeys is the band that made generational rock hits like “When the Sun Goes Down” or “505” and iconic ballads like “Do I Wanna Know?” And yes, it’s that very same band that released another spacey concept album on Oct. 21 of this year. But no, they don’t care if you don’t like their new sound. Like a bird flying away, the band acknowledges their former place as genre-defining rock and rollers, but they are on to new and exciting things.
NME
Bowser plots world domination in second trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
Nintendo has released the second trailer for The Super Mario. Bros Movie, giving fans an in-depth look at the action – laden with references to the character’s sprawling history – hitting screens in April. Debuted in a Nintendo Direct presentation overnight, the two-minute preview starts with the...
Black musicians on tour this winter
Over the last two years, hip-hop and R&B lovers have had to settle with virtual events to comply with the pandemic protocols. Now that the country has reached a safe point, the live music scene looks much brighter. This year was packed with our favorite artists on stage performing their latest music as fans gathered to celebrate being outside and seeing them live again.
Comments / 0