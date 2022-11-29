ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Mick Beale is a cosy appointment when Rangers need a ruthless rebuild | Ewan Murray

By Ewan Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcoVg_0jQm7VMV00

Mick Beale will claim the lure of Rangers was simply too strong . An emotional bond created during time spent at the club as assistant to Steven Gerrard meant he was destined to return. Blah blah. He could reasonably point towards a wider culture in football. Beale is not the first and will not be the last to have weighty sentiment almost immediately contradicted by actions. It is just that, in this case, it is bordering on the preposterous.

“It was a real privilege to be asked to go to speak to them but I didn’t think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here,” said Beale when Wolves tried to coax him from Queens Park Rangers. “Integrity is a real big thing for me, and loyalty. You don’t give it to receive it back but I think if they’re the values you live by then at times when you’re put in a position then you have to be strong by them. I’ve been all in here and I’ve asked others to be all in so I can’t be the first to run away from the ship.” This was in late October. Late October 2022. He will begin December as the new manager of Rangers. A switch from QPR to one of British football’s most esteemed clubs is hardly shocking but the self-aggrandising fuss Beale created when knocking back Wolves means onlookers are entitled to snort with laughter.

Related: Mick Beale leaves QPR to make Rangers return as new head coach

At Ibrox, where the season has been dominated by domestic shortcomings and Champions League embarrassment, they will not care if Beale has affronted anybody in west London. It will also be brushed aside that Beale headed north to take in Rangers’ victory over Aberdeen – posing with punters in pubs before taking his place in the VIP seats – at a time when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was clearly under pressure. The duly sacked Van Bronckhorst is known to have been upset by Beale’s prominent appearance and no wonder. If Beale, no stranger to self-promotion and having spent three years working in this frenzied domain, did not understand his visit to Glasgow would turn heads, he is far less streetwise than he would ever portray himself. Had he known precisely what he was doing? Hmm. Van Bronckhorst presided over only another four Rangers games, with Beale the automatic candidate to replace him. Good Ship QPR has been deserted.

Those who have worked under Beale describe an outstanding, single-minded coach. A career path which includes stops at Chelsea, Liverpool and São Paulo is to be admired. Yet for Rangers, this has the distinct look of another cosy appointment. Van Bronckhorst was a popular former player who was, conveniently, out of work. Beale delivers the comfort blanket of having been alongside Gerrard for Rangers’ iconic 55th title in 2021. This proved an all-too-rare moment of recent domestic glory for a club with by far the second-biggest budget in Scotland. Rangers have typically wilted, the only difference in this campaign being that the capitulation has arrived early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqpR0_0jQm7VMV00
Beale pictured at his Rangers unveiling. Those who have worked under his describe him as an outstanding, single-minded coach. Photograph: Kirk O’Rourke/Shutterstock

There is no sense Beale was demanding Gerrard stay put at Rangers when Aston Villa came calling last year. Indeed, informed opinion suggested the management team were keen to free themselves from Ibrox. Gerrard claimed he had “completed” his “remit”. It is curious, then, that within such a short period of time Beale thinks it wise to work for the club again, not least when all pressure falls on his shoulders.

The coming days will see misty-eyed opinion over what Gerrard and Beale produced. That key championship, yes, and the regaining of status in Europe but an underwhelming return of one domestic trophy out of nine. Rangers and their acolytes never tire of telling the rest of us how much winning matters. Supporters regarded Gerrard’s football as predictable before and after the season where Celtic were comfortably swept aside. His departure felt mutually useful.

What Rangers need is a manager who can ruthlessly rebuild a fragile squad. Given Beale was in charge of QPR – his first main role – for little over 20 games, nobody truly knows whether that is within his capabilities. If it is not, Celtic’s run as Scotland’s dominant force for a decade will only be extended.

Related: Scottish footballers to be banned from heading ball before and after matches

A glance through Rangers’ personnel dictates what must be done. Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield are approaching the end of their careers. Glen Kamara will surely move abroad in January if a suitable offer is made. Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, once key assets, appear to be winding down contracts. Borna Barisic’s defensive weakness – something of a problem for a full-back – is the reason hype around him was always strange. Malik Tillman and James Sands have done little to suggest they are worth the reasonable fees required to turn loans into permanent moves. Filip Helander and Kemar Roofe have appearance records which make Lord Lucan look omnipresent. Perhaps it is unfair to focus on the 18-year-old Leon King, promoted to the first team due to injuries, but he has done nothing to suggest he will be a long-term option at centre-back. Which is a pity; Rangers have done precious little else to adequately promote their own talent. James Tavernier is on such a lucrative contract that it may be impossible to shift him but Rangers should move on from a captain who has been involved in recurring domestic failure.

The positive for Beale and Rangers is that this muddle creates opportunity, should the 42-year-old be willing or able to grasp it. Rangers need root-and-branch change, such is the systematic failure of their football department. A run to last season’s Europa League final at least implied the team have talent but at home, where it counts, they are feeble.

Celtic invited risk when plucking Ange Postecoglou from Yokohama Marinos but he was an experienced manager who had sampled success at domestic and international level. Beale’s body of work includes five matches without a win at QPR; a wholly relevant statistic given he was only hired in June.

Beale is due credit for breaking the old football adage and “going back”. Presumably he thinks he can surpass what Gerrard achieved. What Beale and Rangers have in common is a tendency to talk the talk; together they have to walk the walk or this will be a mutually harmful reacquaintance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Guardian

China’s Covid crisis demands terrible choices. The world will suffer if this goes wrong

Protesters across China have made one thing very clear: after three years of harsh restrictions, many people are tired of their government’s pursuit of an increasingly ineffective zero-Covid strategy. China once celebrated its success in containing outbreaks and keeping its economy running, but it has been slow to adapt to a world of more infective variants and mass vaccination. As life begins to feel increasingly normal in Britain and elsewhere, 49 cities – representing a third of China’s population and two-fifths of its economic output – are in partial or total lockdown.
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager

Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
Yardbarker

Celtic On This Day – 1st December – David Potter’s Celtic Diary

Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 1st December 1906. David’s latest book The Celtic Rising ~ 1965 The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything is very close to selling out on Celtic Star Books with just 24 books remaining. You can order one of the last remaining copies below…
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
The Guardian

Doddie Weir obituary

Doddie Weir, who has died aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND), was an old-school rugby union player whose career straddled the amateur and professional eras. For the former Scotland and Lions lock forward the game was a means of self-expression and fun as much as a job of work. Rugby for Weir was a serious business, but not that serious.
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy